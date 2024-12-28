Facts: With 152 runs, Shivam Bhambri is the leading run scorer for Chandigarh in this campaign.

With 156 runs, Karun Nair is the leading run scorer for Vidarbha in this campaign.

Chandigarh vs Vidarbha Chance of Winning

Chandigarh struggled for consistency last season as after a great start they lost four games in a row and missed the playoffs last term. This season, Chandigarh were winless after two games and their opening game was called off and then were beaten by Chhattisgarh. In the last match they beat Mizoram with six wickets to spare.

On the other hand, much like last season Vidarbha have been dominant in the group stages thus far. Vidarbha have bagged maximum points in two matches so far and are currently at the top of the table, in the last match they beat Chhattisgarh with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Vidarbha are favourites in the upcoming game.

Chandigarh ’ chances of winning - 42%

Vidarbha’ chances of winning - 58%

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Chandigarh vs Vidarbha Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Manan Vohra did not have a great start to the tournament as he struggled against Chhattisgarh but in the last game Vohra scored a brilliant century against Mizoram which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Dhruv Shorey was one of the star performers for Vidarbha in the last campaign as he scored 273 runs in four innings. Even though Shorey hasn’t had a great start to the tournament, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Chandigarh vs Vidarbha Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Chandigarh News & Player List

Chandigarh Player List

Arslan Khan, Manan Vohra (c), Shivam Bhambri, Tushar Joshi (wk), Raj Bawa, Jagjit Singh, Ankit Kaushik, Nishunk Birla, Hardik Chowdhry, Abhishek Saini, Nikhil Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Amrit Lubana, Chiragvir Dhindsa, Nehal Pajni







Predicted Playing XI









Arslan Khan Batter Manan Vohra Batter Shivam Bhambri Batter Hardik Chowdhry All-rounder Tushar Joshi Wicket-keeper Ankit Kaushik Batter Raj Bawa All-rounder Jagjit Singh All-rounder Nishunk Birla Bowler Abhishek Saini Bowler Nikhil Sharma Bowler

Chandigarh Team Form

Chandigarh have struggled for consistency thus far as they have one win in three games and are currently third on the table.

Vidarbha News & Player List

Vidarbha Player List

Aman Mokhade, Apoorv Wankhade, Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair (c), Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Parth Rekhade, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wadkar (Wk), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Praful Hinge, Yash Thakur







Predicted Playing XI









Atharva Taide Batter Aman Mokhade Batter Karun Nair Batter Harsh Dubey Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Yash Kadam Batter Shubham Dubey All-rounder Dhruv Shorey All-rounder Darshan Nalkande Bowler Praful Hinge Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha were dominant in the group stages last season and once again they got off to a great start as they have two wins in two games.

Chandigarh vs Vidarbha Head to Head

This would be the first time Vidarbha and Chandigarh go head to head in ODIs.

Chandigarh vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Chandigarh

Vidarbha and Chandigarh head into this tournament after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign thus far. Chandigarh missed the playoffs last season and this season they have had an underwhelming start as they have one win in three games and are currently third on the table. On the other hand Vidarbha have once again looked dominant in the group stages as they have registered convincing victories in the first two matches and are currently at the top of the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in four of the last seven matches Vidarbha have managed to have a better opening partnership in games which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Chandigarh vs Vidarbha Top Batters

Shivam Bhambri to be Chandigarh’ top batter

Shivam Bhambri was sensational in SMAT and he has continued his form in this tournament as Bhambri has scored 152 runs in two matches and is the leading run scorer for Chandigarh which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Karun Nair to be Vidarbha’ top batter

Karun Nair has been sensational in the first two matches for Vidarbha. Nair scored a brilliant century in the opening game and with 156 runs he is the leading run scorer for Vidarbha which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chandigarh vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers

Nishunk Birla to be Chandigarh’ top bowler

Chandigarh bowlers have struggled thus far. Nishunk Birla was brilliant in the last game against Mizoram as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harsh Dubey to be Vidarbha’ top bowler

Harsh Dubey was sensational in the last outing against Chhattisgarh as he bagged three wickets in the match. With six wickets thus far, Dubey is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Vidarbha Chandigarh to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)

Vidarbha to win - 1.68 (PariMatch) This would be the first time Vidarbha and Chandigarh go head to head in ODI format. Vidarbha have had a perfect start to the campaign as they have two wins in two games which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with them and we believe you should do the same as Vidarbha would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





