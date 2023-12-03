Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Match Prediction CHH 41 % Chance of Winning MAH 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR It will be Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra facing each other in the next round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Sunday, December 3rd. The two teams, who are part of Group B, will lock horns at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur, with the match scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Chance Winning

It's a crucial contest in Group B as both these teams are in contention for the top two finish in the group to advance through to the quarterfinals. Both the teams have 12 points to their credit after winning three and losing two games each. Chhattisgarh are currently third with a better net run-rate of 0.533 compared to Maharashtra’s 0.308.

Chhattisgarh are coming off a nine-run defeat in their previous round versus Vidarbha. They opted to bowl first but could not get through Vidarbha's top order. Vidarbha were 201/1 at the end of 34 overs but then Chhattisgarh pulled things back. Sourabh Majumdar and Shubham Singh bagged two wickets each to restrict the opponents to 282.

Chhattisgarh had a horrible start to their chase, losing the top three in the first five overs. It was a one-man show from Shashank Singh, who first added 101 runs for the fifth wicket with Ashutosh Singh and played well with the tail. He smashed an incredible 154 off 111 deliveries but was caught when they needed 24 runs more.

Maharashtra edged past Hyderabad by three wickets in their previous game at this venue. Opting to field first, their bowlers could not make a big impact. One of the Maharashtra openers hit a century while three other batters scored half centuries as they posted 315 on the board.

Chasing the target, they lost three wickets with 85 runs in 16 overs. Ankit Bawne and Azim Kazi added 166 runs for the fourth wicket before Kazi was dismissed for 80 off 81. Bawne went on to smash 113 in 108 deliveries while captain Kedar Jadhav struck 17-ball 32 not-out to take his side over the line.

Looking at the form and strengths of these teams, there is not much to separate the two. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Chhattisgarh's chance of winning: 41%

Maharashtra’s chance of winning: 59%

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Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Betting Tips

Rishabh Tiwari is one of the two Chhattisgarh batters to have scored over 150 runs in the ongoing tournament. He has made 222 runs from five innings with three half centuries. Back him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Maharashtra's Azim Kazi has been in good form in the VHT 2023, with 220 runs from five innings. He has scored three fifties in the tournament, including 80 in the previous game. You can bet on him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Toss Prediction

As far as the track record in this tournament is concerned, teams have given a heavy preference to bowling first to try to exploit early morning moisture. Maharashtra's two losses have come while batting first while Chattisgarh opted to chase in the two games they won the toss. Expect the team winning the toss to field first in this match.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests Jaipur should witness hazy weather on Sunday morning and afternoon. The skies should be clear and there is no chance of precipitation predicted. The temperature is likely to range between 21 to 28 degree Celsius during the day, with wind gusts blowing at around 22 kmph.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Amandeep Khare (c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Mayank Yadav, Shubham Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Shashank Chandrakar, Ashish Chouhan, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Jivesh Butte, Rishabh Tiwari, Ashutosh Singh, Satyam Dubey, Sourabh Majumdar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rishabh Tiwari Batter Sanjeet Desai Batter Harpreet Singh Batter Amandeep Khare Batter Ashutosh Singh Batter Eknath Kerkar Wicketkeeper Shashank Singh All-rounder Ajay Mandal (c) All-rounder Satyam Dubey Bowler Sourabh Majumdar Bowler Shubham Singh Bowler

Chhattisgarh Recent Form

Chhattisgarh lost their opening game of the season against Services by 40 runs but then registered three back to back victories. They defeated Meghalaya, Hyderabad and Manipur. In the most recent game, they fell nine runs short of the target versus Vidarbha.

Maharashtra Players List

Om Bhosale, Kaushal Tambe, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Siddharth Mhatre, Nikhil Naik(w/c), Sachin Bhosale, Vicky Ostwal, Prashant Solanki, Pradeep Dadhe, Manoj Ingale, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Satyajeet Bachhav, RS Hangargekar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role OM Bhosale Batter Kaushal Tambe Batter Kedar Jadhav (c) All-rounder Ankit Bawne Batter Azim Kazi All-rounder Nikhil Naik † Wicketkeeper Vicky Ostwal All-rounder Prashant Solanki Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler Manoj Ingale Bowler Sachin Bhosale Bowler

Maharashtra Recent Form

Maharashtra lost two of their first three games, losing to Jharkhand and Vidarbha while beating Services. In the last couple of games, they have defeated Meghalaya by four wickets and Hyderabad by three wickets.

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Head-to-Head Record

Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra have played each other only once in the fifty-over format back in 2021. Maharashtra won the match by eight wickets.

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Betting Odds

Maharashtra to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

Maharashtra have a stronger batting line-up with five of their batters scoring at least two fifties in the tournament. They have smashed 140 fours in five games compared to 110 by Chhattisgarh. Betting on Maharashtra to hit most fours in this match.

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Test Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, null Chhattisgarh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.01 Bet Now! Maharashtra Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now!

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Top Batters

Shashank Singh to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh

Shashank Singh has been in outstanding form in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 359 runs in four innings at an average of 89 and strike rate of 128, including two centuries. He has smashed 152 and 154 in the last two games.

Ankit Bawne to be the top batter for Maharashtra

Ankit Bawne is in great form and continues to make an impact for his side. He has made 324 runs in five innings at an average of 81 and strike rate of 98. He has hit two hundreds and a fifty in the season. Bet on him to be Maharashtra's top batter.

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra Top Bowlers

Shubham Singh to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh

The leg-break bowler has done a superb job in the four List A games he has played so far. Shubham Singh has taken 11 wickets at an economy of 5.55, including two four-wicket hauls. Bet on him to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh.

Pradeep Dadhe to be the top bowler for Maharashtra

The right arm medium pacer has taken five wickets in the tournament at an economy of . He has 34 wickets from 24 games in List A cricket with best figures of 4 for 33. You can bet on him to be the top bowler for Maharashtra.