Delhi vs Haryana Match Prediction
DEL
40%
Chance of Winning
HAR
60%
Test
Gujarat College Ground
Facts:
- Suyash Sharma continues to lead Delhi’s bowling attack with ten wickets in four innings.
- Ankit Kumar, Haryana’s opener, is their leading run-getter with 225 runs in four innings.
Delhi vs Haryana Chances of Winning
Delhi has had a surprisingly mediocre run in the tournament until now with two wins out of four matches they have participated in. Their performance against Jammu & Kashmir in their recent outing was quite humiliating and unexpected given their calibre. They won the toss and put Jammu & Kashmir to bat first, and they ended up posting 299/7 on the board. Delhi faltered big time in their chase and got bowled out in 45.3 overs for 224. They handed Jammu & Kashmir their first win of the season by a margin of 75 runs.
Haryana, on the other hand, has had a perfect record in the season. They won all four of their matches by significant margins, including their last match versus Mizoram. They lost the toss and were tasked with batting first, but it was no trouble for them as they went on to score 315/6. Impressively, they were able to defend it quite effectively as they bowled out Mizoram in just 38.4 overs for a mere 125 runs. Haryana celebrated with a dominant 190-run victory.
- Delhi chance of winning - 40%
- Haryana chance of winning - 60%
Delhi vs Haryana Betting Tips
Ayush Badoni has been a gem of a player for Delhi, given that he is their leading batsman with 176 runs in just three innings, including a century. Yash Dhull, their captain, and Himmat Singh are next in line with 106 runs in three innings and 104 runs in four innings, respectively. Suyash Sharma has been incredibly strong on the bowling front with ten wickets in just four innings. Harshit Rana follows with six wickets in three innings, four of which came from a single match.
Haryana’s batting order appears to be quite formidable so far as Ankit Kumar, their opening batsman, is their top run scorer with 225 runs in just four innings, having scored a century and a half-century. Himanshu Rana is next in line with 161 runs in three innings and he has also managed to amass a ton of runs in one match so far. Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel are leading their bowling attack with nine wickets each.
Delhi vs Haryana Toss Prediction
The match will be held at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad. Chandigarh and Uttarakhand went head-to-head in the previous match held at the venue, where the latter won the toss and elected to bowl first. Chandigarh managed to score 305 runs but it did not seem to be enough as Uttarakhand chased it down in 47.4 overs and ended up winning by a margin of six wickets. Taking this recent result into account, the toss winner might choose to bowl first during the next match.
Weather Report
The weather forecast suggests that it is likely to be mostly cloudy at Ahmedabad on the day of the match with absolutely no possibility of rainfall and the temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.
Delhi Player List
Yash Dhull (c), Himmat Singh, Anuj Rawat, Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Harshit Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Suyash Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Gagan Vats, Harsh Tyagi, Jonty Sidhu, Vaibhav Kandpal, Mayank Rawat, Divij Mehra, Sumit Mathur, Lakshay Thareja, Pranshu Vijayran.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jonty Sidhu
|
Batter
|
Priyansh Arya
|
Batter
|
Yash Dhull (C)
|
Batter
|
Ayush Badoni
|
All-rounder
|
Himmat Singh
|
Batter
|
Anuj Rawat
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lalit Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Ishant Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Suyash Sharma
|
Bowler
Delhi Team Form
Delhi started the season on a strong note but seem to have lost their momentum along the way.
Haryana Player List
Ashok Menaria (c), Himanshu Rana, Ankit Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Yashu Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Rohit Sharma, Sarvesh Rohilla, Aman Kumar, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yuvraj Singh, Amit Rana, Kapil Hooda.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
Batter
|
Ankit Kumar
|
Batter
|
Himanshu Rana
|
Batter
|
Ashok Menaria (C)
|
Batter
|
Nishant Sindhu
|
All-rounder
|
Kapil Hooda
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rahul Tewatia
|
All-rounder
|
Sumit Kumar
|
Bowler
|
Harshal Patel
|
Bowler
|
Anshul Kamboj
|
Bowler
|
Yuzvendra Chahal
|
Bowler
Haryana Team Form
Haryana has been incredibly dominant so far and could continue to exert their dominance in the upcoming fixture.
Delhi vs Haryana Head-to-Head
In their last five encounters against each other, Delhi has been exceptionally dominant as they have emerged victorious on all occasions.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
Delhi - 5
Haryana - 0
Delhi vs Haryana Betting Odds
Himanshu Rana to score a half-century against Delhi
Himanshu Rana seems to have found his rhythm in their previous match against Mizoram. After two disappointing performances against Uttarakhand and Chandigarh, wherein he scored 11 runs from 13 deliveries and 14 runs from 37 balls, respectively, he managed to find his sweet spot and achieved a century for the team, making him the leading run scorer of the entire match by some margin. Having established his momentum, there is a good chance he could apply a similar approach in Haryana’s match against Delhi and contribute a half-century.
Delhi vs Haryana
Test
Gujarat College Ground, null
Delhi vs Haryana Best Batters
Yash Dhull to be Delhi’s Best Batter
Yash Dhull, Delhi’s skipper, is their second highest run-getter so far, having accumulated 106 runs in three innings. He narrowly missed out on a half-century in their previous match against Jammu & Kashmir, having scored 49 runs from 56 balls with a strike rate of 87.50. He knocked ten boundaries during his innings and has been in great form. He can be expected to surpass his previous score and be their best batsman.
Himanshu Rana to be Haryana’s Best Batter
Himanshu Rana displayed absolute dominance and sheer prowess with the bat in their previous match against Mizoram. He contributed 136 runs from 132 balls, giving him a strike rate of 103.03. He scored ten boundaries and six 6s during his innings. He stands as Haryana’s second highest run scorer with 161 runs in three innings so far. He can be relied upon to carry this form into the next match and continue as their standout batsman.
Delhi vs Haryana Best Bowlers
Suyash Sharma to be Delhi’s Best Bowler
Suyash Sharma has been outstanding so far in the tournament, having bagged ten wickets in just four innings. He also delivered a decent performance in their previous match against Jammu & Kashmir - in a full quota of ten overs, he conceded 57 runs and bowled a maiden over which translated to an economy rate of 5.70. He claimed two wickets during the spell. Considering his consistency and wicket-taking prowess, he can be anticipated to remain their top bowler in the upcoming match, too.
Harshal Patel to be Haryana’s Best Bowler
Harshal Patel was mighty strong with the ball in their last match against Mizoram. In 8.4 overs, he allowed 24 runs and bowled three maiden overs, resulting in an economy rate of 2.76. Impressively enough, he captured five wickets during his spell. He is currently tied as their top wicket-taker with nine wickets in four innings. There is a good chance he will be able to continue as their top bowler in the next game as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Haryana
- Delhi to win @ 2.10 (Dafabet)
- Haryana to win @ 1.65 (Dafabet)
Dafabet