Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Match Prediction CHH 96 % Chance of Winning MEG 4 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chhattisgarh will clash against Meghalaya in the 28th game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur on November 25, 2023. The game will commence from 9:00 AM IST.

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Chance of Winning

Chhattisgarh had a horrible season last year and finished at the 5th position in the points table. They had three wins and three losses by the end of the competition. They met Services in their first game of the campaign and lost the game by a wide margin of 40 runs. With a loss, they are placed at the 7th place of their group table with a net run rate of -0.800.

Meghalaya has a fragile squad and managed to win a single game, while losing six games last season. They finished near the bottom of their group table. They hoped for a better start this season but things did not go their way as they faced a defeat against Vidarbha in their season opener. With a loss, they are placed at the 6th position with a net run rate of -0.640.

Both the sides are currently on the same boat since they lost their first game in the competition. It will be interesting to see them collide in their next upcoming clash.

Chhattisgarh's chance of winning: 96%

Meghalaya’s chance of winning: 4%

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Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Betting Tips

Chhattisgarh to score higher before 1st dismissal

Chhattisgarh has a very strong batting order. They batted ecstatically in the previous game, especially their top order but could not hack into winning the game. Their opening line-up was fantastic and scored 116 runs for the first wicket. Rishabh Tiwari (55) and Sanjeet Desai (73) scored fifties in the innings and had an impressive start in the game. On the other hand, Meghalaya faced Vidarbha in the previous match and scored 6 runs for the first wicket. Raj Biswa and Tanmay Mishra opened for the team but failed to post a high opening partnership in the game. Chhattisgarh’s bowlers will also retaliate after a poor outing in the previous game and will make it tough for the Meghalaya batters to score runs in the game. That said, Chhattisgarh are expected to score higher before their 1st dismissal.

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction

Dr. Soni Stadium in Jaipur is the scheduled venue for this match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. There haven’t been a lot of matches here to make an estimate of what an ideal 1st innings total would be. Nevertheless, we reckon anything above 250-270 will give the team batting first an edge going into the second half of the game. Batting first would be the right way to go for both teams.

Weather Report

The pitch will be balanced though the bowlers would be slightly ahead in the contest between bat and ball. It will be clear, sunny weather on the match day with a high of 27 degrees Celsius in Jaipur.

Meghalaya Player List

Rajesh Bishnoi (c), Kishan Lyngdoh, Tanmay Mishra, Nakul Verma, Raj Biswa, Anish Charak, Akash Choudhary, Sanvert Kurkalang, Lakhan Singh, Larry Sangma, Dippu Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Nafees Siddique, Swarajeet Das

Predicted Playing XI

Nakul Verma Wicket-keeper Kishan Lyngdoh Batter Tanmay Mishra Batter Sanvert Kurkalang Batter Larry Sangma Batter Rajesh Bishnoi (C) All-rounder Anish Charak Bowler Akash Choudhary Bowler Raj Biswa All-rounder Lakhan Singh Bowler Dippu Sangma Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya lost their previous match by 32 runs. They bundled out for 211 runs in the previous game.

Chhattisgarh Players List

Amandeep Khare (c), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Eknath Kerkar (wk), Shashank Chandrakar, Shashank Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar, Aayush Thakur, Prashant Painkra, Sanjeet Desai, Sumit Ruikar, Sanidhya Hurkat, Anuj Tiwary

Chhattisgarh Predicted Playing XI

Rishabh Tiwari Batter Harpreet Singh Batter Shubham Singh Bowler Shashank Singh All-rounder Sanjeet Desai Batter Ajay Mandal All-rounder Amandeep Khare © Batter Eknath Kerkar Wicket Keeper Shubham Agarwal Bowler Sourabh Majumdar Bowler Satyam Dubey Bowler

Chhattisgarh Recent Form

Chhattisgarh lost their previous outing by 40 runs. They will try harder in the upcoming game, especially with their bowling.

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Head-to-Head Record

The sides are yet to contest in the 50 over format.

Chhattisgarh Won: 0

Meghalaya Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Chhattisgarh faced Services in their previous outing but had to taste defeat in the game. Chhattisgarh conceded 301 runs in the game. Only Shubham Singh was effective with the ball and picked 4 wickets in the game. Chasing the target was overwhelming for the side as they bundled out for 261 runs, losing the game by 40 runs. Sanjeet Desai scored 73 runs in the game.

On the other hand, Meghalaya went against Vidarbha in the first game of the competition and also had to face defeat. Vidarbha scored 243 runs in the game. Dippu Sangma picked 4 wickets. Whereas Meghalaya responded with 211 runs in the game while losing all their wickets in the process. Kishan Lyngdoh scored 57 runs while others settled for a low score. Eventually, Meghalaya lost the game by 32 runs.

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Test Dr Soni Stadium, null Chhattisgarh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.05 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Meghalaya Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 15.00 Bet Now!

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Top Batters

Sanjeet Desai to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh

Sanjeet Desai will be the top pick in the batting order of Chhattisgarh. He scored 73 runs off 89 balls in the previous outing against Services. He is in terrific form and will be expected to score a lot of runs in the upcoming game.

Kishan Lyngdoh to be Meghalaya's top batter

Kishan Lyngdoh is a middle order batter from Meghalatya and was fantastic in the last outing. He scored 57 runs off 75 balls in the last game. He will be the top batting prospect from the team.

Chhattisgarh vs Meghalaya Top Bowlers

Shubham Singh to be the top bowler for Chhattisgarh

Shubham Singh is a terrific bowler from Chhattisgarh. He was the only menace for Services in the previous game and picked 4 wickets while leaking 64 runs in the game.

Dippu Sangma to be the top bowler for Meghalaya

Dippu Sangma was excellent with the ball in the previous game. He bowled 10 overs, gave 43 runs but picked 4 wickets in the process. He had an economy rate of 4.33 in the game.