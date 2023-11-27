Delhi vs Karnataka Match Prediction
DEL
61%
Chance of Winning
KAR
39%
Test
Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground
Facts:
- Mayank Agarwal hit a blistering hundred in his first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.
- Delhi captain Yash Dhull scored 46 unbeaten runs in his first outing of the season against Bihar.
- Delhi finished fifth in Elite Group B last year, Karnataka lost to Saurashtra in the semi-final.
Delhi vs Karnataka Chance of Winning
A tough contest is on the cards between Delhi and Karnataka Ahmedabad. Delhi and Karnataka are full of white-ball superstars, and a mouth-watering battle is anticipated. Both the teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far.
Delhi defeated Bihar by eight wickets in their last match. The side then defeated Mizoram by an equal margin. Karnataka kicked off their campaign with a 222-run win over Jammu and Kashmir. They then defeated Uttarakhand by 52 runs.
Karnataka has a better chance of winning the game. They have defeated two decent teams and are better prepared than Delhi who have played against weaker oppositions in their last two matches.
Delhi have very good white-ball players but they lack the experience which Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey and Krishnappa Gowtham possess. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal, V Koushik and Vijaykumar Vyshak add to the flair of the Karnataka squad. The side posted a 400-plus total in their first game. Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and Devdutt Padikkal have hit form early.
Delhi Chance of Winning - 61%
Karnataka Chance of Winning - 39%
Delhi vs Karnataka Betting Tips
Himmat Singh has been one of the consistent players for Delhi. In the last match against Mizoram, he scored 52 not out runs off 43 balls. His innings consisted of seven fours and a six. Himmat Singh will be a player to watch out for in the Delhi vs Karnataka match.
Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for a duck in his last outing. The 32-year-old would look to bounce back with a big score against Delhi. He has scored 4794 List A runs at an average of 47.46 in 106 matches.
Delhi vs Karnataka Toss Prediction
In the first match of the season at the Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Chandigarh won the toss and elected to field first. They won the match against Jammu & Kashmir by eight wickets. Karnataka registered a 222-run win against Jammu & Kashmir in the first match. Team winning the toss could opt to bat.
Weather Report
Only 20 percent of precipitation level in Jaipur on Monday. With a humidity level of 85 percent, the temperature will hover around 23 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 11 km/h.
Delhi Player List
Ayush Badoni, Gagan Vats, Himmat Singh, Jonty Sidhu, Kshitiz Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Kandpal, Yash Dhull (c), Lalit Yadav, Mayank Rawat, Pranshu Vijayran, Anuj Rawat (Wk), Lakshay Thareja (Wk), Divij Mehra, Harsh Tyagi, Harshit Rana, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Sumit Mathur, Suyash Sharma
Delhi Playing XI
|
Priyansh Arya
|
Batter
|
Anuj Rawat (WK)
|
Wicket-keeper batter
|
Yash Dhull (Cap)
|
Batter
|
Himmat Singh
|
Batter
|
Ayush Badoni
|
Batter
|
Lalit Yadav
|
Batter
|
Pranshu Vijayran
|
Bowler
|
Suyash Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Ishant Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Yadav
|
Bowler
Delhi Recent Form
Delhi have won their opening two matches against Bihar and Mizoram. They have lost just two of their last five games.
Karnataka Player List
Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal (c), Nikin Jose, Ravikumar Samarth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manoj Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde, BR Sharath (Wk), Krishnan Shrijith, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vasuki Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijay Kumar
Karnataka Predicted Playing XI
|
Samarth R
|
Batter
|
Mayank Agawarl
|
Wicket-keeper batter
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
All-rounder
|
Nikin Jose
|
Batter
|
Manish Pandey
|
Batter
|
K Gowtham
|
Batter
|
Sharath BR (WK)
|
All-rounder
|
J Suchith
|
All-rounder
|
Vijaykumar Vyshak
|
Bowler
|
V Koushik
|
Bowler
|
Vidhwath Kaverappa
|
Bowler
Karnataka Recent Form
Karnataka have won their first two matches against Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. They have lost just one of their last five matches.
Delhi vs Karnataka Head-to-Head Record
The two sides have played one List A game against each other till now. Karnataka won the match by four wickets.
Delhi vs Karnataka Betting Odds
Karnataka opening partnership to be over 19.5
Karnataka openers Samarth R and Mayank Agarwal partnered for 267 runs in their first match of the season. However, their stand could last just one run in the last outing against Uttarakhand. Delhi boasts of a decent bowling unit, however, chances of Karnataka openers crossing the 20-run mark is high.
Delhi vs Karnataka
Test
Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, null
Delhi vs Karnataka Top Batters
Yash Dhull to be the top batter for Delhi
Delhi captain Yash Dhull is very likely to emerge as a key batter for his side on Monday. The 21-year-old scored 46 unbeaten runs in his last match against Bihar. He did not bat against Mizoram. Dhull has got the skill and temperament to stand against the quality bowling unit of Karnataka. Overall, he has featured in 13 List A matches and scored 471 runs at an average of 67.28.
Manish Pandey to be the top batter for Karnataka
Star batter Manish Pandey scored 56 runs off 40 balls in his last outing against Uttarakhand. His innings consisted of four fours and three sixes. The 34-year-old scored 23 unbeaten runs against Jammu and Kashmir in his first outing of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Overall, the right-hand batter has scored 6122 runs in 185 first-class matches at an average of 44.68.
Delhi vs Karnataka Top Bowlers
Suyash Sharma to be the top batter for Delhi
Suyash Sharma picked four wickets for 25 runs in 9.1 overs against Mizoram in his last outing. The 20-year-old picked three wickets in his first outing against Bihar. With seven wickets in three matches, the leg-spinner is high on confidence and would look to impress against star-studded Karnataka.
Vasuki Koushik to be the top bowler for Karnataka
The 31-year-old pacer picked four wickets for 30 runs in 10 overs against Uttarakhand in his last outing. He picked one wicket against Jammu and Kashmir in his first match. Koushik has been one of the consistent performers for Karnataka over the years and would be a bowler to watch out for in the high-octane contest. He has featured in 27 List A matches in which he has picked 51 wickets at an average of 14.50.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Delhi
Delhi to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch)
Karnataka to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)
Parimatch