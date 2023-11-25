Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Match Prediction
CHH
96%
Chance of Winning
MEG
4%
Test
Dr Soni Stadium
Facts:
- Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh have never contested in VHT before.
- Both the sides are coming off a loss in their previous game.
Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Chance of Winning
Chhattisgarh had a horrible season last year and finished at the 5th position in the points table. They had three wins and three losses by the end of the competition. They met Services in their first game of the campaign and lost the game by a wide margin of 40 runs. With a loss, they are placed at the 7th place of their group table with a net run rate of -0.800.
Meghalaya has a fragile squad and managed to win a single game, while losing six games last season. They finished near the bottom of their group table. They hoped for a better start this season but things did not go their way as they faced a defeat against Vidarbha in their season opener. With a loss, they are placed at the 6th position with a net run rate of -0.640.
Both the sides are currently on the same boat since they lost their first game in the competition. It will be interesting to see them collide in their next upcoming clash.
- Chhattisgarh's chance of winning: 96%
- Meghalaya’s chance of winning: 4%
Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Betting Tips
Chhattisgarh to score higher before 1st dismissal
Chhattisgarh has a very strong batting order. They batted ecstatically in the previous game, especially their top order but could not hack into winning the game. Their opening line-up was fantastic and scored 116 runs for the first wicket. Rishabh Tiwari (55) and Sanjeet Desai (73) scored fifties in the innings and had an impressive start in the game. On the other hand, Meghalaya faced Vidarbha in the previous match and scored 6 runs for the first wicket. Raj Biswa and Tanmay Mishra opened for the team but failed to post a high opening partnership in the game. Chhattisgarh’s bowlers will also retaliate after a poor outing in the previous game and will make it tough for the Meghalaya batters to score runs in the game. That said, Chhattisgarh are expected to score higher before their 1st dismissal.
Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction
Dr. Soni Stadium in Jaipur is the scheduled venue for this match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. There haven’t been a lot of matches here to make an estimate of what an ideal 1st innings total would be. Nevertheless, we reckon anything above 250-270 will give the team batting first an edge going into the second half of the game. Batting first would be the right way to go for both teams.
Weather Report
The pitch will be balanced though the bowlers would be slightly ahead in the contest between bat and ball. It will be clear, sunny weather on the match day with a high of 27 degrees Celsius in Jaipur.
Meghalaya Player List
Rajesh Bishnoi (c), Kishan Lyngdoh, Tanmay Mishra, Nakul Verma, Raj Biswa, Anish Charak, Akash Choudhary, Sanvert Kurkalang, Lakhan Singh, Larry Sangma, Dippu Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Nafees Siddique, Swarajeet Das
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nakul Verma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kishan Lyngdoh
|
Batter
|
Tanmay Mishra
|
Batter
|
Sanvert Kurkalang
|
Batter
|
Larry Sangma
|
Batter
|
Rajesh Bishnoi (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Anish Charak
|
Bowler
|
Akash Choudhary
|
Bowler
|
Raj Biswa
|
All-rounder
|
Lakhan Singh
|
Bowler
|
Dippu Sangma
|
Bowler
Meghalaya Team Form
Meghalaya lost their previous match by 32 runs. They bundled out for 211 runs in the previous game.
Chhattisgarh Players List
Amandeep Khare (c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Shashank Chandrakar, Shashank Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar, Aayush Thakur, Prashant Painkra, Sanjeet Desai, Sumit Ruikar, Sanidhya Hurkat, Anuj Tiwary
Chhattisgarh Predicted Playing XI
|
Rishabh Tiwari
|
Batter
|
Harpreet Singh
|
Batter
|
Shubham Singh
|
Bowler
|
Shashank Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Sanjeet Desai
|
Batter
|
Ajay Mandal
|
All-rounder
|
Amandeep Khare ©
|
Batter
|
Eknath Kerkar
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Shubham Agarwal
|
Bowler
|
Sourabh Majumdar
|
Bowler
|
Satyam Dubey
|
Bowler
Chhattisgarh Recent Form
Chhattisgarh lost their previous outing by 40 runs. They will try harder in the upcoming game, especially with their bowling.
Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Head-to-Head Record
The sides are yet to contest in the 50 over format.
- Chhattisgarh Won: 0
- Meghalaya Won: 0
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Betting Odds
Chhattisgarh faced Services in their previous outing but had to taste defeat in the game. Chhattisgarh conceded 301 runs in the game. Only Shubham Singh was effective with the ball and picked 4 wickets in the game. Chasing the target was overwhelming for the side as they bundled out for 261 runs, losing the game by 40 runs. Sanjeet Desai scored 73 runs in the game.
On the other hand, Meghalaya went against Vidarbha in the first game of the competition and also had to face defeat. Vidarbha scored 243 runs in the game. Dippu Sangma picked 4 wickets. Whereas Meghalaya responded with 211 runs in the game while losing all their wickets in the process. Kishan Lyngdoh scored 57 runs while others settled for a low score. Eventually, Meghalaya lost the game by 32 runs.
Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya
Test
Dr Soni Stadium, null
Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Top Batters
Sanjeet Desai to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh
Sanjeet Desai will be the top pick in the batting order of Chhattisgarh. He scored 73 runs off 89 balls in the previous outing against Services. He is in terrific form and will be expected to score a lot of runs in the upcoming game.
Kishan Lyngdoh to be Meghalaya's top batter
Kishan Lyngdoh is a middle order batter from Meghalatya and was fantastic in the last outing. He scored 57 runs off 75 balls in the last game. He will be the top batting prospect from the team.
Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Top Bowlers
Shubham Singh to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh
Shubham Singh is a terrific bowler from Chhattisgarh. He was the only menace for Services in the previous game and picked 4 wickets while leaking 64 runs in the game.
Dippu Sangma to be the top bowler for Meghalaya
Dippu Sangma was excellent with the ball in the previous game. He bowled 10 overs, gave 43 runs but picked 4 wickets in the process. He had an economy rate of 4.33 in the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chhattisgarh
- Chhattisgarh to win the match @ 1.05 (Parimatch)
- Meghalaya to win the match @ 8.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch