Delhi vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction

DEL

45%

Chance of Winning

UTRH

55%

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Test

Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground

Delhi and Uttarakhand lock horns in round seven (Group C) of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Tuesday 5th December, 2023. The match will be played at Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Motera, Ahmedabad and the scheduled start time is 9:00 am IST.

Facts:

  • Himmat Singh scored 417 runs in the last 10 List A matches.
  • Aditya Tare scored 450 runs in the last 10 List A matches.
  • Ayush Badoni scored 289 runs in the last 10 List A matches.
  • Mayank Yadav took 12 wickets in his last 8 outings.
  • Suyash Sharma took 10 wickets in the last four matches.
  • Agrim Tiwari bagged 11 wickets in the last six matches.

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Delhi vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

Delhi won the round six match against Chandigarh by 69 runs and kept their qualification hopes alive. Batting first Delhi scored 279/4 on the back as scintillating hundred from Himmat Singh (132 runs in 100 balls), a well composed half century from Lakshay Garg (66 runs in 78 balls) and cameos from Yash Dhull (38 runs in 68 balls), Jonty Sidhu (29 runs in 50 balls). Delhi bowlers then bowled out Chandigarh to 210 runs in 44.2 overs to snatch their third win of the season. Navdeep Saini and Harshit Rana took three wickets each, Ayush Badoni and Harsh Tyagi took two wickets each.

Uttarakhand displayed brilliance with the bat in the round six clash against Jammu & Kashmir. Uttarakhand restricted Jammu & Kashmir to 283/8 with the help of Akash Madhwal’s three wickets haul and Avneesh Sudha’s economical two wicket haul. Avneesh Sudha (51 runs in 38 balls), Aditya Tare (125 runs in 101 balls), Kunal Chandela (56 runs in 61 balls) and Akhil Rawat (22 runs in 28 balls) chased down the target in 45 overs as Uttarakhand win their fourth match of the season.

  • Delhi’s chance of winning: 45%
  • Uttarakhand’s chance of winning: 55%

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Delhi vs Uttarakhand Betting Tips

Himmat Singh to score 50

Himmat Singh scored 132, 80, 35, 1, 52 in his last five innings. He has scored over 50 runs in three matches and is looking in good touch. It is a must win game for Delhi and given his performance in the last two matches, we believe he is the best player to bet on to score 50 or more runs against Uttarakhand.

Delhi vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction

The pitch at Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Motera, Ahmedabad is a balanced track that favours both batsman and bowlers. It is going to be an even contest and in the last five domestic matches played at this venue the team batting first won three matches and the team batting second won two matches. The average 1st innings score is 209 runs. Based on the recent outcomes, we predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Motera, Ahmedabad on Tuesday, 5th December is expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius and 65% humidity, 10% precipitation and wind blowing at 19 km/h. During the match, it is going to be sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Delhi Players List

Yash Dhull (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Priyansh Arya, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Lalit Yadav, Jonty Sidhu, Harsh Tyagi, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Kshitiz Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Lakshay Thareja, Vaibhav Kandpal, Hrithik Shokeen, Divij Mehra, Pranshu Vijayran

Delhi Probable Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Vaibhav Kandpal

Batsman

Jonty Sidhu

Batsman

Yash Dhull

Batsman

Ayush Badoni

All-rounder

Himmat Singh

All-rounder

Lakshay Thareja

Wicket Keeper

Hritik Shokeen

All-rounder

Harsh Tyagi

All-rounder

Harshit Rana

Bowler

Navdeep Saini

Bowler

Pranshu Vijayran

Bowler

Delhi Recent Form

Delhi won two and lost three of the last five matches played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They won their last match against Chandigarh by 69 runs and are positioned fourth in group C.

Uttarakhand Players List

Abhay Negi, Aditya Tare (wk), Agrim Tiwari, Avneesh Sudha, Dikshanshu Negi (c), Deepesh Nainwal, Kamal Singh, Kunal Chandela, Mayank Mishra, Rajan Kumar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Jiwanjot Singh, Akash Madhwal, Akhil Rawat, Satyam Baliyan, Deepak Dhapola, Swapnil Singh, Priyanshu Khanduri , Himanshu Bisht, Piyush Singh

Uttarakhand Probable Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Yuvraj Chaudhary

Batsman

Avneesh Sudha

All-rounder

Jiwanjot Singh

Batsman

Dikshanshu Negi

Batsman

Aditya Tare

Wicket Keeper

Kunal Chandela

All-rounder

Akhil Rawat

Batsman

Abhay Negi

Bowler

Mayank Mishra

Bowler

Akash Madhwal

Bowler

Deepak Dhapola

Bowler

Uttarakhand Recent Form

Uttarakhand won four and lost one of the last five matches played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They won their last match against Jammu & Kashmir by five wickets and are positioned third in group C.

Delhi vs Uttarakhand Head to Head Record

Delhi and Uttarakhand played one match against each other in Vijay Hazare Trophy and Delhi won the match by four wickets.

  • Matches Played: 1
  • Delhi Won: 1
  • Uttarakhand Won: 0

Delhi vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Uttarakhand to win the opening Partnership

Delhi openers scored 0, 16 and 0 runs in the last three matches. On the other hand, Uttarakhand openers scored 40, 0 and 125 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of both the openers of Uttarakhand and Delhi, we predict Uttarakhand to score more runs for the first wicket than Delhi.

Delhi vs Uttarakhand

Test

Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, null

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Delhi vs Uttarakhand Top Batters

Himmat Singh to be the top batter for Delhi

Himmat Singh scored 132 runs in 100 in the round six clash against Chandigarh. He has been in good touch in the tournament and has scored 316 runs in five matches at an average of 105.33 and he is the highest run-scorer for Delhi in the tournament. Himmat has scored 417 runs in the last 10 List A matches. We expect him to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Delhi against Uttarakhand.

Aditya Tare to be the top batter for Uttarakhand

Aditya Tare scored match winning hundred (125 runs) in the round six clash against Jammu & Kashmir. Tare has scored 360 runs in six matches and stands as the leading run-scorer for Uttarakhand in the tournament. He has scored 450 runs in the last 10 List A matches played. Considering his recent form and the position he bats at, we predict Aditya Tare to be the top batter for Uttarakhand.

Delhi vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers

Navdeep Saini to be the top bowler for Delhi

Navdeep Saini was sensational with the ball in the last game against Chandigarh, where he took three wickets and was the top bowler for Delhi. Saini has picked up five wickets in two matches. Given his good run of form with the ball, we predict Navdeep Saini to be the top bowler for Delhi against Uttarakhand.

Akash Madhwal to be the top bowler for Uttarakhand

Akash Madhwal continues to impress everyone with his outstanding bowling performances, reaping the rewards of his efforts as he picks up another three wicket haul in the sixth round match against Jammu & Kashmir. The young right-arm fast bowler has picked up five wickets in three matches in the tournament. Given his consistent bowling displays, we predict Akash Madhwal to be the top bowler for Uttarakhand.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand are on a four match winning streak and are looking unstoppable, on the other hand Delhi Delhi won one and lost three of their last four matches. Delhi has struggled with the bat throughout the tournament and Uttarakhand are a far better team at the moment than Delhi. Given the recent form of both the teams our final prediction is Uttarakhand to win the match.
  • Delhi to win the match @ 1.90 (Melbet)
  • Uttarakhand to win the match @ 1.80 (Melbet)
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