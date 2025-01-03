Facts: In the last two clashes between the sides, Chhattisgarh leads the tally by 2-0.

Jammu & Kashmir is placed at the 5th place of the Group D table whereas Chattisgarh is placed at the 6th position.

Chhattisgarh vs Jammu and Kashmir Chance of Winning

Chhattisgarh started their campaign with a win but succumbed to two huge losses in the last two games. The team lost their last game against Uttar Pradesh and could not put up a good batting performance. The team is placed at the 6th place of the Group D standings. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -1.373. Chhattisgarh has an opportunity to win some points with a win in their next game against Jammu & Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir took a sigh of relief after a win in their last game against Mizoram. However, the team is struggling in their bowling department as evident from their first two games in the competition. With a win and two losses, the team is placed at the 5th place of the Group D standings. J&K has 6 points and a net run rate of -0.496.

Jammu and Kashmir's chance of winning: 48%

Chhattisgarh' chance of winning: 52%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Chhattisgarh vs Jammu and Kashmir Betting Tips

Chhattisgarh to score high before 1st dismissal (@Patimatch)

Chhattisgarh finished 5th in their group in the previous season of the competition. The team opened their innings with Rishabh Tiwari and Eknath Kerkar in majority of their games. Tiwari and Kerkar averaged at 37.57 & 27.40 respectively in the competition. The team faced early dismissals pretty early in their games last season. The team scored 34, 7 & 40 runs before their first dismissal in the three games this season. Anuj Tiwary and Ashutosh Singh open for the side this season. The team established a strong opening partnership in the last game where Tiwary posted 32 runs while Singh chipped in 23 runs in the game. Jammu & Kashmir’s bowling side should be easy to tame for the Chhattisgarh batters in the next game.

Chhattisgarh vs Jammu and Kashmir Toss Prediction

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, established in 2003 and managed by the Andhra Cricket Association, is renowned for its picturesque setting. With a seating capacity of 27,000, it has hosted Tests, ODIs, T20Is, and IPL matches. Teams bowling first have an advantage here, winning 60% of ODIs and 2 of 3 matches this season. The pitch eases as the game progresses, making bowling first a smart choice.

Weather Report

On January 3, 2025, Visakhapatnam is expected to have clear skies with daytime temperatures around 24°C (75°F) and nighttime lows near 21°C (70°F).

Chhattisgarh Player List

Amandeep Khare (c), Aayush Pandey, Anuj Tiwary, Bhupen Lalwani, Prateek Yadav, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Eknath Kerkar, Ashish Chouhan, Gagandeep Singh, Prashant Sai Painkra, Ravi Kiran

Predicted Playing XI

Bhupen Lalwani Batter Anuj Tiwary Batter Sanjeet Desai Batter Amandeep Khare All-rounder Eknath Kerkar Wicket-keeper Gagandeep Singh Batter Shashank Singh All-rounder Ajay Jadav Mandal All-rounder Shubham Agarwal Bowler Ravi Kiran Bowler Harsh Yadav Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh is coming from two consecutive losses in their campaign. The team is facing problems in sustaining consistent innings in the competition. However, the team displayed glances of potential and will be looking to win the next game.

Jammu & Kashmir Player List

Paras Dogra (c), Shubham Khajuria, Shivansh Sharma (wk), Auqib Nabi Dar, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Sunil Kumar, Vivrant Sharma, Musaif Ajaz, Abdul Samad, Sahil Lotra, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Pundir, Qamran Iqbal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vanshaj Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Paras Dogra Batter Shubham Khajuria Batter Auqib Nabi Dar Batter Lone Nasir Muzaffar All-rounder Shivansh Sharma Wicket-keeper Vivrant Sharma Batter Sunil Kumar All-rounder Musaif Ajaz All-rounder Abdul Samad Bowler Rasikh Dar Salam Bowler Abid Mushtaq Bowler

Jammu and Kashmir Team Form

Jammu and Kashmir is coming from a poor season last year. They won their last game against Mizoram. The team is not doing the best in the competition and lie pretty close to the bottom of the group standings. Jammu and Kashmir faces a huge challenge against Chhattisgarh in their next outing.

Chhattisgarh vs Jammu and Kashmir Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed twice before where Chhattisgarh managed to win on both the occasions.

Jammu and Kashmir Won: 0

Chhattisgarh Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Chhattisgarh vs Jammu and Kashmir Betting Odds

Chhattisgarh had a tough challenge against Uttar Pradesh in the last game. Uttar Pradesh batted first in the game and scored 272/9 in the game. Harsh Yadav picked 3 wickets while Gagandeep Singh and Shashank Singh picked 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, the team faced problems to protect their wickets. They bundled out for 240 runs, losing the game by 32 runs. Amandeep Khare was the top scorer with 44 runs while Eknath Kerkar chipped in 42 runs in the match. Chhattisgarh will look to get back to their winning ways.

Jammu and Kashmir clashed against Mizoram in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Jammu & Kashmir looked confident and raised 377 runs for 6 wickets in the game. There were several high scorers in the game. Abdul Samad stood out with an innings of 112 runs in the game. Lone Nasir scored 72 runs. Chasing the target, Mizoram scored 209 before losing their last wicket in the game. Abid Mushtaq was the best bowler from the side with 5 wickets in the game. Auqib Nabi also picked 2 wickets.

Chhattisgarh vs Jammu and Kashmir India Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, null Chhattisgarh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.806 Bet Now! Jammu and Kashmir Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Chhattisgarh vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Batters

Amandeep Khare to be Chhattisgarh's top batsman

Amandeep Khare is leading his side with the bat this season. He has scored 165 runs in 3 games at an average of 82.50. He scored 44 runs in the last game against Uttar Pradesh. The batter will look to score well in the next game.

Vivrant Sharma to be Jammu and Kashmir’ top batter

Vivrant Sharma was the shining light in what was a dismal campaign for Jammu and Kashmir last term. With 313 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side in the previous season. He scored 57 runs in the last game and with 120 runs in 3 games, he averages at 40.00.

Chhattisgarh vs Jammu and Kashmir Top Bowlers

Harsh Yadav to be Chhattisgarh’s top bowler

Harsh Yadav was phenomenal in the previous game of the competition. Facing Uttar Pradesh, the bowler managed to pick 3 wickets while giving away 41 runs. He will come in as the best bowler in the next outing for Chhattisgarh.

Abid Mushtaq to be Jammu & Kashmir’s top bowler

Abid Mushtaq led the bowling attack in the previous game. He has picked 7 wickets in 3 games. He managed to pick 5 wickets for 36 runs in the last outing. He will be Jammu and Kashmir’s top bowling pick in the next game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Chhattisgarh Jammu and Kashmir to win the match @ 1.79 (Parimatch)

Chhattisgarh to win the match @ 1.89 (Parimatch) Chhattisgarh is favored to win, given their well-rounded squad with strong batting and bowling capabilities. They have a solid record against Jammu and Kashmir, winning both prior encounters in this format. With depth in both departments, Chhattisgarh aims to regain momentum in the competition with a victory in the upcoming match. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







