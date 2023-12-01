Delhi vs Haryana Match Prediction DEL 40 % Chance of Winning HAR 60 % Place a bet Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dafabet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 On December 1, Delhi and Haryana will encounter each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad. The match is scheduled to start at 9:00 A.M IST.

Delhi vs Haryana Chances of Winning

Delhi has had a surprisingly mediocre run in the tournament until now with two wins out of four matches they have participated in. Their performance against Jammu & Kashmir in their recent outing was quite humiliating and unexpected given their calibre. They won the toss and put Jammu & Kashmir to bat first, and they ended up posting 299/7 on the board. Delhi faltered big time in their chase and got bowled out in 45.3 overs for 224. They handed Jammu & Kashmir their first win of the season by a margin of 75 runs.

Haryana, on the other hand, has had a perfect record in the season. They won all four of their matches by significant margins, including their last match versus Mizoram. They lost the toss and were tasked with batting first, but it was no trouble for them as they went on to score 315/6. Impressively, they were able to defend it quite effectively as they bowled out Mizoram in just 38.4 overs for a mere 125 runs. Haryana celebrated with a dominant 190-run victory.

Delhi chance of winning - 40%

Haryana chance of winning - 60%

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Delhi vs Haryana Betting Tips

Ayush Badoni has been a gem of a player for Delhi, given that he is their leading batsman with 176 runs in just three innings, including a century. Yash Dhull, their captain, and Himmat Singh are next in line with 106 runs in three innings and 104 runs in four innings, respectively. Suyash Sharma has been incredibly strong on the bowling front with ten wickets in just four innings. Harshit Rana follows with six wickets in three innings, four of which came from a single match.

Haryana’s batting order appears to be quite formidable so far as Ankit Kumar, their opening batsman, is their top run scorer with 225 runs in just four innings, having scored a century and a half-century. Himanshu Rana is next in line with 161 runs in three innings and he has also managed to amass a ton of runs in one match so far. Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel are leading their bowling attack with nine wickets each.

Delhi vs Haryana Toss Prediction

The match will be held at Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad. Chandigarh and Uttarakhand went head-to-head in the previous match held at the venue, where the latter won the toss and elected to bowl first. Chandigarh managed to score 305 runs but it did not seem to be enough as Uttarakhand chased it down in 47.4 overs and ended up winning by a margin of six wickets. Taking this recent result into account, the toss winner might choose to bowl first during the next match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests that it is likely to be mostly cloudy at Ahmedabad on the day of the match with absolutely no possibility of rainfall and the temperature is expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Player List

Yash Dhull (c), Himmat Singh, Anuj Rawat, Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Harshit Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Suyash Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Gagan Vats, Harsh Tyagi, Jonty Sidhu, Vaibhav Kandpal, Mayank Rawat, Divij Mehra, Sumit Mathur, Lakshay Thareja, Pranshu Vijayran.

Predicted Playing XI

Jonty Sidhu Batter Priyansh Arya Batter Yash Dhull (C) Batter Ayush Badoni All-rounder Himmat Singh Batter Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Lalit Yadav All-rounder Harshit Rana Bowler Mayank Yadav Bowler Ishant Sharma Bowler Suyash Sharma Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi started the season on a strong note but seem to have lost their momentum along the way.

Haryana Player List

Ashok Menaria (c), Himanshu Rana, Ankit Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Yashu Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Rohit Sharma, Sarvesh Rohilla, Aman Kumar, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yuvraj Singh, Amit Rana, Kapil Hooda.

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvraj Singh Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Ashok Menaria (C) Batter Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Kapil Hooda Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Sumit Kumar Bowler Harshal Patel Bowler Anshul Kamboj Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Haryana has been incredibly dominant so far and could continue to exert their dominance in the upcoming fixture.

Delhi vs Haryana Head-to-Head

In their last five encounters against each other, Delhi has been exceptionally dominant as they have emerged victorious on all occasions.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Delhi - 5

Haryana - 0

Delhi vs Haryana Betting Odds

Himanshu Rana to score a half-century against Delhi

Himanshu Rana seems to have found his rhythm in their previous match against Mizoram. After two disappointing performances against Uttarakhand and Chandigarh, wherein he scored 11 runs from 13 deliveries and 14 runs from 37 balls, respectively, he managed to find his sweet spot and achieved a century for the team, making him the leading run scorer of the entire match by some margin. Having established his momentum, there is a good chance he could apply a similar approach in Haryana’s match against Delhi and contribute a half-century.

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Delhi vs Haryana Best Batters

Yash Dhull to be Delhi’s Best Batter

Yash Dhull, Delhi’s skipper, is their second highest run-getter so far, having accumulated 106 runs in three innings. He narrowly missed out on a half-century in their previous match against Jammu & Kashmir, having scored 49 runs from 56 balls with a strike rate of 87.50. He knocked ten boundaries during his innings and has been in great form. He can be expected to surpass his previous score and be their best batsman.

Himanshu Rana to be Haryana’s Best Batter

Himanshu Rana displayed absolute dominance and sheer prowess with the bat in their previous match against Mizoram. He contributed 136 runs from 132 balls, giving him a strike rate of 103.03. He scored ten boundaries and six 6s during his innings. He stands as Haryana’s second highest run scorer with 161 runs in three innings so far. He can be relied upon to carry this form into the next match and continue as their standout batsman.

Delhi vs Haryana Best Bowlers

Suyash Sharma to be Delhi’s Best Bowler

Suyash Sharma has been outstanding so far in the tournament, having bagged ten wickets in just four innings. He also delivered a decent performance in their previous match against Jammu & Kashmir - in a full quota of ten overs, he conceded 57 runs and bowled a maiden over which translated to an economy rate of 5.70. He claimed two wickets during the spell. Considering his consistency and wicket-taking prowess, he can be anticipated to remain their top bowler in the upcoming match, too.

Harshal Patel to be Haryana’s Best Bowler

Harshal Patel was mighty strong with the ball in their last match against Mizoram. In 8.4 overs, he allowed 24 runs and bowled three maiden overs, resulting in an economy rate of 2.76. Impressively enough, he captured five wickets during his spell. He is currently tied as their top wicket-taker with nine wickets in four innings. There is a good chance he will be able to continue as their top bowler in the next game as well.