Facts: Suyash Prabhudessai did not play any dot ball during his sensational knock of 74 runs in just 22 balls in the first match.

A total of 715 runs were scored in Goa’s first match, but still it was only the second highest run scoring match in the opening round. The match between Mumbai and Karnataka saw 765 runs scored.

Goa vs Haryana Chance of Winning

Goa and Haryana come into the match with unexpected results. While Goa surprised a few by getting the better off Odisha, Haryana were taken to the cleaners by Gujarat.

Goa’s batters were on their best day with every batsman performing as the team put up a formidable target of 371 runs against Odisha, who put up a fight but fell short by 27 runs. Their task, however, gets tougher with the defending champions up next.

Haryana’s defence of their title started off in the worst way possible. They could only score 260 runs on a batting-friendly pitch, a target easily chased by Gujarat with 14 overs and seven wickets to spare.

Goa Chance of Winning - 35%

Haryana Chance of Winning - 65%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Goa vs Haryana Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The first round of matches threw a spanner in the works in Group A with the results of the matches featuring Goa and Haryana unexpected.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium is likely to see a lower scoring game than what we saw in the first round of Goa’s and Haryana’s matches. Hence, we’re expecting both teams to put up scores of less than 300 each in the match.

While Goa managed to defend their total, they conceded 341 runs in the match. Haryana’s batsmen collectively failed in the first match, but their talent is there for everyone to see. Hence, we’re going against the results from the first round and backing the Haryana batters to outperform the Goans.

Goa vs Haryana Match Toss Prediction

The first match saw Jharkhand successfully chase down a target of 258 set by Assam. There’s a small chance of rain which could further push the captain that wins the toss to decide to bowl first.

Weather Report

Haryana’s run of form could be halted by the weather with a 65% chance of rain in the capital city of Rajasthan during the match. The clouds are expected to open up around lunch time till late afternoon which gives us hope that there could be a complete set of overs bowled before and after the interruption.

Goa News & Player List

Goa Player List

Darshan Misal (c), DD Gaonkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Suyash Prabhudessai, Felix Alemao, Arjun Tendulkar, Kashyap Bakhale, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Manthan Khutkar, Rahul Mehta, Amulya Pandrekar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar, Ruthvik Naik, Shubham Tari, Vikash Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Ishaan Gadekar Batter Snehal Kauthankar Batter Suyash Prabhudessai Allrounder Darshan Misal Allrounder Deepraj Gaonkar Batter Krishnamurthy Siddharth Wicketkeeper Shubham Tari Bowler Arjun Tendulkar Bowler Vikash Singh Bowler Felix Alemao Bowler Mohit Redkar Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa have won two of their last five matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The opening match saw them post a formidable total against Odisha with their batters coming to the fore.

Haryana News & Player List

Haryana Player List

Ankit Kumar (c), Dinesh Bana, Himanshu Rana, Yuvraj Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Ashok Menaria, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Harshal Patel, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Amit Rajak, Parth Vats

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvraj Singh Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Nishant Sindhu Allrounder Dinesh Bana Wicketkeeper Parth Vats Allrounder Sumit Kumar Allrounder Ashok Menaria Allrounder Harshal Patel Bowler Amit Rana Bowler Anshul Kamboj Allrounder

Haryana Team Form

Haryana’s 10-match winning run came to a stunning halt against Gujarat, who chased down a total of 260 with ease. Both their batting and bowling departments collectively faltered and

Goa vs Haryana Head to Head

Haryana and Goa have played against each other just once in List A cricket.Interestingly, the match played two years back was also affected by rain with it ending in a tie after a revised VJD target was set for Haryana.

Head to Head

Goa: 0

Haryana: 0

Draw/Tied: 1

Goa vs Haryana Betting Odds

Haryana bowlers to shine brighter than Goa’s

Both teams played their first match on a batting-friendly track but will now travel to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium which has some help for the bowlers as well.

Goa had their batters to thank for scoring 371 runs to help them win. The bowlers were quite expensive with Odisha scoring 344 runs and nearly chasing the target down. Haryana, on the other hand, were restricted to just 260 by an impressive Gujarat side, which didn’t give their bowlers much of a chance.

We believe that the Haryana bowlers outperform Gujarat’s bowling unit in the match.

Goa vs Haryana India Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur., null Goa Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.55 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Haryana Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.507 Bet Now!

Goa vs Haryana Top Batters

Ishaan Gadekar to be Goa’s top batsman

With 93 runs, Ishaan Gadekar was Goa’s best batsman in the opening match. The Southpaw smashed 12 fours against Odisha to provide the middle order batters the right platform to go on a blitzkrieg at the end of the innings. We expect him to trouble the Haryana bowlers at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Nishant Sindhu to be Haryana’s top batsman

Nishant Sindhu was Haryana‘s best batter against Gujarat in an otherwise forgettable day for the team. The left-hander scored 88 runs to hold the fort and even put together a 118-run partnership with Sumit Kumar for the 7th wicket. We’re backing the youngster to put up a good performance once again.

Goa vs Haryana Top Bowlers

Arjun Tendulkar to be Goa’s top bowler

Junior Tendulkar was one of Goa’s shining lights with the ball on a high-scoring pitch. With figures of 3/61, Arjun was the team’s best bowler and helped restrict Odisha from chasing down the target of 372. On a pitch that is expected to be kinder for bowlers, the left arm pacer could hit gold.

Harshal Patel to be Haryana’s top bowler

Haryana’s players had a collective off-day against Gujarat. Harshal Patel was one of the bowlers who returned home empty-handed. He, however, has taken 19 wickets in the last 10 matches, bowling at an economy of less than 6. We expect he will excel at a friendlier Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Haryana Goa to Win - 2.50 (Parimatch)

Haryana to Win - 1.53 (Parimatch) The form of the two teams don’t reflect the talent. We’re backing Haryana to put their opening day misery behind them and beat Goa at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





