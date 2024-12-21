Facts: Shashank Singh, in his fifth season with Chattisgarh, could complete 1000 runs in List A cricket with a 14-run knock against Mizoram.

Veteran batter Paras Dogra, who was roped in by Chhatisgarh this season, is the second-highest scorer in the history of Ranji Trophy cricket, behind Wassim Jaffer.

Chhattisgarh vs Mizron Chance of Winning

Chhattisgarh, despite their relatively uninspiring run, come into the match as favourites to win. The team led by Amandeep Khare won four and lost three matches last season to finish fifth in the group. While their qualification chances look slim due to being grouped alongside Tamil Nadu and Vidarbha, they will be hoping to finish as high on the table as possible. An expected win against Mizoram would do a long way in helping them achieve that.

Mizoram finally got off the mark in the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy, registering their first win of the new format against Bihar. The rest of the tournament, however, was a horror show for them as they lost all six matches. The previous edition saw them finish rock bottom of the group with 6 losses in as many matches. Their performances in the one-day format don’t inspire hope and despite Chhattisgarh also being off-colour, Mizoram could still come up short.

Chhattisgarh Chance of Winning - 95%

Mizoram Chance of Winning - 5%

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Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

While the last ODI played at the venue was low-scoring, Visakhapatnam is traditionally a batters’ paradise. We can expect a high-scoring match if rain permits the full quota of overs to be bowled.

Chhattisgarh’s Shashank Singh’s batting style will be key here as the explosive batter likes to deal in sixes. Last season in the Vijay Hazare, Shashank hit 25 sixes - the second highest among all batsmen. We can expect him to help himself to a few maximums on the batting-friendly pitch.

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Match Toss Prediction

The venue favours teams chasing with 6 wins in favour of three for teams batting first. With rain also likely to make an appearance, the captain that wins the toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

Rain could play spoilsport in the opening match for Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The city of Visakhapatnam has a 35% chance of rain with the best hope for the fans would be to witness a rain-curtailed match.

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram News & Player List

Chhattisgarh Player List

Amandeep Khare (c), Aayush Pandey, Anuj Tiwary, Bhupen Lalwani, Prateek Yadav, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Eknath Kerkar, Ashish Chouhan, Gagandeep Singh, Prashant Sai Painkra, Ravi Kiran

Predicted Playing XI

Anuj Tiwary Batter Amandeep Khare Batter Eknath Kerkar Wicketkeeper Ashutosh Singh Allrounder Prateek Yadav Batter Shashank Singh Batter Ajay Mandal Allrounder Gagandeep Singh Bowler Shubham Agarwal Allrounder Ashish Chouhan Bowler Gagandeep Singh Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh have won three of their last five matches but the two losses cost them a spot in the knockout stages of the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Their SMAT run also ended in disappointing fashion as they finished fifth in the table with just 2 wins in 6 matches.

Mizoram Player List

Bobby Zothansanga (c), KC Cariappa, Remruatdika Ralte, Jehu Anderson, Agni Chopra, Rohan Chowdury, Mohit Jangra, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhriatrenga, Marty Lalrinhlua, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Parvez Ahmed, Lalhruai Ralte, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Khiangte Vanrotlinga







Predicted Playing XI

Jehu Anderson Wicketkeeper Agni Chopra Batter Mohit Jangra Allrounder Lalhriatrenga Batter Rohan Chowdury Batter Joseph Lalthankhuma Allrounder KC Cariappa Bowler Khiangte Vanrotlinga Bowler Remruatdika Ralte Bowler Parvez Ahmed Allrounder Bobby Zothansanga Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram come into the match having lost 6 of their last 7 matches in the 2024 SMAT. In the 50-over format, they have won just once in their last five matches, a 57-run win over Bihar.

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Head to Head

The two teams haven’t gone up against each other in one-day cricket yet with the match being their first encounter.

Head to Head

Chhattisgarh: 0

Mizoram: 0

Draw: 0

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Betting Odds

We’re also backing Mizoram’s talisman Mohit Jangra to go big in the match. The southpaw averaged over 46 with a strike rate of 102 last season. In the shortest format of the game, Jangra’s stats are even better with an average of 74 and a strike rate of over 150 in the 2024 SMAT. All stats point to the 25-year-old starring for Mizoram with the bat.

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram India Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, null Chhattisgarh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.06 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Mizoram Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 10.1 Bet Now!

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Top Batters

Shashank Singh to be Chhattisgarh’s top batsman

Shashank Singh was Chattisgarh’s leading run scorer in the 2023-24 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and also finished second highest in the charts for his team in the SMAT. He scored two centuries and smashed a fifty last season, ending the tournament with 450 runs in six innings at an astonishing average of 75.

Mohit Jangra to be Mizoram’s top batsman

Allrounder Mohit Jangra is Mizoram’s most potent weapon with the bat. The 25-year-old has been the team’s leading run scorer in the last two limited overs tournaments. He scored a personal best of 91 not out in one-day cricket last season while his 2024 SMAT season ended with 296 runs in 7 matches.

Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Top Bowlers

Ajay Mandal to be Chhattisgarh’s top bowler

Fresh off a 5-wicket haul against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Ajay Mandal will be looking to restrict Mizoram’s batting line-up in the tournament opener. He was the team’s leading wicket taker in the SMAT while he took 8 wickets in the one-day format last season.

Mohit Jangra to be Mizoram’s top bowler

The talisman of the team, Mohit Jangra, is our pick to be the team’s best bowler as well. While he often goes for runs, the talented 25-year-old uses that to his advantage by tempting the batters to bag wickets. He ended the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy season with 11 wickets in 7 matches while also scalping 8 wickets in the SMAT.