Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Match Prediction
CG
95%
Chance of Winning
MIZ
5%
India
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Shashank Singh, in his fifth season with Chattisgarh, could complete 1000 runs in List A cricket with a 14-run knock against Mizoram.
- Veteran batter Paras Dogra, who was roped in by Chhatisgarh this season, is the second-highest scorer in the history of Ranji Trophy cricket, behind Wassim Jaffer.
Chhattisgarh vs Mizron Chance of Winning
Chhattisgarh, despite their relatively uninspiring run, come into the match as favourites to win. The team led by Amandeep Khare won four and lost three matches last season to finish fifth in the group. While their qualification chances look slim due to being grouped alongside Tamil Nadu and Vidarbha, they will be hoping to finish as high on the table as possible. An expected win against Mizoram would do a long way in helping them achieve that.
Mizoram finally got off the mark in the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy, registering their first win of the new format against Bihar. The rest of the tournament, however, was a horror show for them as they lost all six matches. The previous edition saw them finish rock bottom of the group with 6 losses in as many matches. Their performances in the one-day format don’t inspire hope and despite Chhattisgarh also being off-colour, Mizoram could still come up short.
Chhattisgarh Chance of Winning - 95%
Mizoram Chance of Winning - 5%
Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
While the last ODI played at the venue was low-scoring, Visakhapatnam is traditionally a batters’ paradise. We can expect a high-scoring match if rain permits the full quota of overs to be bowled.
Chhattisgarh’s Shashank Singh’s batting style will be key here as the explosive batter likes to deal in sixes. Last season in the Vijay Hazare, Shashank hit 25 sixes - the second highest among all batsmen. We can expect him to help himself to a few maximums on the batting-friendly pitch.
Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Match Toss Prediction
The venue favours teams chasing with 6 wins in favour of three for teams batting first. With rain also likely to make an appearance, the captain that wins the toss is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
Rain could play spoilsport in the opening match for Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The city of Visakhapatnam has a 35% chance of rain with the best hope for the fans would be to witness a rain-curtailed match.
Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram News & Player List
Chhattisgarh Player List
Amandeep Khare (c), Aayush Pandey, Anuj Tiwary, Bhupen Lalwani, Prateek Yadav, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Eknath Kerkar, Ashish Chouhan, Gagandeep Singh, Prashant Sai Painkra, Ravi Kiran
Predicted Playing XI
|
Anuj Tiwary
|
Batter
|
Amandeep Khare
|
Batter
|
Eknath Kerkar
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Wicketkeeper
|
Ashutosh Singh
|
Allrounder
|
Prateek Yadav
|
Batter
|
Shashank Singh
|
Batter
|
Ajay Mandal
|
Allrounder
|
Gagandeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Shubham Agarwal
|
Allrounder
|
Ashish Chouhan
|
Bowler
|
Gagandeep Singh
|
Bowler
Chhattisgarh Team Form
Chhattisgarh have won three of their last five matches but the two losses cost them a spot in the knockout stages of the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Their SMAT run also ended in disappointing fashion as they finished fifth in the table with just 2 wins in 6 matches.
Mizoram Player List
Bobby Zothansanga (c), KC Cariappa, Remruatdika Ralte, Jehu Anderson, Agni Chopra, Rohan Chowdury, Mohit Jangra, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhriatrenga, Marty Lalrinhlua, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Parvez Ahmed, Lalhruai Ralte, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Khiangte Vanrotlinga
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jehu Anderson
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Agni Chopra
|
Batter
|
Mohit Jangra
|
Allrounder
|
Lalhriatrenga
|
Batter
|
Rohan Chowdury
|
Batter
|
Joseph Lalthankhuma
|
Allrounder
|
KC Cariappa
|
Bowler
|
Khiangte Vanrotlinga
|
Bowler
|
Remruatdika Ralte
|
Bowler
|
Parvez Ahmed
|
Allrounder
|
Bobby Zothansanga
|
Bowler
Mizoram Team Form
Mizoram come into the match having lost 6 of their last 7 matches in the 2024 SMAT. In the 50-over format, they have won just once in their last five matches, a 57-run win over Bihar.
Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Head to Head
The two teams haven’t gone up against each other in one-day cricket yet with the match being their first encounter.
Head to Head
Chhattisgarh: 0
Mizoram: 0
Draw: 0
Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Betting Odds
We’re also backing Mizoram’s talisman Mohit Jangra to go big in the match. The southpaw averaged over 46 with a strike rate of 102 last season. In the shortest format of the game, Jangra’s stats are even better with an average of 74 and a strike rate of over 150 in the 2024 SMAT. All stats point to the 25-year-old starring for Mizoram with the bat.
Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram
India
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, null
Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Top Batters
Shashank Singh to be Chhattisgarh’s top batsman
Shashank Singh was Chattisgarh’s leading run scorer in the 2023-24 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and also finished second highest in the charts for his team in the SMAT. He scored two centuries and smashed a fifty last season, ending the tournament with 450 runs in six innings at an astonishing average of 75.
Mohit Jangra to be Mizoram’s top batsman
Allrounder Mohit Jangra is Mizoram’s most potent weapon with the bat. The 25-year-old has been the team’s leading run scorer in the last two limited overs tournaments. He scored a personal best of 91 not out in one-day cricket last season while his 2024 SMAT season ended with 296 runs in 7 matches.
Chhattisgarh vs Mizoram Top Bowlers
Ajay Mandal to be Chhattisgarh’s top bowler
Fresh off a 5-wicket haul against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Ajay Mandal will be looking to restrict Mizoram’s batting line-up in the tournament opener. He was the team’s leading wicket taker in the SMAT while he took 8 wickets in the one-day format last season.
Mohit Jangra to be Mizoram’s top bowler
The talisman of the team, Mohit Jangra, is our pick to be the team’s best bowler as well. While he often goes for runs, the talented 25-year-old uses that to his advantage by tempting the batters to bag wickets. He ended the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy season with 11 wickets in 7 matches while also scalping 8 wickets in the SMAT.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chhattisgarh
- Chhattisgarh to Win - 1.06 (Batery)
- Mizoram to Win - 9.50 (Batery)
Batery