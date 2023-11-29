Chhattisgarh vs Manipur Match Prediction CHH 99 % Chance of Winning MANP 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.005 bET Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chhattisgarh and Manipur are set to face off in the fourth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, November 29th. The two teams, who are part of Group B, will lock horns at KL Saini Ground in Jaipur. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST on Wednesday morning.

Chhattisgarh vs Manipur Chance Winning

Chhattisgarh are placed fifth on the Group B table with the same number of points as the second placed team. But they have an inferior net run-rate of 0.328. They have won two games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy and have lost once.

Most recently, Chattisgarh defeated Hyderabad by six wickets at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. They won the toss and opted to field first but things didn't go their way as the opponents added 78 runs for the opening wicket. In the end, they restricted Hyderabad to 271/9 with Jivesh Butte picking 3 for 41 in 10 overs. Shashank Singh also bagged three wickets but was expensive.

Chasing the target, Chattisgarh’s opening pair got them off to a flying start with 91 runs in just 10.5 overs. Rishabh Tiwari blasted 65 off just 38 deliveries while Sanjeet Desai added 47 runs. Later, Ashutosh Singh and Eknath Kerkar scored unbeaten 40s to take the side over the line.

Manipur, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the table, having lost all three of their games so far. They would be desperate to get off the mark. In their previous game, they suffered a nine-wicket hammering at the hands of Services.

Having been sent in to bat first, Manipur lost a wicket on the very first ball and kept losing wickets. They could not get any partnerships going as they managed just 159/9 in their 50 overs. Batting at number 9, Sultan Karim was the highest scorer in the innings with 32 runs. The Manipur bowlers could not do much while defending the total as Services finished the chase in 23.2 overs.

Looking at the form and strengths of these teams, Chattisgarh are clear favourites heading into this match. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this game.

Chhattisgarh's chance of winning: 99%

Manipur’s chance of winning: 1%

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Chhattisgarh vs Manipur Betting Tips

Chhattisgarh’s Sanjeet Desai has scored 73 and 47 in two of the three innings in the ongoing tournament. He averages 41 in List A cricket with 370 runs from nine innings. Back him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Manipur's Prafullomani Singh has been in poor form, with returns of 1, 4 and 0 in three games in the tournament. His career average in List A cricket stands under 14 after 19 games. You can bet on him to score under 15.5 runs in the match.

Chhattisgarh vs Manipur Toss Prediction

The pitches at KL Saini Ground in Jaipur have been pretty good, holding up well throughout the matches. Two out of three games played here in the season have been won by the chasing side. Manipur have lost three games while batting first whereas Chattisgarh won their previous game while chasing. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Jaipur is expected to be hazy on Wednesday morning and afternoon. There could be some cloud cover but there is less than 5% chance of precipitation throughout the day. The temperature is likely to range between 18 to 24 degree Celsius during the day, with wind gusts blowing at around 9 kmph.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Amandeep Khare (c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Mayank Yadav, Shubham Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Shashank Chandrakar, Ashish Chouhan, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Jivesh Butte, Rishabh Tiwari, Ashutosh Singh, Satyam Dubey, Sourabh Majumdar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rishabh Tiwari Batter Sanjeet Desai Batter Harpreet Singh Batter Amandeep Khare Batter Ashutosh Singh Batter Eknath Kerkar Wicketkeeper Shashank Singh All-rounder Ajay Mandal (c) All-rounder Satyam Dubey Bowler Sourabh Majumdar Bowler Shubham Singh Bowler

Chhattisgarh Recent Form

Chhattisgarh have won four of their previous five One-Day games. They suffered a 40-run defeat in the first game of this season but bounced back with back to back victories. They defeated Meghalaya by 77 runs and followed it up with a six-wicket win over Hyderabad.

Manipur Players List

Prafullomani Singh (wk), Basir Rahman, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Johnson Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Chingakham Bidash, Kishan Thokchom, Ahmed Shah, Al Bashid Muhammed, Rex Rajkumar, Bikash Singh, L Kishan Singha, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Sultan Karim

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Prafullomani Singh Wicket-keeper Basir Rahman Batter Kangabam Priyojit All-rounder Johnson Singh Batter Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c) Batter Bikash Singh All-rounder Rex Rajkumar All-rounder L Kishan Singha All-rounder Sultan Karim Bowler Lamabam Singh Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Recent Form

Manipur have lost all of their previous five games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This season, they lost the opening game versus Hyderabad by five wickets. They were bowled out for 113 against Vidarbha, losing the match by eight wickets. Their batting woes continued in the third game too as they lost to Services by nine wickets.

Chhattisgarh vs Manipur Head-to-Head Record

As of this day, Chhattisgarh and Manipur have not faced each other in the fifty-over format.

Chhattisgarh vs Manipur Betting Odds

Chhattisgarh to hit most fours ( @ Parimatch)

Chhattisgarh have a significantly stronger batting line-up among these two teams. They have Rishabh Tiwari, Ashutosh Singh, Eknath Kerkar and Sanjeet Desai in good form. Betting on Chhattisgarh to hit most fours in this match seems a good move.

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Chhattisgarh vs Manipur Top Batters

Rishabh Tiwari to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh

The 30-yr old batter has been in outstanding form, hitting three consecutive fifties in the tournament. He struck 96 against Meghalaya and backed it up with 65 off 38 versus Hyderabad. Rishabh Tiwari has 459 runs from 12 List A games at 46 average, with five fifties.

Johnson Singh to be the top batter for Manipur

Johnson Singh scored 35 runs in the first game of the tournament and followed it up with an unbeaten 51 in the second game against Vidarbha. He has 509 runs in List A cricket at an average of 25 with two fifties. Take a punt on him to be Manipur's top batter.

Chhattisgarh vs Manipur Top Bowlers

Shubham Singh to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh

The 26-yr old Shubham Singh has only played two List A games but has made a big impact. The leg-break bowler picked 4 for 64 against Services and followed it up with 4 for 54 in the second game. If he features in this game, betting on him to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh would be wise.

L Kishan Singha to be the top bowler for Manipur

L Kishan Singha has a pretty good record in FC cricket but hasn't quite translated that in white-ball cricket. He picked 3 for 57 in the first game. You can bet on him to be the top bowler for Manipur.