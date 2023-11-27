Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Match Prediction
CHH
13%
Chance of Winning
HYD
87%
Test
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Facts:
- Shubham Singh of Chhattisgarh is currently the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament with eight wickets in two innings.
- Ravi Teja is the leading wicket-taker for Hyderabad with five wickets already after an impressive haul of 19 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.
Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Chances of Winning
Chhattisgarh had their work cut out for them against Services as they were tasked with chasing a target. Services managed to score 301/7 and Chhattisgarh could only respond with 261 runs before they were bowled out, losing by just 40 runs. However, they took advantage of their edge over Meghalaya and posted 290/7 on the board. They defended their total and won by 77 runs.
Hyderabad has displayed brilliant prowess in both of their encounters so far. In their first match against Manipur, they won the toss and put Manipur to bat first. They posted a respectable total of 203 by their standards but it was not enough to curtail Hyderabad as they won by five wickets with 121 balls remaining. Their following match against Jharkhand was just as impressive as they were tasked with batting first. They scored 297/8 and Jharkhand was unable to respond to that, leading them to victory by 17 runs.
- Chhattisgarh chance of winning - 13%
- Hyderabad chance of winning - 87%
Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Betting Tips
Rishabh Tiwari, Chhattisgarh’s opening batsman, has been in phenomenal form as he emerged as the leading run scorer of the team with 151 runs in two innings. Sanjeet Desai is next in line with 89 runs. Shubham Singh has been particularly dominant with the ball, having bagged eight wickets already in just two matches.
Tanmay Agarwal claimed the top spot of Hyderabad’s batting order with 116 runs in two innings, 112 of which came from their last match against Jharkhand. Rahul Singh, their skipper, follows closely behind with 104 runs. Ravi Teja has picked up where he left off in the Syed Mushtaq Ali, having claimed five wickets in two innings so far.
Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Toss Prediction
The match is set to be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The previous match hosted by the venue was between Maharashtra and Services, wherein the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. However, Maharashtra was able to overcome them by chasing down a target of 288 and eventually won by six wickets. Considering this result, the toss winner could opt to bowl first in the upcoming match.
Weather Report
The forecast suggests partly cloudy conditions on the day of the match with a 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius.
Chhattisgarh Player List
Ajay Mandal (c), Amandeep Khare, Harpreet Singh, Eknath Kerkar, Shashank Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Ashutosh Singh, Shashank Chandrakar, Ashish Chouhan, Sanjeet Desai, Sourabh Majumdar, Mayank Yadav, Rishabh Tiwari, Shubham Singh, Satyam Dubey.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishabh Tiwari
|
Batter
|
Sanjeet Desai
|
Batter
|
Ashutosh Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Harpreet Singh
|
Batter
|
Eknath Kerkar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shashank Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Ajay Mandal (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Mayank Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Shubham Singh
|
Bowler
|
Satyam Dubey
|
Bowler
|
Sourabh Majumdar
|
Bowler
Chhattisgarh Team Form
Chhattisgarh has been in good shape so far but their ability to overcome Hyderabad is uncertain and does not seem likely at the moment.
Hyderabad Player List
Rahul Singh (c), Tilak Varma, Tanmay Agarwal, Chama Milind, Rakshan Readdi, Kartikeya Kak, Nitesh Reddy, Pragnay Reddy, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Chandan Sahani, Tanay Thyagarajan, Bhavesh Seth, Rahul Buddhi, Elligaram Sanketh.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tanmay Agarwal
|
Batter
|
Rohit Rayudu
|
All-rounder
|
Rahul Singh (C)
|
Batter
|
Chandan Sahani
|
Batter
|
Rahul Buddhi
|
Batter
|
Ravi Teja
|
All-rounder
|
Tanay Thyagarajan
|
All-rounder
|
Pragnay Reddy
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rakshan Readdi
|
Bowler
|
Elligaram Sanketh
|
Bowler
|
Kartikeya Kak
|
Bowler
Hyderabad Team Form
Hyderabad has the potential to assert their dominance further against Chhattisgarh and emerge victorious once again.
Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Head-to-Head
In their last five encounters against each other, Hyderabad has emerged victorious on four occasions, including their previous encounter in the 2021 season. Chhattisgarh was only able to beat them once in the 2019 season.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Chhattisgarh - 1
Hyderabad - 4
Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Betting Odds
Chhattisgarh to have a better opening partnership than Hyderabad
Hyderabad, in their previous match against Jharkhand, managed to accumulate an opening partnership of 49 runs between Tanmay Agarwal and Rohit Rayudu, their opening batsmen, before the fall of the latter’s wicket in 9.4 overs. Chhattisgarh performed slightly better in their last match against Meghalaya as they posted an opening partnership of 68 runs between Rishabh Tiwari and Sanjeet Desai. Given that Chhattisgarh maintained their partnership for 16.3 overs, they might be able to do so again in the upcoming match.
Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad
Test
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, null
Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Best Batters
Rishabh Tiwari to be Chhattisgarh’s Best Batter
Rishabh Tiwari seems to be in excellent form at the moment, considering he has scored two half-centuries in a row in both matches so far. In their first match against Services, he scored 55 runs from 76 deliveries, making him the second highest run scorer for the team. In the next match against Meghalaya, he performed significantly better, having amassed 96 runs off 116 balls. He stands as their top batsman with a total of 151 runs in two innings. He could be their top batter in the next match, too.
Tanmay Agarwal to be Hyderabad’s Best Batter
Tanmay Agarwal, Hyderabad’s opening batsman, had a rocky start to the season as he only managed to score four runs from four deliveries in the first match against Manipur. However, he turned things around in the next match against Jharkhand, wherein he scored 112 runs from 108 deliveries. He now stands as the team’s leading run-getter with 116 runs in two innings. Given the drastic change in form, he can be expected to emerge as their top batsman once again.
Chhattisgarh vs Hyderabad Best Bowlers
Shubham Singh to be Chhattisgarh’s Best Bowler
Shubham Singh has been an absolute powerhouse with the ball in both matches he has participated in until now. In their match against Services, he delivered nine overs and conceded 64 runs, giving him an economy rate of 7.11. In the next match against Meghalaya, he bowled a full quota of ten overs and conceded 54 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 5.40. He claimed a whopping four wickets in each of his innings so far, making him the top wicket-taker for his team with eight wickets in the bag in just two innings. He has been truly exceptional and can be anticipated to perform at a similar level in the upcoming match as well.
Ravi Teja to be Hyderabad’s Best Bowler
Ravi Teja has been exhibiting tremendous form for a while now. His performances in the season so far are a testament to that, considering he already has a haul of five wickets in two innings. In their match against Manipur, he delivered ten overs, gave away 71 runs and captured three wickets with an economy rate of 7.10. Against Jharkhand, he bowled ten overs, conceded 63 runs and claimed two wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 6.30. Considering these recent performances, it seems highly likely that he could continue to be their top bowler in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hyderabad
- Chhattisgarh to win @ 4.50 (Parimatch)
- Hyderabad to win @ 1.16 (Parimatch)
Parimatch