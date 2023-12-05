Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand Match Prediction
CHH
29%
Chance of Winning
JHA
71%
Test
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Facts:
- Chhattisgarh leads the tally by 2-1 in their last three outings against Jharkhand.
- Jharkhand are placed 3rd in the group table whereas Chhattisgarh are placed at the 6th place.
Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand Chance of Winning
Chhattisgarh had a glimpse of hope for a better campaign after three consecutive wins in the competition. But the team went to their losing ways as they suffered two defeats on the trot. With three wins and as many losses, Chhattisgarh are placed 6th in their group table. The team has 12 points and a net run rate of 0.187.
Jharkhand took the campaign in their control and registered two consecutive victories in the competition. They are coming after a win against Services by a huge margin and will be pretty strong going into their next game. Jharkhand have four wins and two losses in six games and are placed at the 3rd place of their group table. They have 16 points and a net run rate of 0.542.
It has been a while since the sides played a game against each other. Chhattisgarh won the last duel against Jharkhand. However, the dynamics may have changed this season. Jharkhand look in a better position and will be going in as a stronger team.
- Chhattisgarh's chance of winning: 29%
- Jharkhand’s chance of winning: 71%
Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand Betting Tips
Jharkhand to score more fours
Jharkhand has a fantastic line-up of batters in the team. They have struck a total of 142 fours in the competition so far. That averages to 23.66 fours per game. This is a pretty high number for boundary count. They secured 19 fours in the last game. Virat Singh has struck 36 fours whereas Saurabh Tiwary has 26 boundaries to his name. Jharkhand played their last game against Manipur at the same venue where they struck 23 fours in the game. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh also have hard hitting batsmen in the team who have managed to reel in 129 boundaries in 6 games with an average of 21.5. This is lower than that of Jharkhand. Jharkhand also contain ferocious bowlers in the team who are having a great campaign. That said, you should pick this betting tip for a heavy payday.
Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand Toss Prediction
The surface at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is a balanced one for both batters and the bowlers. Moreover, it is expected to remain consistent throughout the clash. The skipper winning the toss may elect to bowl first and chase the target.
Weather Report
The pitch will be balanced though the bowlers would be slightly ahead in the contest between bat and ball. It will be clear, sunny weather on the match day with a high of 23 degrees Celsius in Jaipur.
Jharkhand Player List
Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, Pankaj Kumar, Saurabh Tiwary, Monu Kumar, Anukul Roy, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Nazim Siddiquie, Aryaman Sen, Kumar Suraj, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kumar Deobrat
|
Batter
|
Nazim Siddiquie
|
All-rounder
|
Virat Singh (C)
|
Batter
|
Vikash Vishal
|
Batter
|
Saurabh Tiwary
|
Batter
|
Anukul Roy
|
All-rounder
|
Kumar Kushagra
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Monu Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Shahbaz Nadeem
|
Bowler
|
Sushant Mishra
|
Bowler
|
Monu Kumar
|
Bowler
Jharkhand Team Form
Jharkhand won two games in a row. They won their last game by a huge margin against Services. Their bowlers have been very impressive so far.
Chhattisgarh Players List
Amandeep Khare (c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Shashank Chandrakar, Shashank Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar, Aayush Thakur, Prashant Painkra, Sanjeet Desai, Sumit Ruikar, Sanidhya Hurkat, Anuj Tiwary
Chhattisgarh Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishabh Tiwari
|
Batter
|
Harpreet Singh
|
Batter
|
Jivesh Butte
|
Bowler
|
Shashank Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Ashutosh Singh
|
Batter
|
Ajay Mandal
|
All-rounder
|
Amandeep Khare ©
|
Batter
|
Eknath Kerkar
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Shubham Agarwal
|
Bowler
|
Sourabh Majumdar
|
Bowler
|
Satyam Dubey
|
Bowler
Chhattisgarh Recent Form
Chhattisgarh lost their previous outing by 7 wickets. They have lost two games in a row and have displayed a weak bowling order.
Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand Head-to-Head Record
The sides have contested thrice in the format where Jharkhand won on a single occasion whereas Chhattisgarh managed to win two of them.
- Chhattisgarh Won: 2
- Jharkhand Won: 1
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand Betting Odds
Jharkhand faced Services in their previous outing and managed to register an ecstatic victory by huge margin and establish a strong stance in the tournament. Services were all out at 162. Varun Aaron was fantastic with the ball and took 6 wickets in the game. It was a small target. The openers led an opening partnership of 66 runs in the game. Kumar Deobrat (55) and Nazim Siddiquie (45) scored the majority of the runs and the team eventually won by 8 wickets.
On the other hand, things are not looking good for Chhattisgarh who don’t quite have the grip of their campaign. They faced Maharashtra in their last outing. Chhattisgarh scored 194 runs in the game, losing 9 of their wickets. Ashutosh Singh scored 59 runs in the game while others settled for a meagre score in the game. Their bowlers could not contain Maharashtra who eventually won the game by 7 wickets. Ajay Mandal picked 3 wickets in the game whereas the other bowlers did not have any success. They will not be confident going into this next fixture.
Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand
Test
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, null
Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand Top Batters
Shashank Singh to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh
Shashank Singh is the top batter from Chhattisgarh. He has amassed 371 runs in 5 games and averages at 74.20 in the competition. He also has a strike rate of 124.49 in the competition. He scored 152, 154 & 12 runs in his last three outings.
Saurabh Tiwary to be Jharkhand's top batter
Saurabh Tiwary is in terrific form. He has scored 34* runs in his last game but his overall form looks good in the competition. He has wrapped up 352 runs in 6 games at an average of 70.40. He has a strike rate of 97.77 in the tournament and will be expected to hit a lot of runs in the next game.
Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers
Shubham Singh to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh
Shubham Singh is a terrific bowler from Chhattisgarh. He has a total of 11 wickets in 4 games and has an economy rate of 5.55 in the competition so far. He will be expected to lead with the ball in the next game.
Varun Aaron to be the top bowler for Jharkhand
Varun Aaron shocked everyone with his spectacular bowling performance in his last outing by picking 6 wickets for 33 runs in the game. He has 13 wickets in 4 games and has an economy rate of 4.71 in the tournament.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Jharkhand
- Chhattisgarh to win the match @ 2.75 (1XBET)
- Jharkhand to win the match @ 1.4 (1XBET)
1xBet