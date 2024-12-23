Facts: Madhya Pradesh’s Rajat Patidar recently smashed 428 runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, averaging 61 and striking at 186.

Himmat Singh was the leading run-scorer for Delhi in the previous Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 337 runs in seven innings.

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Chance of Winning

Two of the top sides in Group E, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi will go head to head in their next round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. They had a contrasting start to their campaign on Saturday, with Madhya Pradesh winning their fixture and Delhi ending up on a losing side.





Delhi suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Bengal in Uppal, Hyderabad. Having been sent in to bat first, their top order could not get going. Vaibhav Kandpal and Ayush Badoni added 40s before they were reduced to 127/5. Himmat Singh then struck 60 off 57 with Anuj Rawat scoring 79 not-out in 66 to power the side to 272. However, it wasn't enough to secure a victory as Abishek Porel blasted an unbeaten 170 off just 130 deliveries.

Madhya Pradesh delivered a clinical performance in their opening game, smashing Bihar by six wickets. Bowling first, their bowling attack did an excellent job to restrict the opponents to just 196. Avesh Khan starred with 3 for 21 in nine overs while Aryan Pandey and Kulwant Khejroliya bagged two scalps each.

Chasing the target, Harsh Gawli was magnificent at the top of the order, scoring 83 runs in 63 deliveries. Captain Rajat Patidar also smashed 55 off 33 as Madhya Pradesh finished the chase inside 26 overs.

Moving on to this encounter, Madhya Pradesh will be favourites looking at the strengths and weaknesses of the two teams. The bookmakers have also given them a better chance. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Delhi's chance of winning: 44%

Madhya Pradesh’s chance of winning: 56%

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Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Tips

Venkatesh Iyer has been in good form, recently smashing 227 runs from nine innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at 57 average and 163 strike rate. Bet on him to score over 22.5 runs in the first innings.

Delhi's Ayush Badoni has an average of 62 while striking at 98 in the last 10 List A matches, with 374 runs to his credit. Back him to score over 22.5 runs in the first innings.

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Prediction

The first round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy witnessed all toss-winning teams opting to field first. With the early morning start to the matches, bowlers would hope to extract some help. Expect the team that wins the toss to opt to field first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Hyderabad on Monday, December 23 suggests hazy conditions throughout the day. Rain is not expected, with minimal cloud cover predicted. Temperatures will likely range between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius, accompanied by wind gusts of about 19 kmph.

Delhi Player List

Ayush Badoni (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Yash Dhull, Himmat Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Jonty Sidhu, Vaibhav Kandpal, Priyansh Arya, Prince Yadav, Akhil Chaudhary, Sumit Mathur, Sanat Sangwan, Mayank Gusain, Tejasvi Dahiya

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Priyansh Arya Batter Vaibhav Kandpal Batter Yash Dhull Batter Ayush Badoni (c) All-rounder Himmat Singh Batter Mayank Gusain All-rounder Anuj Rawat † Wicketkeeper Harsh Tyagi Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Ishant Sharma Bowler

Delhi Recent Form

Delhi had finished fourth in the last season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, winning three and losing four games. Recently, they did well in the domestic T20 tournament, reaching the semi finals. They could not get off to a winning start in this tournament, losing to Bengal by six wickets in the opening game.

Madhya Pradesh Players List

Rajat Patidar (c), Yash Dubey, Avesh Khan, Rahul Batham, Harsh Gawli, Kulwant Khejroliya, Venkatesh Iyer, Harpreet Singh, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Sagar Solanki, Shubham Sharma, Subhranshu Senapati, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Aryan Pandey

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Harsh Gawli † Wicketkeeper Subhranshu Senapati Batter Shubham Sharma Batter Rajat Patidar (c) Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Harpreet Singh Batter Saransh Jain All-rounder Avesh Khan Bowler Aryan Pandey Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Recent Form

Madhya Pradesh came third in their group in the previous edition after winning four out of six games. They had an outstanding run in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but had to settle for the runners-up tag. Madhya Pradesh started this season well with a comprehensive victory over Bihar.

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

Delhi and Madhya Pradesh have met each other only once in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Delhi won that match by 75 runs, back in 2018.

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds

Madhya Pradesh to hit most sixes @ XX (Batery Bet)

Madhya Pradesh have more firepower in their batting unit as opposed to Delhi. Rajat Patidar, Subhranshu Senapati and Venkatesh Iyer have been in magnificent form while Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma are very solid. Back Madhya Pradesh to hit the most number of sixes in the match.

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Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Top Batters

Himmat Singh to be the top batter for Delhi

Himmat Singh has been in pretty good form, coming off a fifty in the opening game of this competition. He also had a very good campaign in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has scored 497 runs in the last 11 innings in the fifty-over format, averaging over 80. You can take a punt on him to be the top Delhi batter.

Rajat Patidar to be the top batter for Madhya Pradesh





Rajat Patidar has been one of the most prolific batters in the Indian domestic circuit in recent times. He has scored over 485 runs in the last 11 innings in the fifty-over format at a strike rate of 108. Batting at number four, he smashed 55 off 33 in the previous game. Backing him to be the top Madhya Pradesh batter in this match should be an easy choice.

Delhi vs Madhya Pradesh Top Bowlers

Ishant Sharma to be the top bowler for Delhi

The Indian pacer went wicketless in the first game but conceded only 27 runs in seven overs. Ishant Sharma has played 131 matches in List A cricket, taking 186 wickets with 11 instances of four or more scalps. Bet on him to be Delhi’s best bowler.

Avesh Khan to be the top bowler for Madhya Pradesh

Avesh Khan was outstanding in the first game of this tournament, where he picked 3 for 21 in nine overs. He has a decent record in the fifty-over format, having taken 41 scalps at an economy of around 5.30. Bet on him to be the top Madhya Pradesh bowler.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Madhya Pradesh Delhi to win the match @ 1.90 (Batery)

Madhya Pradesh to win the match @ 1.75 (Batery) Looking at the two squads, both these teams have strong batting line-ups but Madhya Pradesh will hold an edge in this match. They have Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Yash Dubey, Subhranshu Senapati, and Shubham Sharma. With the ball, Kumar Kartikeya and Avesh Khan have been in good form. Our prediction is that Madhya Pradesh will win this match. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







