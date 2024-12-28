Facts: In the last five clashes between the sides, Chhattisgarh Leads the tally by 1-0.

UP is placed at the 4th place of the Group D table whereas Chattisgarh is placed at the 5th position.

Chhattisgarh vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

Chhattisgarh was led by Amandeep Khare who won four and lost three matches last season to finish fifth in the group. They were grouped in a competitive pool with Tamil Nadu and Vidarbha. The team started their campaign with a win over Chandigarh but lost the next fixture against Vidarbha. Chhattisgarh has 6 points and a net run rate of -1.793. The team will come into the contest against Uttar Pradesh for 4 points.

Uttar Pradesh shared the title once with Chhattisgarh in the 2004/05 season. The team has failed to grab any titles after that. They finished third in their respective group last season with four wins and two losses. They had a fantastic start to their campaign with a win over Mizoram in the first game of this season. However, the team faced a loss against Tamil Nadu in their next game. They are currently placed at the 4th position with 6 points and a net run rate of 0.270.

Uttar Pradesh's chance of winning: 78%

Chhattisgarh' chance of winning: 22%

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Chhattisgarh vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips

Chhattisgarh to score low before 1st dismissal (@Patimatch)

Chhattisgarh finished 5th in their group in the previous season of the competition. The team opened their innings with Rishabh Tiwari and Eknath Kerkar in majority of their games. Tiwari and Kerkar averaged at 37.57 & 27.40 respectively in the competition. The team faced early dismissals pretty early in their games last season. The team scored 34 & 7 runs before their first dismissal in the two games this season. Bhupen Lalwani and Ashutosh Singh opened for the side this season. The team failed to establish a strong opening partnership and bundled out pretty quickly before a strong bowling side. Uttar Pradesh has a good bowling line-up and will be confident in picking an early wicket.

Chhattisgarh vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Prediction

Toss prediction at Vizzy Stadium, Vizianagaram: The team winning the toss might opt to bat first, as the pitch generally tends to support batters early on before offering some assistance to spinners later in the game.

Weather Report

On December 28, 2024, Vizianagaram will experience sunny and pleasant weather, with temperatures ranging from 63°F (17°C) to 87°F (30°C). Ideal conditions for outdoor activities or cricket matches.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Amandeep Khare (c), Aayush Pandey, Anuj Tiwary, Bhupen Lalwani, Prateek Yadav, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Ashutosh Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Eknath Kerkar, Ashish Chouhan, Gagandeep Singh, Prashant Sai Painkra, Ravi Kiran

Predicted Playing XI

Bhupen Lalwani Batter Anuj Tiwary Batter Sanjeet Desai Batter Amandeep Khare All-rounder Eknath Kerkar Wicket-keeper Gagandeep Singh Batter Shashank Singh All-rounder Ajay Jadav Mandal All-rounder Shubham Agarwal Bowler Ravi Kiran Bowler Ashish Chouhan Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Chhattisgarh have won two of their last five matches at the Vijay Hazare Trophy with their last match a loss to Vidarbha in the last outing. The team bundled out for 80 runs in the last game. The team needs to work on their batting order.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Rinku Singh (c), Abhishek Goswami, Akshdeep Nath, Madhav Kaushik, Nitish Rana, Priyam Garg, Karan Sharma, Kritagya Singh, Saurabh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Aaradhya Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Aaqib Khan, Atal Bihari Rai, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Karthikeya Jaiswal, Mohsin Khan, Shivam Mavi, Vineet Panwar

Predicted Playing XI

Aryan Juyal Wicketkeeper Karan Sharma Allrounder Priyam Garg Batter Nitish Rana Batter Rinku Singh(c) Batter Abhishek Goswami Batter Vipraj Nigam Allrounder Shivam Mavi Bowler Saurabh Kumar All-rounder Mohsin Khan Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh is coming from a poor season last year. They won their first game this season but faced a loss in the last game against Tamil Nadu. The team could not sustain Tamil Nadu’s bowling attack in the last game. They bundled out for 170 runs in the game. The team has a good set of players and will be looking to retaliate in the next game.

Chhattisgarh vs Uttar Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed once before where Chhattisgarh managed to win that fixture.

Uttar Pradesh Won: 0

Chhattisgarh Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Chhattisgarh vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Chhattisgarh had a tough challenge against Vidarbha in the last game. However, they performed worse than anticipated. They batted first in the game and bundled out for 80 runs in the game. Most of the batters dismissed for a single digit score while Sanjeet Desai was the top scorer with 15 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Vidarbha scored 83/2 in the game, winning it by 8 wickets and 192 balls remaining. Ravi Kiran and Ashish Chouhan picked a wicket each in the game. Chhattisgarh will face Uttar Pradesh in their next group game.

Uttar Pradesh matched up against Tamil Nadu in their last group game. Batting first in the game, Tamil Nadu scored 284/5 in the game. Yash Dayal was the best bowler with 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, the batters kept losing cheap wickets. The team bundled out for 170 runs, losing the fixture by 114 runs. Priyam Garg scored 48 runs while Rinku Singh smashed 55 runs in the game. The team must do better with the bat and will be looking to win the next game against Chhattisgarh.

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Chhattisgarh vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters

Amandeep Khare to be Chhattisgarh's top batsman

Amandeep Khare is leading his side with the bat this season. He has scored 121 runs in 2 games at an average of 121.00. He scored an unbeaten 121 runs in the first game but ducked out in the last outing. He will come as the best batting option from Chattisgarh.

Aryan Juyal to be Uttar Pradesh’s top batsman

Uttar Pradesh’s wicketkeeper-batsman Aryan Juyal was the team’s highest run scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. He scored an unbeaten 86 runs in the first game followed by 8 runs in the last outing. He has 94 runs in 2 games and averages at 94.00.

Chhattisgarh vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers

Ravi Kiran to be Chhattisgarh’s top bowler

Ravi Kiran has led from the front with the ball despite the added pressure. He has picked 3 wickets in 2 games, highest in the squad. The bowler picked a wicket in the last game and will be confident coming into the next game.

Shivam Mavi to be Uttar Pradesh’s top bowler

Shivam Mavi was the best bowler from the side. He took 5 wickets for 29 runs in the first game of the season. He did not get any success in the last game. He will enter as the best bowling pick in the next game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Chhattisgarh Uttar Pradesh to win the match @ 1.22 (Parimatch)

Chhattisgarh to win the match @ 3.74 (Parimatch) Uttar Pradesh will be favourites to win here. The team has a better hold of their squad complimented by their batting and bowling skills. Chhattisgarh has won the only clash between the sides but Uttar Pradesh has a fantastic momentum right now whereas Chhattisgarh will be low on confidence after their loss against Vidarbha. That said, Uttar Pradesh will come into this fixture as match favourites. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





