Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Match Prediction
CG
33%
Chance of Winning
VID
67%
India
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 450 runs, Shashank Singh was the leading run scorer for Chhattisgarh in the last campaign.
- With 303 runs, Atharva Taide was the leading run scorer for Vidarbha in the last campaign.
Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Chance of Winning
Chhattisgarh struggled for consistency last season as they won four of the seven matches and eventually missed the playoffs. This season their opening game against Mizoram was called off due to rain but in the last game they went head to head against Chandigarh and eventually won the game by 13 runs.
On the other hand, Vidarbha were dominant in the group stages last season as they ended up with five wins in the group stages and made the playoffs. Vidarbha were dominant in the opening game as they beat Jammu and Kashmir with six wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Vidarbha are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Chhattisgarh ’ chances of winning - 33%
- Vidarbha’ chances of winning - 67%
Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.
Chhattisgarh News & Player List
Chhattisgarh Player List
Amandeep Khare (c), Eknath Kerkar (wk), Anuj Tiwary, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Shashank Singh, Shubham Agarwal, Sanjeet Desai, Bhupen Lalwani, Ravi Kiran, Ashish Chouhan, Gagandeep Singh, Prateek Yadav, Aayush Pandey, Prashant Painkra, Sangeet Soni, Harsh Yadav, Ashutosh Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bhupen Lalwani
|
Batter
|
Anuj Tiwary
|
Batter
|
Sanjeet Desai
|
Batter
|
Amandeep Khare
|
All-rounder
|
Eknath Kerkar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Gagandeep Singh
|
Batter
|
Shashank Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Ajay Jadav Mandal
|
All-rounder
|
Shubham Agarwal
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Kiran
|
Bowler
|
Ashish Chouhan
|
Bowler
Chhattisgarh Team Form
Chhattisgarh did not have a great start as their opening game against Mizoram was called off due to rain. In the last match they beat Chandigarh by 13 runs.
Vidarbha News & Player List
Vidarbha Player List
Aman Mokhade, Apoorv Wankhade, Atharva Taide, Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair (c), Shubham Dubey, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Parth Rekhade, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wadkar (Wk), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Aditya Thakare, Darshan Nalkande, Praful Hinge, Yash Thakur
Predicted Playing XI
|
Atharva Taide
|
Batter
|
Aman Mokhade
|
Batter
|
Karun Nair
|
Batter
|
Harsh Dubey
|
Batter
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Yash Kadam
|
Batter
|
Shubham Dubey
|
All-rounder
|
Dhruv Shorey
|
All-rounder
|
Darshan Nalkande
|
Bowler
|
Praful Hinge
|
Bowler
|
Yash Thakur
|
Bowler
Vidarbha Team Form
Vidarbha were dominant in the group stages last season and once again they got off to a great start as they beat Jammu and Kashmir with six wickets to spare.
Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Head to Head
Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh have similar records in this fixture as both sides have one win in head to head battle in the past.
Head to Head
Chhattisgarh: 01
Vidarbha: 01
Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Betting Odds
Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Chhattisgarh
Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh head into this tournament after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Chhattisgarh struggled for consistency as they won four of the seven matches and eventually missed the playoffs last term. On the other hand, Vidarbha dominated the group stages as they ended up with five wins in seven matches and made the playoffs where they fell short against Karnataka in the Quarterfinals. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even though Vidarbha conceded a bigger opening partnership in the opening game, last season they had a better opening partnership in four of the last five matches which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha
India
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, null
Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Top Batters
Shashank Singh to be Chhattisgarh’ top batter
Shashank Singh was sensational last season as he scored 450 runs and was the leading run scorer for Chhattisgarh. In the last game Singh scored an unbeaten 32 off 21 balls and took his team over the line which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Atharva Taide to be Vidarbha’ top batter
Even though Atharva Taide did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to back him once again as last year Taide scored 303 runs and was the leading run scorer for Vidarbha which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers
Shashank Singh to be Chhattisgarh’ top bowler
Shashank Singh had a phenomenal campaign with the bat and the ball. With 11 wickets he was the leading wicket taker for his side, in the last game he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Darshan Nalkande to be Vidarbha’ top bowler
Darshan Nalkande struggled to make an impact in the opening game against Jammu and Kashmir regardless we are going to back him as with 15 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Vidarbha
- Chhattisgarh to win - 2.39 (PariMatch)
- Vidarbha to win - 1.49 (PariMatch)
Parimatch