DEL (Delhi) vs JAK (Jammu & Kashmir) Match Prediction DEL 98 % Chance of Winning JAK 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.051 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Delhi will be clashing against Jammu & Kashmir in the 55th game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad on November 29. The match will begin at 9:00 AM IST. Let’s have a better look at the various aspects of the upcoming brawl.

Delhi vs Jammu & Kashmir Chance of Winning

Delhi had an ecstatic start in the tournament with two wins in the competition. However, the team faced their first season loss in their last outing against Karnataka. With two wins and a loss, Delhi are placed at the third position with 8 points and a net run rate of 2.205. Delhi are likely to return to their winning ways with a hopeful win in the forthcoming fixture.

Jammu & Kashmir finished second in their group table last season. However, they have a much tougher pool this season as evident from their campaign so far. They have failed to win a game so far and faced two losses while one of their games ended up in a draw. The team is placed 7th in the group table with 2 points and a net run rate of -4.057. They will be the underdogs in the upcoming match-up.

Jammu & Kashmir's chance of winning: 2%

Delhi’s chance of winning: 98%

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Delhi vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Tips

Delhi to score higher before 1st dismissal

Jammu & Kashmir have a weak batting order. Shubham Khajuria (c) and Qamran Iqbal opened for the team in the past two games and posted 12 & 0 runs before their first dismissal. Their bowlers leaked a lot of runs in the two games and conceded 267 & 17 runs before they could pick their first wicket in their two outings.

Delhi, on the other hand, has experienced players on their side. Priyansh Arya and Anuj Rawat average at 22.00 & 20.66 respectively in the competition. They posted 73, 7 & 6 runs before their first dismissal. They boast a stronger bowling order as well with having leaked only 0, 12 & 15 runs before they picked their first wicket. This tip inclines more upon Delhi bowlers leading up to the form they have displayed so far and should win you a bonus.

Delhi vs Jammu & Kashmir Toss Prediction

ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad has tough batting conditions. The bowlers will have an upperhand and will look to exploit the extra ball movement the surface offers. The venue hosted three games so far where the team batting second has won twice. Chasing the target will be ideal here and the skipper winning the toss shall prefer to bat second.

Weather Report

We will have clear skies over Ahmedabad on November 29. The temperature will see a rise of 27 degree Celsius during the game.

Delhi Player List

Ayush Badoni, Gagan Vats, Himmat Singh, Jonty Sidhu, Kshitiz Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Kandpal, Yash Dhull (c), Lalit Yadav, Mayank Rawat, Pranshu Vijayran, Anuj Rawat (Wk), Lakshay Thareja (Wk), Divij Mehra, Harsh Tyagi, Harshit Rana, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Sumit Mathur, Suyash Sharma

Delhi Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Anuj Rawat (WK) Wicket-keeper batter Yash Dhull (Cap) Batter Himmat Singh Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Lalit Yadav Batter Pranshu Vijayran Bowler Suyash Sharma Bowler Ishant Sharma Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Mayank Yadav Bowler

Delhi Recent Form

Delhi have won their opening two matches but lost their last match. They have an impeccable bowling order that has been efficient so far.

Jammu & Kashmir Player List

Shubham Khajuria (c), Abdul Samad, Qamran Iqbal, Vivrant Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh, Abhinav Puri, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Fazil Rashid, Henan Nazir, Lone Nasir, Shubham Pundir, Sahil Lotra.

Predicted Playing XI

Qamran Iqbal Batter Shubham Khajuria (C) Batter Shivansh Sharma Wicket-keeper Henan Nazir Batter Abdul Samad Batter Vivrant Sharma All-rounder Yudhvir Singh Bowler Lone Nasir All-rounder Auqib Nabi Bowler Abid Mushtaq Bowler Vanshaj Sharma Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Team Form

Jammu & Kashmir have lost their first two games in the competition. Their last game got abandoned. Their batting and bowling order have been pretty disappointing so far.

Delhi vs Jammu & Kashmir Head-to-Head Record

In their last five meetings between the sides, Delhi lead the tally by 4-1. They have a pretty good track record against J&K and will look to dominate in this affair as well.

Jammu & Kashmir Won: 1

Delhi Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Delhi vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Odds

Delhi faced Karnataka in their last outing and had to taste defeat by one of the best cricketing entities in the country. Delhi bundled out for 143 runs in the game with more than 13 overs to spare in the game. Ayush Badoni smashed a 100 whereas the others dismissed out for a much lower score in the team. Karnataka retaliated and secured an easy victory with 6 wickets and 63 balls remaining.

Jammu & Kashmir’s last outing was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to bad weather. They lost the last game they played in the competition against Chandigarh. They settled for a meagre score of 138 runs, batting first in the game. Abdul Samad chipped in 40 runs in the game. They could not defend the total and conceded an 8-wicket loss in the game. Their bowlers have been inefficient and leaked a lot of runs without any success in return.

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Delhi vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Batters

Ayush Badoni to be the top batter from Delhi

Ayush Badoni is the top batting prospect of his team. He has scored 145 runs in 2 games he batted in with an average of 145.00. He posted 45* & 100 runs in the two games so far. His form looks impressive and will muster a lot of runs in his next game.

Yudhvir Singh to be the top batter for Jammu & Kashmir

Yudhvir Singh is the top batter from Jammu & Kashmir. He has posted scores of 64 & 2 runs in his two outings. He has mustered 66 runs in 2 games at an average of 33.00. He has a strike rate of over 155 and will be eager to score runs for the team again.

Delhi vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Bowlers

Suyash Sharma to be Delhi's top bowler

Suyash Sharma made his debut in the IPL last year and caught everyone’s attention with his spin antics. He cruised his way through three matches and secured winnable situations for his team. He has picked 8 wickets in 3 games with an economy rate of 3.36.

Auqib Nabi to be the top bowler for Jammu & Kashmir

There is not much to appreciate in the bowling order of Jammu & Kashmir. He has a single wicket in 2 games, same as others in his team. However, unlike them, he managed to keep the batters at check without leaking many runs. He has an economy rate of 4.42 in the competition.