Facts: Tamil Nadu has won the only clash against Chhattisgarh.

Tamil Nadu is placed at the 2nd place of the group D table whereas Chhattisgarh occupy the 4th place in the standings.

Chhattisgarh vs Tamil Nadu Chance of Winning

Chhattisgarh bounced back with a win against Jammu & Kashmir after two consecutive defeats in their campaign. This will be a very important game for the team that can make way for their qualification in the play-offs. The team is currently placed at the 4th place of the Group D standings with two wins and as many losses. They have 10 points and a net run rate of -1.032. The net run rate will also play a big role so the team needs a big margin win here.

Tamil Nadu had a great campaign last year but were knocked out in the semi-finals by Haryana. The five-time title winner, Tamil Nadu, had a hiccup in between but bounced back to winning ways as they came here after a stellar win against Mizoram. The team is placed second in the group standings and will look for a win here to seal their place in the play-offs. They have 14 points and a net run rate of 2.707.

Tamil Nadu's chance of winning: 70%

Chhattisgarh' chance of winning: 30%

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Chhattisgarh vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips

Tamil Nadu to score high before 1st dismissal (@Patimatch)

Tamil Nadu has one of the strongest squads in the competition. They are having a fantastic campaign and are coming here after a win. Tushar Raheja and Narayan Jagadeesan opened for the side and scored 0 & 8 runs as their opening partnership in the first two games. However, the batters took a better approach in the next two matches to score 41 & 75* together. Raheja and Jagadeesan average at 41.33 & 72.33 respectively in the competition currently. They look in good form and will look to raise a good opening partnership in the next game.

Chhattisgarh vs Tamil Nadu Toss Prediction

While specific pitch reports for this venue are limited, general observations suggest that subcontinental pitches often favor batting initially, with potential assistance for spinners as the game progresses. Captains winning the toss might opt to bat first to capitalize on favorable early batting conditions. However, this decision can vary based on real-time assessments of the pitch and prevailing weather conditions on match day.

Weather Report

On January 5, 2025, Vizianagaram is expected to experience hazy sunshine, with a high of 28°C (83°F) and a low of 17°C (62°F). These conditions are ideal for outdoor activities.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Amandeep Khare (c), Aayush Pandey, Anuj Tiwary, Bhupen Lalwani, Prateek Yadav, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Eknath Kerkar, Ashish Chouhan, Gagandeep Singh, Prashant Sai Painkra, Ravi Kiran

Predicted Playing XI

Ashutosh Singh Batter Anuj Tiwary Batter Sanjeet Desai Batter Amandeep Khare All-rounder Eknath Kerkar Wicket-keeper Gagandeep Singh Batter Shashank Singh All-rounder Prateek Yadav Batter Shubham Agarwal Bowler Ravi Kiran Bowler Harsh Yadav Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh come into the match with a win over Jammu and Kashmir. The team has a good batting order but lacks in their bowling vigour. They will face a massive challenge against Tamil Nadu in the next game.

Tamil Nadu Player List

R Sai Kishore (c), Jagadeesan N, Indrajith B, Andre Siddharth C, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar, Tushar Raheja, Shahrukh Khan M, Mohamed Ali S, Sandeep Warrier, Deepesh D, Achyuth C V, Pranav Ragavendra R D, Ajith Ram S, Varun Chakravarthy, Vijay Shankar, Pradosh Ranjan Paul

Predicted Playing XI

Indrajith B Batter Tushar Raheja Batter Jagadeesan N Wicketkeeper Andre Siddharth C Batter CV Achyut Bowler Vijay Shankar Allrounder Boopathi Kumar Batter Varun C V Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler Mohamed Ali Bowler R Sai Kishore Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu is a very strong team. The team is coming from a comfortable win against Mizoram in their last game. They bundled out Mizoram at 71 runs to lead a successful chase and finish the game pretty quickly. They will be very confident coming into their last group game.

Chhattisgarh vs Tamil Nadu Head-to-Head Record

Tamil Nadu has won the only clash between the sides.

Tamil Nadu Won: 1

Chhattisgarh Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Chhattisgarh vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

There is some hope left for Chhattisgarh in their current campaign. They are placed at the 4th place and a big win here could lead them to finish 2nd in the standings. They faced J&K in the last game. Jammu & Kashmir batted first and scored 337 runs in the game. Ravi Kiran picked 3 wickets while Harsh Yadav and Gagandeep Singh went home with 2 wickets each. It was a high run-chase. After the quick dismissal of Anuj Tiwary, Ashutosh Singh led an innings of 127 runs accompanied by Sanjeet Desai who struck 128 runs in the game. Prateek Yadav finished the innings with an unbeaten 51 runs. Chhattisgarh scored 339/3, winning the game by 7 wickets.

Tamil Nadu clashed against Mizoram in their last outing. Mizoram batted first in the game and bundled out for 71 runs. The Tamil Nadu bowlers were aggressive and cut throat with their deliveries. Varun Chakravarthy was the top bowler with 5 wickets while Sandeep Warrier and Vijay Shankar took 2 picks each. It was an easy chase for the team. The openers finished the game themselves with the score of 75 runs in 10 overs to win the game by 10 wickets. Raheja (27*) and Jagadeesan (46*) led the team through the finish line.

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Chhattisgarh vs Tamil Nadu Top Batters

Sanjeet Desai to be Chhattisgarh’s top batsman

Sanjeet Desai is the top scorer from Chhattisgarh. He has scored 201 runs in 4 games at an average of 50.25. He was excellent in the last game with a score of 128 runs. Desai will come in as the best batter from Chhattisgarh.

Narayan Jagadeesan to be Tamil Nadu’s top batsman

Narayan Jagadeesan had a fantastic innings in their last game. He knocked an unbeaten 46 runs in the last game. He has scored 217 runs in 4 games at an average of 72.33. Jagadeesan looked in good form in the last game and shall strike well in the next game.

Chhattisgarh vs Tamil Nadu Top Bowlers

Ravi Kiran to be Chhattisgarh’s top bowler

Ravi Kiran was phenomenal in the previous game of the competition. Facing J&K, the bowler managed to pick 3 wickets while giving away 35 runs. He will come in as the best bowler in the next outing for Chhattisgarh.







Varun Chakravarthy to be Tamil Nadu’s top bowler

Varun Chakravarthy is a terrific spinner from the side. He has picked 10 wickets in 4 games so far. He took 5 wickets in the last game and has had economical spells in the competition. He will step in as the best bowling pick in the next game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu to win the match @ 1.40 (Parimatch)

Chhattisgarh to win the match @ 2.95 (Parimatch) Tamil Nadu will be favourites to win here. Tamil Nadu has won the title five times before. They have a stellar batting and bowling order. They are placed 2nd in the group standings with more wins than Chhattisgarh. Whereas Chhattisgarh lacks experience and quality in the squad. That said, Tamil Nadu will be looking to win the next game. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







