Delhi vs Mizoram Match Prediction DEL 99 % Chance of Winning MIZ 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.001 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.001 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On November 25, 2023, Delhi and Mizoram are going to clash for the first time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The match will be held at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand, with a scheduled start time of 9:00 A.M IST.

Delhi vs Mizoram Chances of Winning

Delhi went head-to-head against Bihar’s struggling squad in their first match of the season. The latter won the toss and elected to bat first but this decision backfired as they could only muster a meagre total of 149 runs and got bowled out in just 39 overs. Delhi had absolutely no trouble in getting past Bihar as they chased down the total in 22.2 overs, winning by a whopping eight wickets.

Mizoram, on the other hand, faced Chandigarh in their last match. They won the toss and put Chandigarh to bat first but it was all to no avail as Chandigarh went on to score 364/4. Mizoram had their work cut out for them and their performance was horrendous as they managed to score 149 runs before getting bowled out in 34.5 overs.

Delhi chance of winning - 99%

Mizoram chance of winning - 1%

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Delhi vs Mizoram Betting Tips

Delhi’s top run-getter in their last match was Priyansh Arya with 46 runs, followed closely by their captain, Yash Dhull, who scored 45 runs. Anuj Rawat, their wicket-keeper batsman, contributed 33 runs from 38 deliveries. In their bowling department, Harshit Rana displayed immense wicket-taking prowess by claiming four wickets during his spell. Suyash Sharma and Ishant Sharma were equally impressive, having captured three wickets each.

Mizoram’s squad was disappointing to say the least as their top run scorer was KC Cariappa with 34 runs from 51 deliveries. The second highest was Agni Chopra who scored 15 runs from 32 deliveries. Their bowling attack was led by Remruatdika Ralte who captured three wickets for the team and TC Vanlalremruata followed with one wicket to his credit.

Delhi vs Mizoram Toss Prediction

The match will be held at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand. Haryana and Uttarakhand went head-to-head at the venue on the first day of the tournament. The former won the toss and elected to bowl first. They made this decision work in their favour by restricting Uttarakhand to 201 and bowled them out in 47.4 overs. Haryana eventually claimed victory by six wickets, proving that this could be a favourable strategy for the toss winners of the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather is going to be mostly sunny and, fortunately, there seems to be no possibility of rainfall on the day of the match as temperatures are expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Player List

Yash Dhull (c), Himmat Singh, Anuj Rawat, Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Harshit Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Suyash Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Priyansh Arya, Gagan Vats, Harsh Tyagi, Jonty Sidhu, Vaibhav Kandpal, Mayank Rawat, Divij Mehra, Sumit Mathur, Lakshay Thareja, Pranshu Vijayran.

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Yash Dhull (C) Batter Himmat Singh Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Lalit Yadav All-rounder Pranshu Vijayran Batter Suyash Sharma Bowler Ishant Sharma Bowler Harshit Rana Bowler Mayank Yadav Bowler

Delhi Team Form

Delhi’s squad looks to be in great shape as they get ready to take on Mizoram in their upcoming match.

Mizoram Player List

Lalhruai Ralte (c), Vikash Kumar, KC Cariappa, Remruatdika Ralte, Jehu Anderson, Agni Chopra, Mohit Jangra, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhriatrenga, B Lalnunfela, C Lalrinsanga, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, TC Vanlalremruata, Zothanzuala.

Predicted Playing XI

C Lalrinsanga Batter Andrew Vanlalhruaia Batter B Lalnunfela All-rounder Agni Chopra Batter Jehu Anderson Wicket-keeper Joseph Lalthankhuma Batter Mohit Jangra All-rounder KC Cariappa Bowler Lalhruai Ralte (C) Bowler Remruatdika Ralte Bowler TC Vanlalremruata Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram is absolutely no match for Delhi at the moment and it would take a monumental effort for them to overcome such a daunting squad.

Delhi vs Mizoram Head-to-Head

Delhi and Mizoram are meeting for the first time in the tournament and, therefore, there is no head-to-head record between the teams.

Delhi vs Mizoram Betting Odds

Delhi to have a better opening partnership than Mizoram

Mizoram, in their previous match against Chandigarh, only managed an opening partnership of two runs between their opening pair of C Lalrinsanga and Andrew Vanlalhruaia. They lost their first wicket in the first over on just the fourth delivery. Delhi, on the other hand, performed significantly better as they established an opening partnership of 73 runs between Priyansh Arya and Anuj Rawat. They witnessed the loss of their first wicket in 9.4 overs, and they can be expected to maintain a similar partnership in the upcoming match.

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Delhi vs Mizoram Best Batters

Priyansh Arya to be Delhi’s Best Batter

Priyansh Arya, Delhi’s opening batsman, was the second highest run-getter for the team in their last match against Bihar, wherein he scored 45 runs from 32 deliveries which translated to a strike rate of 140.62. Nearly all of his runs resulted from boundaries as he hit six 4s and three 6s. He was an absolute menace with the bat and can be expected to be their top batter once again in the upcoming match.

Mohit Jangra to be Mizoram’s Best Batter

Mohit Jangra played a surprisingly brilliant innings in their previous match against Chandigarh. He was their leading run scorer by quite a margin, having amassed 52 runs from 59 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 88.13. He was their only major contributor and can be anticipated to continue as their top batsman in the next game.

Delhi vs Mizoram Best Bowlers

Suyash Sharma to be Delhi’s Best Bowler

Suyash Sharma has been invincible as a bowler for quite a while now. He was tied as the second highest wicket-taker in their last match against Bihar where he claimed three wickets. In nine overs, he managed to concede just 19 runs which earned him a remarkable economy rate of 2.11. He was also the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, having captured 18 wickets in seven innings. He emerges as the leading contender to be their top bowler.

Remruatdika Ralte to be Mizoram’s Best Bowler

Remruatdika Ralte seems to favour the 50-over format given his performances in the tournament. In their previous match against Chandigarh, he delivered the best spell of any bowler in the team - in ten overs, he conceded 68 runs and claimed three wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 6.8. He was the top wicket-taker of the team in the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, having captured five wickets in six innings. He could continue to be the standout bowler for the team.