Chhattisgarh vs Services Match Prediction CHH 52 % Chance of Winning SER 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.837 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Chhattisgarh and Services will meet for the first time since the 2018 season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 23, 2023. The match will be held at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur, and it will begin at 9:00 A.M IST.

Chhattisgarh vs Services Chances of Winning

Chhattisgarh has been a middling team for quite a while. In the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well as the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, they finished their campaign with three wins in the bag out of seven matches. They started their SMA trophy season on a great note with three wins in the first four matches but their form took a downturn after that. They were able to beat Mizoram by 44 runs, Haryana by four wickets and Meghalaya by 66 runs.

Services, too, has displayed mediocre form until now but they showed a significant improvement from the previous season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, wherein they were only able to bag two wins out of six matches. Most recently, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, they claimed four wins out of seven matches and some of those victorious were achieved by decent margins. They beat Sikkim by eight wickets, Odisha by three wickets, Chandigarh by three wickets and Bihar by seven wickets.

Chhattisgarh chance of winning - 52%

Services chance of winning - 48%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Chhattisgarh vs Services Betting Tips

Amandeep Khare, Chhattisgarh’s captain, had a brilliant season at the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy considering he scored 216 runs in seven innings and emerged as their leading run scorer. Shashank Singh was a close second as he amassed 188 runs. On the bowling front, they had Ajay Mandal who captured nine wickets and Sourabh Majumdar who claimed eight.

Shubham Rohilla and captain Mohit Ahlawat of Services were their opening batsmen during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Both of them performed quite well, having accumulated 163 runs in six innings and 167 runs in seven innings, respectively. Vineet Dhankhar was their leading run-getter as he scored 170 runs in seven innings. Arjun Sharma was their top bowler, given that he claimed eight wickets in seven innings.

Chhattisgarh vs Services Toss Prediction

The match is set to be held at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur. A total of 20 Vijay Hazare Trophy matches have been held at this venue in the past, and teams batting first and second share an equal record of ten wins each. However, four out of the last five matches held here were won by teams batting second. Given this recent trend, it is likely that the toss winner will opt to field first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

Sunshine and clear skies are expected to prevail in Jaipur on the day of the match with no chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 27 degrees Celsius.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Amandeep Khare (c), Harpreet Singh, Eknath Kerkar, Ajay Mandal, Shashank Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Ashutosh Singh, Shashank Chandrakar, Ashish Chouhan, Sanjeet Desai, Sourabh Majumdar, Mayank Yadav, Rishabh Tiwari, Shubham Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Amandeep Khare (C) Batter Harpreet Singh Batter Shashank Singh All-rounder Eknath Kerkar Wicket-keeper Sanjeet Desai Batter Ajay Mandal All-rounder Shashank Chandrakar Batter Shubham Agarwal All-rounder Shubham Singh Bowler Sourabh Majumdar Bowler Mayank Yadav Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh’s form has not undergone much change since the last season of the tournament and seems to be competent enough for the next match.

Services Player List

Mohit Ahlawat (c), Rajat Paliwal, Varun Choudhary, Vineet Dhankhar, Anshul Gupta, Vikas Hathwala, Mohit Kumar, Nakul Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Arjun Sharma, Nitin Tanwar, Vikas Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Rohilla Batter Rajat Paliwal Batter Mohit Ahlawat (C) Wicket-keeper Vineet Dhankhar Batter Anshul Gupta Batter Arjun Sharma All-rounder Mohit Kumar All-rounder Nitin Tanwar All-rounder Vikas Yadav Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Pulkit Narang Bowler

Services Team Form

Services’ unpredictability makes it hard to gauge where they stand at the moment, but overall, their form appears to be decent.

Chhattisgarh vs Services Head-to-Head

Chhattisgarh and Services have met on two occasions in the past, once in the 2017 season and then in 2018. Chhattisgarh emerged victorious both times by quite significant margins.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Chhattisgarh - 2

Services - 0

Chhattisgarh vs Services Betting Odds

Services to have a better opening partnership than Chhattisgarh

In their last match against Bihar, Services managed to achieve an opening partnership of 21 runs between openers Shubham Rohilla and Rajat Paliwal, before the latter got bowled in 3.1 overs. Although this was not a particularly impressive partnership, Chhattisgarh was significantly worse as they did not establish an opening partnership at all in their last match against Jammu & Kashmir. Given this massive disparity, it is likely that Services will be able to establish a better first wicket partnership than Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh vs Services Test Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, null Chhattisgarh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now! Services Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.913 Bet Now!

Chhattisgarh vs Services Best Batters

Amandeep Khare to be Chhattisgarh’s Best Batter

Amandeep Khare, Chhattisgarh’s skipper, performed quite well with the bat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, having accumulated 216 runs in seven innings. He had an overall strike rate of 128.57 and an average of 30.85. He was their second highest run-getter in the previous season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 210 runs in seven innings. Considering his consistency, he can be expected to emerge as their top batsman once again.

Shubham Rohilla to be Services’ Best Batter

Shubham Rohilla was a menace with the bat during the previous season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he amassed a whopping 454 runs in six innings, making him the leading run scorer for his team. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy this season, he amassed 163 runs in six innings. He was their third-highest run scorer but can be anticipated to be their standout performer in the next match.

Chhattisgarh vs Services Best Bowlers

Ajay Mandal to be Chhattisgarh’s Best Bowler

Ajay Mandal emerged as Chhattisgarh’s top wicket-taker with nine wickets in seven innings during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He was quite economical with the ball considering his overall economy rate was 6.59 and he achieved an average of 19.77. He has the potential to remain their top bowler in the upcoming match.

Arjun Sharma to be Services’ Best Bowler

Arjun Sharma was the leading wicket-taker for Services with eight wickets in seven innings during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. His economy rate was incredibly impressive as it stood at 5.85 with an average of 19.75. Given his recent form, there is a good possibility he will be able to emerge as the top bowler in the next game.