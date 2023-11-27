Delhi vs Karnataka Match Prediction DEL 61 % Chance of Winning KAR 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.557 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Delhi will take on Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Group C match at the Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad on Monday, November 27. The match is scheduled to start from 9 AM IST.

Delhi vs Karnataka Chance of Winning

A tough contest is on the cards between Delhi and Karnataka Ahmedabad. Delhi and Karnataka are full of white-ball superstars, and a mouth-watering battle is anticipated. Both the teams are unbeaten in the tournament so far.

Delhi defeated Bihar by eight wickets in their last match. The side then defeated Mizoram by an equal margin. Karnataka kicked off their campaign with a 222-run win over Jammu and Kashmir. They then defeated Uttarakhand by 52 runs.

Karnataka has a better chance of winning the game. They have defeated two decent teams and are better prepared than Delhi who have played against weaker oppositions in their last two matches.

Delhi have very good white-ball players but they lack the experience which Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey and Krishnappa Gowtham possess. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal, V Koushik and Vijaykumar Vyshak add to the flair of the Karnataka squad. The side posted a 400-plus total in their first game. Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and Devdutt Padikkal have hit form early.

Delhi Chance of Winning - 61%

Karnataka Chance of Winning - 39%

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Delhi vs Karnataka Betting Tips

Himmat Singh has been one of the consistent players for Delhi. In the last match against Mizoram, he scored 52 not out runs off 43 balls. His innings consisted of seven fours and a six. Himmat Singh will be a player to watch out for in the Delhi vs Karnataka match.

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal was dismissed for a duck in his last outing. The 32-year-old would look to bounce back with a big score against Delhi. He has scored 4794 List A runs at an average of 47.46 in 106 matches.

Delhi vs Karnataka Toss Prediction

In the first match of the season at the Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Chandigarh won the toss and elected to field first. They won the match against Jammu & Kashmir by eight wickets. Karnataka registered a 222-run win against Jammu & Kashmir in the first match. Team winning the toss could opt to bat.

Weather Report

Only 20 percent of precipitation level in Jaipur on Monday. With a humidity level of 85 percent, the temperature will hover around 23 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 11 km/h.

Delhi Player List

Ayush Badoni, Gagan Vats, Himmat Singh, Jonty Sidhu, Kshitiz Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Kandpal, Yash Dhull (c), Lalit Yadav, Mayank Rawat, Pranshu Vijayran, Anuj Rawat (Wk), Lakshay Thareja (Wk), Divij Mehra, Harsh Tyagi, Harshit Rana, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Sumit Mathur, Suyash Sharma

Delhi Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Anuj Rawat (WK) Wicket-keeper batter Yash Dhull (Cap) Batter Himmat Singh Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Lalit Yadav Batter Pranshu Vijayran Bowler Suyash Sharma Bowler Ishant Sharma Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Mayank Yadav Bowler

Delhi Recent Form

Delhi have won their opening two matches against Bihar and Mizoram. They have lost just two of their last five games.

Karnataka Player List

Abhinav Manohar, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal (c), Nikin Jose, Ravikumar Samarth, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manoj Bhandage, Shubhang Hegde, BR Sharath (Wk), Krishnan Shrijith, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vasuki Koushik, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

Karnataka Predicted Playing XI

Samarth R Batter Mayank Agawarl Wicket-keeper batter Devdutt Padikkal All-rounder Nikin Jose Batter Manish Pandey Batter K Gowtham Batter Sharath BR (WK) All-rounder J Suchith All-rounder Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler V Koushik Bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa Bowler

Karnataka Recent Form

Karnataka have won their first two matches against Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. They have lost just one of their last five matches.

Delhi vs Karnataka Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have played one List A game against each other till now. Karnataka won the match by four wickets.

Delhi vs Karnataka Betting Odds

Karnataka opening partnership to be over 19.5

Karnataka openers Samarth R and Mayank Agarwal partnered for 267 runs in their first match of the season. However, their stand could last just one run in the last outing against Uttarakhand. Delhi boasts of a decent bowling unit, however, chances of Karnataka openers crossing the 20-run mark is high.

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Delhi vs Karnataka Top Batters

Yash Dhull to be the top batter for Delhi

Delhi captain Yash Dhull is very likely to emerge as a key batter for his side on Monday. The 21-year-old scored 46 unbeaten runs in his last match against Bihar. He did not bat against Mizoram. Dhull has got the skill and temperament to stand against the quality bowling unit of Karnataka. Overall, he has featured in 13 List A matches and scored 471 runs at an average of 67.28.

Manish Pandey to be the top batter for Karnataka

Star batter Manish Pandey scored 56 runs off 40 balls in his last outing against Uttarakhand. His innings consisted of four fours and three sixes. The 34-year-old scored 23 unbeaten runs against Jammu and Kashmir in his first outing of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Overall, the right-hand batter has scored 6122 runs in 185 first-class matches at an average of 44.68.

Delhi vs Karnataka Top Bowlers

Suyash Sharma to be the top batter for Delhi

Suyash Sharma picked four wickets for 25 runs in 9.1 overs against Mizoram in his last outing. The 20-year-old picked three wickets in his first outing against Bihar. With seven wickets in three matches, the leg-spinner is high on confidence and would look to impress against star-studded Karnataka.

Vasuki Koushik to be the top bowler for Karnataka

The 31-year-old pacer picked four wickets for 30 runs in 10 overs against Uttarakhand in his last outing. He picked one wicket against Jammu and Kashmir in his first match. Koushik has been one of the consistent performers for Karnataka over the years and would be a bowler to watch out for in the high-octane contest. He has featured in 27 List A matches in which he has picked 51 wickets at an average of 14.50.