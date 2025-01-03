Facts: Team Gujarat are the only team with 3 representatives in the list of the top 10 wicket-takers so far this season.

The last two matches played between the teams have been won by the teams batting second.

Goa vs Gujarat Chance of Winning

Goa’s form has been oscillating throughout the tournament as they’ve alternated their 3 wins in five matches. They started off strongly with a win over Odisha but received a drubbing at the hands of Haryana. They bounced back with a victory against Manipur before succumbing to a loss against Uttarakhand. Their last match saw them narrowly edge past Assam, a sign of the tapering form the team is in.

What can one say about Gujarat? They are the toast of the tournament since day 1. They started their campaign with a win over defending champions Haryana and haven’t looked back since. Chintan Gaja’s team followed it up with wins over Uttarakhand, Assam, Jharkhand, and Manipur. With 20 points in 5 games, they’re virtually through to the next round barring an unlikely collapse.

Goa Chance of Winning - 7%

Gujarat Chance of Winning - 93%

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Goa vs Gujarat Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The KL Saini Ground has seen four sub-100 scores in the five matches so far with only one instance of a team crossing 300 - Uttarakhand in the first match of the tournament. Goa’s bowlers haven’t impressed at all in the tournament and hence, we’re expecting the Gujarat bowlers to do well.

The last time Gujarat played at the venue saw their captain Chintan Gaja take a 5-wicket haul. We’re backing the 30-year-old to be the best bowler in the match once again.

Keep an eye out on Gujarat’s 27-year-old medium pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla, too. He has taken wickets in every match he has played so far and we’re expecting him to be among the wickets once again against Goa’s unimpressive batting unit.

Goa vs Gujarat Match Toss Prediction

Four of the last five matches played at the ground have seen teams chasing to end up on the winning side. The captains would have noticed the trend and we believe the one that wins the toss will opt to field first.

Weather Report

The teams are in for a pleasant day in Jaipur with the mercury hovering around the 13 and 21 degrees celsius mark. There’s little chance of rain so fans can expect a complete game as well.

Goa News & Player List

Goa Player List

Darshan Misal (c), DD Gaonkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Suyash Prabhudessai, Felix Alemao, Arjun Tendulkar, Kashyap Bakhale, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Manthan Khutkar, Rahul Mehta, Amulya Pandrekar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar, Ruthvik Naik, Shubham Tari, Vikas Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Ishaan Gadekar Batter Snehal Kauthankar Batter Suyash Prabhudessai Allrounder Darshan Misal Allrounder Deepraj Gaonkar Batter Krishnamurthy Siddharth Wicketkeeper Shubham Tari Bowler Amulya Pandrekar Bowler Vikas Singh Bowler Felix Alemao Bowler Mohit Redkar Bowler

Goa Team Form

A patchy form for Goa so far this season has seen their play-off spots hang in the balance. In fourth spot in the table currently, the team has won three matches in five attempts with the two losses coming against Haryana and Uttarakhand. They come into the match on the back of a closely–contested win against Assam.

Gujarat News & Player List

Gujarat Player List

Chintan Gaja (c), Aarya Desai, Saurav Chauhan, Kshitij Patel, Urvil Patel, Axar Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Desai, Siddharth Desai, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Umang Kumar, Jayveer Parmar, Jaymeet Patel, Hemang Patel, Dhrushant Soni, Vishal Jayswal

Predicted Playing XI

Urvil Patel Wicketkeeper Aarya Desai Batter Jaymeet Patel Allrounder Hemang Patel Allrounder Saurav Chauhan Batter Umang Kumar Batter Vishal Jayswal Allrounder Chintan Gaja Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Priyajitsing Jadeja Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

With 5 wins in as many matches, Gujarat are the team to beat this tournament. They started the season off with a win over defending champions Haryana and haven’t looked back since. Their most recent success came against lowly Manipur as they raced to an 8-wicket win.

Goa vs Gujarat Head to Head

The two sides have faced each other thrice in List A cricket with the table toppers enjoying a 2-1 record against their opponents. The two matches that Gujarat won were dominating wins back in 2017 and 2021. The only win Goa mustered was in 2018 when they successfully chased down a target of 228 with just one wicket remaining.

Head to Head

Goa: 1

Gujarat: 2

Draw: 0

Goa vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Gujarat bowlers to choke the Goa batsmen in Jaipur

Group A table toppers, Gujarat, are the only team to have three bowlers in the list of the top 8 wicket-takers in the tournament. Chintan Gaja and Priyajitsing Jadeja have each taken 12 wickets while Arzan Nagwaswalla follows them closely with 11. In contrast, Goa’s top wicket-taker has 6. The last time that Gujarat played at the KL Saini Ground, they bowled their opponents out for just 75 runs. Goa’s only match at the venue also saw a sub-100 score as they were bundled out for 92.

We’re expecting the Goan batters to put up a very low score considering the form the Gujarat bowlers are in.

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Goa vs Gujarat Top Batters

Ishaan Gadekar to be Goa’s top batsman

The team’s highest run scorer so far in the tournament, Ishaan Gadekar will be tasked with scoring the bulk of the team’s runs in this difficult match. The opener has scored 3 fifties so far in five matches with scores of 83 and 93 against Haryana and Uttarakhand, respectively.

Aarya Desai to be Gujarat’s top batsman

Two fifties and a hundred in the last five matches has seen Aarya Desai top the run-scoring charts for his team. He comes on the back of an unbeaten fifty against Manipur to take his tally to 254 runs in the tournament, a figure he has achieved at an average of over 60 and a strike rate of nearly 100. The opener will be expected to give his team a good start once again.

Goa vs Gujarat Top Bowlers

Deepraj Gaonkar to be Goa’s top bowler

In a team that has struggled to take wickets, the medium pacer has returned in all but one of Goa’s matches in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy season. With 6 wickets in 5 games, he is the team’s leading wicket-taker and will be hoping to increase his tally when they face the table toppers.

Chintan Gaja be Gujarat’s top bowler

30-year-old medium pacer Chintan Gaja has been a figure of consistency for the team. With 12 wickets in 5 matches, he jointly leads the wicket-taking charts alongside teammate Priyajitsing Jadeja and Odisha’s Rajesh Mohanty. What tips the scales in his favour is that he took 5 wickets in the previous match that Gujarat played at the venue.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Gujarat Goa to Win - 6.36 (Parimatch)

Gujarat to Win - 1.07 (Parimatch) Gujarat are heavy favourites going into the match and we’re backing them to continue their perfect start to the tournament against Goa. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







