Facts: Delhi's Anuj Rawat has smashed 225 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 94 and has been dismissed only once.

Mandeep Singh has scored 201 runs in four innings with two fifties, and will be key for Tripura.

Delhi vs Tripura Chance of Winning

Delhi and Tripura are in the mid-table in Group E in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25 and would be desperate for four points. Currently placed fourth, Delhi have eight points from four games with a net run-rate of 0.287. Tripura are placed sixth with six points from four games and an NRR of -1.732.

Delhi are coming on the back of a 29-run victory in the previous round against Kerala. After losing the toss, their top order could not quite get going. Ayush Badoni hit a fifty before they lost half the side for 147 runs. Anuj Rawat and Sumit Mathur then put on an unbroken 111-run stand to take the score to 258. Rawat made 58 not-out in 66 balls while Mathur added 48 in 50 deliveries.

Delhi's bowling attack was on the money to begin with, and had reduced the opponents to 128 for 6. The seventh pair of Kerala took the game close but Delhi eventually closed it out. Ishant Sharma claimed 3 for 48 while Prince Yadav, Hrithik Shokeen and Sumit Mathur bagged two scalps each.

Tripura took a heavy beating in their previous game against Madhya Pradesh by eight wickets. Batting first, they lost a couple of early wickets and could only get one fifty-plus partnership in the innings. Sridam Paul top scored with 62 while captain Mandeep Singh made 43 before they were bowled out for 189.

Tripura were never in the game while defending such a low total against a strong batting unit. Madhya Pradesh opener Harsh Gawli blasted an unbeaten 142 in 74 deliveries as they mowed down the target in just 21 overs.



Speaking of this encounter, Delhi head into this contest as clear favourites according to the bookmakers. The two teams’ chances of winning this game are as follows.

Delhi's chance of winning: 80%

Tripura’s chance of winning: 20%

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Delhi vs Tripura Betting Tips

Delhi captain Ayush Badoni was solid in the previous outing, scoring 56 runs. He has 499 runs in List A cricket at an average of 41 with one century and three half centuries. You can bet on him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Sridam Paul was the top run-scorer for Tripura in the previous game, scoring 62 off 89. He made 34 runs in the first game of the tournament. Take a punt on him to score over 20.5 runs in this game.

Delhi vs Tripura Toss Prediction

With matches in this tournament starting early in the morning, bowling first tends to be the more favorable choice. Batting second in the afternoon, under the warm sun, often benefits the batters. Teams have shown a strong preference for chasing so far in the competition. Considering all the factors, expect the toss-winning team to choose to field in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Hyderabad on Tuesday is expected to be clear for the match. Partly sunny and pleasant conditions are anticipated in the morning and afternoon. With only a 1% chance of rain, interruptions are highly unlikely. Temperatures are projected to range between mid to high 20 degree Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at around 26 km/h.

Delhi Player List

Ayush Badoni (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Yash Dhull, Himmat Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma, Hrithik Shokeen, Harsh Tyagi, Jonty Sidhu, Vaibhav Kandpal, Priyansh Arya, Prince Yadav, Akhil Chaudhary, Sumit Mathur, Sanat Sangwan, Mayank Gusain, Tejasvi Dahiya

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sarthak Ranjan Batter Vaibhav Kandpal Batter Yash Dhull Batter Ayush Badoni (c) All-rounder Himmat Singh Batter Hrithik Shokeen All-rounder Anuj Rawat † Wicketkeeper Sumit Mathur All-rounder Navdeep Saini Bowler Prince Yadav Bowler Ishant Sharma Bowler

Delhi Recent Form

Delhi have four games in the competition, winning and losing two each. They lost the opening game to Bengal by six wickets but won the next against Madhya Pradesh by 79 runs. Delhi lost the third game against Bihar by 17 runs in a rain-affected match. On Saturday, they clinched a 29-run win over Kerala.

Tripura Players List

Mandeep Singh (c), Kaushal Acharjee, Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee, Bikramkumar Das, Saurabh Das, Bikramjit Debnath, Arjun Debnath, Joydeb Deb, Rajat Dey, Babul Dey, Manisankar Murasingh, Jiwanjot Singh, Tejasvi Jaiswal, Bishal Ghosh, Saruk Hossain, Rana Dutta, Sridam Paul, Sankar Paul, Chiranjit Paul, Parvez Sultan, Abhijit Sarkar, Ajay Sarkar, Srinivas Sharath (wk), Samrat Sutradhar

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Bikramkumar Das Batter Jiwanjot Singh Batter Sridam Paul Batter Mandeep Singh (c) Batter Bishal Ghosh Batter Srinivas Sharath † Wicketkeeper Bikramjit Debnath All-rounder Manisankar Murasingh All-rounder Abhijit Sarkar Bowler Parvez Sultan Bowler Ajay Sarkar Bowler

Tripura Recent Form

Tripura started the season well with a five-wicket win over Bihar before the second game ended in a no result due to rain. In the most recent game, they suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Madhya Pradesh after posting only 189 runs on the board.

Delhi vs Tripura Head-to-Head Record

Delhi and Tripura have met each other three times in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with Delhi winning all three games. Delhi won by seven wickets the last time these teams faced off in 2018.

Delhi vs Tripura Betting Odds

Delhi to hit most fours @ XX (Batery Bet)

Delhi boasts of a much stronger batting lineup, including the likes of Ayush Badoni, Anuj Rawat, Yash Dhull, Himmat Singh, and Vaibhav Kandpal. Tripura, on the other hand, are a struggling side. Betting on Delhi to hit the most fours in the match would be wise.

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Delhi vs Tripura Top Batters

Anuj Rawat to be the top batter for Delhi

Anuj Rawat continued his good form in the previous game, hitting 58 runs in 66 deliveries. He has scored 225 runs from four innings in this tournament, including three half centuries and has been dismissed only once. You can back him to be the top Delhi batter.

Mandeep Singh to be the top batter for Tripura





Mandeep Singh has been pretty good in the season, starting with 54 runs in the opener against Baroda. He then blasted 94 runs off just 56 balls against Bengal, and made 43 runs in the most recent outing. He has registered four centuries and 29 half-centuries in the format. Back him to be the top Tripura batter in this match.

Delhi vs Tripura Top Bowlers

Prince Yadav to be the top bowler for Delhi

Prince Yadav has delivered consistent performances for Delhi in the ongoing competition. The right arm pacer has taken seven wickets in the last three games, including 3 for 47 against Bihar. You can bet on him to be Delhi’s best bowler.

Manisankar Murasingh to be the top bowler for Tripura

Manisankar Murasingh has been Tripura's standout bowler in recent years. He claimed two wickets in the opening game and impressed in the second match with an excellent spell of 3 for 27 in 10 overs. He has 99 wickets in 73 List A games at an economy rate of 4.66. Bet on him to be Tripura's best bowler in this game.