Facts: Anuj Rawat has scored 167 runs in the tournament at 96 strike rate while getting dismissed only once.

MD Nidheesh had picked 4 for 41 in Kerala's only victory over Delhi back in 2018.

Delhi vs Kerala Match Prediction

The next round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 will witness Delhi and Kerala battle it out in Group E. The match is scheduled to take place at NexGen Cricket Ground in Hyderabad on Saturday, December 28. The first ball is set to be bowled at 9:00 AM IST.

Delhi vs Kerala Chance of Winning

Delhi and Kerala are in the bottom half of Group E in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 and need to get a move on quickly. Delhi are fifth on the table with four points from three games while Kerala are reeling at the bottom with two points from two games.

Delhi were stunned by Bihar in the previous match, losing the rain-affected contest by 17 runs on the VJD method. Bowling first, their bowling unit did an excellent job to restrict Bihar to 210/9 in 42 overs. Akhil Chaudhary picked 4 for 45 while Prince Yadav claimed 3 for 47.

The run-chase didn't go as Delhi would have hoped for, losing wickets at regular intervals. They lost 4 for 66 and were soon half the side down with 98 runs on the board. When the rain stopped the play, Vaibhav Kandpal was batting on 31 with in-form Anuj Rawat at the other end.

Kerala had to settle for two points in the previous game against Madhya Pradesh due to rain. After the match was reduced to 31 overs per side, Kerala managed to post 160 with Sharafuddeen hitting 42 not-out in 40 balls and Shoun Roger scoring 39 off 37.

Defending the total, Kerala bowlers did well to keep the run-scoring in check and landed regular blows to the opponents. Jalaj Saxena took 2 for 20 in four overs to reduce Madhya Pradesh to 62/5 at one point. With the opponents still 61 runs away, anything could have happened but the rain had the final say.



Speaking of this encounter, Delhi are favourites according to the bookmakers. The two teams’ chances of winning this game are as follows.

Delhi's chance of winning: 59%

Kerala’s chance of winning: 41%

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Delhi vs Kerala Betting Tips

Delhi’s Himmat Singh has scored 415 runs in his previous 10 innings in List A cricket at an average of 59 and strike rate of 99. You can bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Shoun Roger has played only two List A matches but has looked good. He scored 27 runs in the first game and followed it up with 39 against Madhya Pradesh. Bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in this game.

Delhi vs Kerala Toss Prediction

Matches in this tournament are scheduled for early starts in the morning, which makes bowling first an easier option. Batting second in the afternoon with the sun baking down can be more fruitful for batters. So far the tournament has witnessed teams showing high preference for chasing. Expect the toss-winning team to choose to field in this match.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests Hyderabad should witness clear enough weather on Saturday. Conditions are expected to be partly sunny and pleasant throughout the morning and afternoon. While there is a minimal 9% chance of rain, it is unlikely to cause any interruptions. Temperatures are expected to range from the mid to high 20 degree Celsius. The wind gusts are predicted to travel at around 19 km/h.

Delhi Player List

Ayush Badoni (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Yash Dhull, Himmat Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Jonty Sidhu, Vaibhav Kandpal, Priyansh Arya, Prince Yadav, Akhil Chaudhary, Sumit Mathur, Sanat Sangwan, Mayank Gusain, Tejasvi Dahiya

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Priyansh Arya Batter Vaibhav Kandpal Batter Yash Dhull Batter Ayush Badoni (c) All-rounder Himmat Singh Batter Hrithik Shokeen All-rounder Anuj Rawat † Wicketkeeper Harsh Tyagi Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Ishant Sharma Bowler

Delhi Recent Form

Delhi have played three games in the tournament and have won only once. They lost the season opener against Bengal by six wickets before beating Madhya Pradesh by 79 runs. In the previous game, they suffered a shocking 17-run defeat in a rain-curtailed affair.

Kerala Players List

Salman Nizar (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Shoun Roger, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Anand Krishnan, Krishna Prasad, Ahammed Imran, Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarvate, Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, Basil NP, Nidheesh MD, Eden Apple Tom, Sharafuddeen NM, Akhil Scaria, Vishweshwar Suresh, Vaishak Chandran, Ajnas M (wk)

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jalaj Saxena All-rounder Rohan Kunnummal Batter Mohammed Azharuddeen Wicketkeeper Salman Nizar (c) Batter Shoun Roger All-rounder Aditya Sarwate All-rounder Abdul Basith All-rounder Sharafuddeen Bowler MD Nidheesh Bowler Basil Thampi Bowler Nedumankuzhy Basil Bowler

Kerala Recent Form

Kerala lost their opening game of the season against Baroda by 62 runs while chasing 404. They then had to share the points with Madhya Pradesh due to persistent rain. They had the opponents on 99/5 while defending 160 in 31 overs.

Delhi vs Kerala Head-to-Head Record

Delhi and Kerala have competed against each other three times in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Delhi have won two of those games while Kerala registered one win.

Delhi vs Kerala Betting Odds

Delhi to hit most sixes @ 1.75 (Batery Bet)

Delhi appears to have the superior batting lineup in this contest. Players such as Ayush Badoni, Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat, Yash Dhull, Himmat Singh, and Vaibhav Kandpal have been in good form in recent times. Betting on Delhi to hit the most sixes in the match would be a good punt.

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Delhi vs Kerala Top Batters

Anuj Rawat to be the top batter for Delhi

Anuj Rawat has been in magnificent form with the bat, registering three scores of 70+ in the last five innings across formats. The left-hand batter struck 79 not-out in the first game of the tournament and backed it up with 78 against Madhya Pradesh. You can back him to be the top Delhi batter.

Rohan Kunnummal to be the top batter for Kerala





The 26-year-old batter has a very good track record in the fifty-over format. Rohan Kunnummal has accumulated over 1200 runs in List A cricket, boasting an average of 47 and a strike rate of 102. He has registered four centuries and five half-centuries in the format. Back him to be the top Kerala batter in this match.

Delhi vs Kerala Top Bowlers

Prince Yadav to be the top bowler for Delhi

Prince Yadav has only played three games in List A cricket so far but has been impressive. The right arm seamer took 2 for 22 in eight overs against Madhya Pradesh and backed it up with 3 for 47 in nine overs against Bihar. With form on his side, you can bet on him to be Delhi’s best bowler.

Jalaj Saxena to be the top bowler for Kerala

Jalaj Saxena was superb with the ball in the previous game, picking 2 for 20 in four overs. The 38-year-old all-rounder brings valuable experience to the table, having taken 119 wickets in List A cricket at an impressive economy of 4.41. He is a strong contender to be Kerala's best bowler in this game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Delhi Delhi to win the match @ 1.68 Batery Bet

Kerala to win the match @ 2.20 Batery Bet On paper, Delhi is the stronger side between these two. Their batting lineup features talented players like Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat, Yash Dhull, Himmat Singh, Vaibhav Kandpal, and Priyansh Arya. They also hold an edge in the bowling attack, with the likes of Hrithik Shokeen, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Ayush Badoni, and Harsh Tyagi. Our prediction is that Delhi will win this match. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







