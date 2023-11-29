Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction CHAN 55 % Chance of Winning UTRH 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.98 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.98 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.004 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chandigarh and Uttarakhand will clash in the 56th games of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad on November 29, 2023. The game will commence from 9:00 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

Chandigarh started their campaign with two consecutive wins but faced a hiccup in the last outing as they had to face defeat against Haryana. With two wins and a loss, they managed to put themselves at the 4th position of the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of 1.998. Chandigarh has a good mix of batters and bowlers in the team and will be looking to cash in their third win of the competition in their next outing.

Uttarakhand lacks in their batting but more in their bowling line-up. After two losses, they managed to win their game against Mizoram on November 27. With two losses and a win, Uttarakhand are placed at the 5th position of the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.445.

Uttarakhand's chance of winning: 45%

Chandigarh’s chance of winning: 55%

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Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand Betting Tips

Chandigarh to score higher before 1st dismissal

Chandigarh boasts a very strong batting line-up starting from their opening order. Arslan Khan and Manan Vohra opened for the team in the three games and average at 116.50 & 19.66 so far respectively. The team posted the scores of 40, 17 & 51 runs for the 1st wicket in their campaign so far. What’s more impressive is their bowling order, with Sandeep Sharma taking the lead and picking wickets in the first over in two out of three games. Chandigarh leaked 2, 0 & 2 runs before they picked their first wicket in those outings. Uttarakhand posted 60, 5 & 112 runs before their first dismissal in three games but they were up against weaker bowling teams in the competition. Batting against Chandigarh will not be easy in their next game. That said, you should pick this betting tip.

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction

Batters will enjoy playing on this surface with bowlers needing to toil hard to restrict the run-scoring rate. Any score above 300 would be tough for the chasing side. Two matches have been played at the Gujarat College Ground this season; one has been won by the team batting first and one by the side chasing. This is usually a good chasing ground, and the toss-winning captain is likely to field first.

Weather Report

The pitch at the Gujarat College Ground is a balanced one with something in it for both batters and bowlers. It also tends to stay true throughout the match. The weather in Ahmedabad will be sunny and pleasant.

Chandigarh Players List

Arslan Khan, Manan Vohra (c), Gaurav Puri, Ankit Kaushik, Bhagmender Lather, Raj Bawa, Karan Kaila, Mayank Sidhu (wk), Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep singh, Sandeep Sharma, Vishu Kashyap, Arjun Azad, Arjit Pannu, Nipun Pandita

Chandigarh Probable Playing XI

Arslan Khan Batsman Manan Vohra Batsman Ankit Kaushik Batsman Gaurav Puri Batsman Bhgamender Lather Batsman Raj Bawa All-rounder Karan Kaila All-rounder Mayank Sidhu Wicket Keeper Murugan Ashwin Bowler Mandeep SIngh Bowler Sandeep Sharma Bowler

Chandigarh Recent Form

Chandigarh lost their last game against Haryana. They have a good bowling and batting order and will be very likely to get back to their winning ways.

Uttarakhand Player List

Jiwanjot Singh (c), Aditya Tare, Dikshanshu Negi, Mayank Mishra, Deepak Dhapola, Akash Madhwal, Rajan Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Agrim Tiwari, Avneesh Sudha, Himanshu Bisht, Kunal Chandela, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Abhay Negi, Akhil Rawat, Piyush Singh, Priyanshu Khanduri.

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvraj Chaudhary Batter Avneesh Sudha Batter Jiwanjot Singh (C) Batter Dikshanshu Negi All-rounder Swapnil Singh All-rounder Aditya Tare Wicket-keeper Kunal Chandela Batter Himanshu Bisht Bowler Agrim Tiwari Bowler Rajan Kumar Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand were experiencing a tough time in the tournament but they will have some confidence winning their last outing against Mizoram.

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed twice in the format where the tally is tied at 1-1.

Uttarakhand Won: 1

Chandigarh Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Chandigarh, triumphant in their initial two matches, faced their first setback against Haryana, managing only 211 while chasing a target of 295 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Gaurav Puri's impressive 76 off 45 balls stood out. Arslan Khan, the leading run-scorer, holds key importance for Chandigarh, boasting 233 runs at a remarkable average of 116. Notably, bowlers Sandeep Sharma and Murugan Ashwin, with 6 wickets each, maintain an economy of less than 5 an over. All-rounder Raj Bawa also contributed with 6 wickets.

Uttarakhand, positioned fifth in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, secured one win in three matches, holding a NRR of 0.445. Despite initial losses, they staged a robust comeback with a 137-run victory (VJD Method) over Mizoram. Batting highlights include Kunal Chandela and Aditya Tare. In bowling, reliance is on new ball bowler Deepak Dhapola (4 wickets at an average of 16) and left-arm spinner Mayank Mishra (4 wickets at 10.50). Their recent win featured a score of 275-5 in 34 overs, restricting Mizoram to 138.

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand Test Gujarat College Ground, null Chandigarh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now! Uttarakhand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.723 Bet Now!

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand Top Batters

Kunal Chandela to be the top batter for Uttarakhand

Kunal Chandela is the top batter from Uttarakhand and managed to score a total of 168 runs in 3 games at an average of 56.00. He has posted 47, 98 and 23 runs in his three outings.

Arslan Khan to be Chandigarh's top batter

Arslan Khan is in explosive form and managed to muster 233 runs in 3 games at an average of 116.50. He scored 131, 76* & 26 runs in three games. He will be the top batting prospect from his team to bat in the next game.

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers

Mayank Sharma to be the top bowler for Uttarakhand

Mayank Sharma will be the top bowler from his side in the upcoming game. He has picked a total of 4 wickets in 2 games and maintains an economy rate of 2.80 in the competition.

Sandeep Sharma to be the top bowler for Chandigarh

Sandeep Sharma has been impressive with his lethal bowling attacks in the competition. He has picked 6 wickets in 3 games with an economy rate of 4.52. He will be instrumental in their next game against Uttarakhand.