Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Match Prediction CHH 20 % Chance of Winning VID 80 % Place a bet Melbet 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.202 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dafabet 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Chhattisgarh will take on Vidarbha in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Group B match at the Dr Soni Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, December 1. The match is scheduled to start from 9 AM IST.

Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Chance of Winning

Vidarbha are on a roll and the current table-toppers in eight-team Group B. They have won each of their first four matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. They defeated Jharkhand by 10 wickets in their last match. Jharkhand were bowled out for 107 in 33.1 overs. The second-last match saw them beat Maharashtra by five wickets. The team chased down a 256-run target with five wickets and 65 balls remaining.

It's very clear that Vidarbha's bowling as well as the batting unit is on fire and Chhattisgarh are bound to face a tough time against them. Chhattisgarh have also won three of their four matches but two of those wins have come against Manipur and Meghalaya. Chhattisgarh scored 342/6 against Manipur in their last match but ended up giving away 254 runs.

Chhattisgarh chance of winning - 20%

Vidarbha chance of winning - 80%

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Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Betting Tips

Chhattisgarh middle-order batter Shashank Singh smashed a blistering hundred in his last match against Manipur. He scored 152 runs off 113 balls. His innings consisted of 12 fours and seven sixes. He would look to carry forward his good form and confidence.

Vidarbha opener Atharva Taide smashed unbeaten 70 off 46 balls as his team won by 10 wickets against Jharkhand. His innings consisted of 10 fours and a six. The 23-year-old Vidarbha captain would look to make impact again.

Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, Services elected to field first and won the match by six wickets against Hyderabad. Jharkhand elected to field first in the second-last match and won by 92 runs (VJD method) in the second-last game. The trend of winning the toss and electing to field is expected to continue.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The precipitation level will be 10 percent only. With a humidity level of 70 percent, the temperature will hover around 24 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 10 km/h at the ground.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Ashutosh Singh, Harpreet Singh, Rishabh Tiwari, Sanjeet Desai, Shashank Singh, Ajay Mandal, Amandeep Khare (c), Mayank Yadav, Eknath Kelkar (wk), Shashank Chandrakar, Ashish Chouhan, Shubham Agarwal, Shubham Singh, Sourabh Majumdar

Chhattisgarh Playing XI

Rishabh Tiwari Batter Shashank Chandrakar Batter Ashutosh Singh Batter Amandeep Khare Batter Shashank Singh Batter Eknath Kerkar (WK) Wicket-keeper batter Ajay Mandal Bower Mayank Yadav Batter Shubham Singh Bowler Satyam Dubey Bowler Ashish Chauhan Bowler

Chhattisgarh Recent Form

Chhattisgarh have won three of their four matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. They defeated Manipur by 88 runs in their last match. They have won just one of their last five matches.

Vidarbha Player List

Atharva Taide (c), Danish Malewar, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair, Mohit Kale, Sanjay Raghunath, Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod, Aman Mokhade, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wadkar (Wk), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Siddhesh Wath (Wk), Aditya Thakare, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Parth Rekhade, Rajneesh Gurbani, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur

Vidarbha Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide (CAP) Batter Akshay Wadkar (WK) Wicket-keeper batter Yash Kadam Batter Aman Mokhade Batter Karun Nair Batter Harsh Dubey Bowler Shubham Dubey Bower Akshay Karnewar All-rounder Darshan Nalkande Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler

Vidarbha Recent Form

Vidarbha have won each of their four matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. They have won each of their last five games. Vidarbha defeated Jharkhand by 10 wickets in their last outing.

Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have played just one List A game against each other. Chhattisgarh won the match by 45 runs.

Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Vidarbha opening partnership to be over 19.5

Vidarbha openers Atharva Taide and Akshay Wadkar partnered for 110 unbeaten runs in just 13.4 overs against Jharkhand in their last match. The pair opener together for the first time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Their successful outing in their very first attempt means that they will enter the match against Chhattisgarh with a lot of confidence. We expect them to score over 20 runs together against Chhattisgarh on Friday.

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Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Top Batters

Rishabh Tiwari to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh

Rishabh Tiwari is currently the leading run-scorer for Chhattisgarh. He has scored 217 runs in four matches at an average of 54.25. He has hit three fifties already in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Tiwari got out for 1 in his last outing. Overall, he has featured in 13 List A matches and scored 460 runs at an average of 41.81.

Akshay Wadkar to be the top batter for Vidarbha

Akshay Wadkar could emerge as the leading-run scorer for Vidarbha. He has scored 223 runs in his last matches at an average of 44.6. The 29-year-old scored 33 unbeaten runs in his last match against Jharkhand. Wadkar has played a total of 43 List A matches and scored 1058 runs at an average of 37.78.

Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers

Shashank Singh to be the top batter for Chhattisgarh

Shashank Singh could emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Chhattisgarh in the upcoming fixture. He is currently the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Singh has picked a total of nine wickets in four matches at an average of 16.11. Overall, he has picked 31 wickets in 27 List A matches.

Darshan Nalkande to be the top bowler for Vidarbha

25-year-old pacer Darshan Nalkande is the second-highest wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. He has picked 12 wickets in four matches at an average of 8.75 and an economy rate of 3.36. He picked two wickets for 16 runs in his last outing against Jharkhand. Overall, Nalkande has picked 46 wickets in 25 matches.