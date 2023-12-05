Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand Match Prediction

CHH

29%

Chance of Winning

JHA

71%

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1.412
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Test

Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Chhattisgarh will clash against Jharkhand in the 122nd game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on December 5, 2023. The game will commence from 9:00 AM IST.

Facts:

  • Chhattisgarh leads the tally by 2-1 in their last three outings against Jharkhand.
  • Jharkhand are placed 3rd in the group table whereas Chhattisgarh are placed at the 6th place.

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Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand Chance of Winning

Chhattisgarh had a glimpse of hope for a better campaign after three consecutive wins in the competition. But the team went to their losing ways as they suffered two defeats on the trot. With three wins and as many losses, Chhattisgarh are placed 6th in their group table. The team has 12 points and a net run rate of 0.187.

Jharkhand took the campaign in their control and registered two consecutive victories in the competition. They are coming after a win against Services by a huge margin and will be pretty strong going into their next game. Jharkhand have four wins and two losses in six games and are placed at the 3rd place of their group table. They have 16 points and a net run rate of 0.542.

It has been a while since the sides played a game against each other. Chhattisgarh won the last duel against Jharkhand. However, the dynamics may have changed this season. Jharkhand look in a better position and will be going in as a stronger team.

  • Chhattisgarh's chance of winning: 29%
  • Jharkhand’s chance of winning: 71%

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Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand Betting Tips

Jharkhand to score more fours

Jharkhand has a fantastic line-up of batters in the team. They have struck a total of 142 fours in the competition so far. That averages to 23.66 fours per game. This is a pretty high number for boundary count. They secured 19 fours in the last game. Virat Singh has struck 36 fours whereas Saurabh Tiwary has 26 boundaries to his name. Jharkhand played their last game against Manipur at the same venue where they struck 23 fours in the game. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh also have hard hitting batsmen in the team who have managed to reel in 129 boundaries in 6 games with an average of 21.5. This is lower than that of Jharkhand. Jharkhand also contain ferocious bowlers in the team who are having a great campaign. That said, you should pick this betting tip for a heavy payday.

Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand Toss Prediction

The surface at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is a balanced one for both batters and the bowlers. Moreover, it is expected to remain consistent throughout the clash. The skipper winning the toss may elect to bowl first and chase the target.

Weather Report

The pitch will be balanced though the bowlers would be slightly ahead in the contest between bat and ball. It will be clear, sunny weather on the match day with a high of 23 degrees Celsius in Jaipur.

Jharkhand Player List

Virat Singh (c), Kumar Deobrat, Pankaj Kumar, Saurabh Tiwary, Monu Kumar, Anukul Roy, Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem, Supriyo Chakraborty, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Nazim Siddiquie, Aryaman Sen, Kumar Suraj, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal, Vinayak Vikram

Predicted Playing XI

Kumar Deobrat

Batter

Nazim Siddiquie

All-rounder

Virat Singh (C)

Batter

Vikash Vishal

Batter

Saurabh Tiwary

Batter

Anukul Roy

All-rounder

Kumar Kushagra

Wicket-keeper

Monu Kumar

Bowler

Shahbaz Nadeem

Bowler

Sushant Mishra

Bowler

Monu Kumar

Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand won two games in a row. They won their last game by a huge margin against Services. Their bowlers have been very impressive so far.

Chhattisgarh Players List

Amandeep Khare (c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Shashank Chandrakar, Shashank Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar, Aayush Thakur, Prashant Painkra, Sanjeet Desai, Sumit Ruikar, Sanidhya Hurkat, Anuj Tiwary

Chhattisgarh Predicted Playing XI

Rishabh Tiwari

Batter

Harpreet Singh

Batter

Jivesh Butte

Bowler

Shashank Singh

All-rounder

Ashutosh Singh

Batter

Ajay Mandal

All-rounder

Amandeep Khare ©

Batter

Eknath Kerkar

Wicket Keeper

Shubham Agarwal

Bowler

Sourabh Majumdar

Bowler

Satyam Dubey

Bowler

Chhattisgarh Recent Form

Chhattisgarh lost their previous outing by 7 wickets. They have lost two games in a row and have displayed a weak bowling order.

Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand Head-to-Head Record

The sides have contested thrice in the format where Jharkhand won on a single occasion whereas Chhattisgarh managed to win two of them.

  • Chhattisgarh Won: 2
  • Jharkhand Won: 1
  • No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand Betting Odds

Jharkhand faced Services in their previous outing and managed to register an ecstatic victory by huge margin and establish a strong stance in the tournament. Services were all out at 162. Varun Aaron was fantastic with the ball and took 6 wickets in the game. It was a small target. The openers led an opening partnership of 66 runs in the game. Kumar Deobrat (55) and Nazim Siddiquie (45) scored the majority of the runs and the team eventually won by 8 wickets.

On the other hand, things are not looking good for Chhattisgarh who don’t quite have the grip of their campaign. They faced Maharashtra in their last outing. Chhattisgarh scored 194 runs in the game, losing 9 of their wickets. Ashutosh Singh scored 59 runs in the game while others settled for a meagre score in the game. Their bowlers could not contain Maharashtra who eventually won the game by 7 wickets. Ajay Mandal picked 3 wickets in the game whereas the other bowlers did not have any success. They will not be confident going into this next fixture.

Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand

Test

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, null

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Chhattisgarh

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1.4
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Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand Top Batters

Shashank Singh to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh

Shashank Singh is the top batter from Chhattisgarh. He has amassed 371 runs in 5 games and averages at 74.20 in the competition. He also has a strike rate of 124.49 in the competition. He scored 152, 154 & 12 runs in his last three outings.

Saurabh Tiwary to be Jharkhand's top batter

Saurabh Tiwary is in terrific form. He has scored 34* runs in his last game but his overall form looks good in the competition. He has wrapped up 352 runs in 6 games at an average of 70.40. He has a strike rate of 97.77 in the tournament and will be expected to hit a lot of runs in the next game.

Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers

Shubham Singh to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh

Shubham Singh is a terrific bowler from Chhattisgarh. He has a total of 11 wickets in 4 games and has an economy rate of 5.55 in the competition so far. He will be expected to lead with the ball in the next game.

Varun Aaron to be the top bowler for Jharkhand

Varun Aaron shocked everyone with his spectacular bowling performance in his last outing by picking 6 wickets for 33 runs in the game. He has 13 wickets in 4 games and has an economy rate of 4.71 in the tournament.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Jharkhand

Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have clashed thrice before where Chhattisgarh won on two occasions whereas Jharkhand won one of those games. However, Jharkhand are having a better run this season and managed to win against very strong teams so far in their campaign. They have a good winning momentum and will carry this to their next outing. Chhattisgarh lost their last two outings and are facing issues with their form. Jharkhand have a much deeper batting line-up this season and various bowling options in the team. With that, they are more likely to win this affair. The bookmakers have also provided favourable odds for Jharkhand to win this game.
  • Chhattisgarh to win the match @ 2.75 (1XBET)
  • Jharkhand to win the match @ 1.4 (1XBET)
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