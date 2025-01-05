Facts: No Goan bowler has taken more than 7 wickets in the tournament so far.

Goa’s Krishnamurthy Siddharth could complete 1000 runs in List A cricket in the final match of the season if he scores 83 or more runs against Jharkhand.

Goa vs Jharkhand Chance of Winning

Goa’s slim chances of qualifying for the knockout stages came to a stark halt against the indomitable Gujarat in their last match. With three wins in six matches, Goa are firmly lodged in the middle of the group and will end up there irrespective of the result in their final game.

Jharkhand started the campaign with back-to-back wins over Assam and Manipur. While they suffered losses against the defending champions and table toppers in their next two games, they reignited hopes of a qualification with a win over Odisha. However, a loss to Uttarakhand ended their campaign and they come into the match against Goa with nothing to play for.

Goa Chance of Winning - 35%

Jharkhand Chance of Winning - 65%

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Goa vs Jharkhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The first three matches at the Jaipuriya Vidyalaya Ground were high scoring with 260 or more runs being scored in five of the six innings. In the 3 matches since then, however, none of the teams have been able to cross the 200-run mark. However, both teams’ bowlers are in a poor run of form and hence, we expect the batters from both sides to breach the 200-run mark.

Jharkhand’s opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Utkarsh Singh have performed well so far and we’re backing them to take Goa’s toothless bowling attack to the cleaners. We wouldn’t be surprised to see both Kishan and Singh go big individually.

Goa vs Jharkhand Match Toss Prediction

The Jaipuriya Vidyalaya Ground has hosted six matches with nothing to separate the teams batting first or chasing with both ending victorious on three occasions each. However, the captains that have won the toss have opted to field five times with only Manipur opting to bat first. Hence, we’re expecting the team that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The conditions for the game are as good as one can expect this time of the year. With next to no chance of rain and a sunny afternoon in store, the teams are in for a pleasant weather in Jaipur.

Goa News & Player List

Goa Player List

Darshan Misal (c), DD Gaonkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Suyash Prabhudessai, Felix Alemao, Arjun Tendulkar, Kashyap Bakhale, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Manthan Khutkar, Rahul Mehta, Amulya Pandrekar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar, Ruthvik Naik, Shubham Tari, Vikas Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Ishaan Gadekar Batter Snehal Kauthankar Batter Suyash Prabhudessai Allrounder Darshan Misal Allrounder Deepraj Gaonkar Batter Krishnamurthy Siddharth Wicketkeeper Shubham Tari Bowler Amulya Pandrekar Bowler Vikas Singh Bowler Felix Alemao Bowler Mohit Redkar Bowler

Goa Team Form

A loss to table toppers Gujarat ended Goa’s slim hopes of making it to the qualifying stages. This was their third loss in six matches, which leaves them in 4th spot in the table.

Jharkhand News & Player List

Jharkhand Player List

Kumar Deobrat, Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kushagra, Virat Singh, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Varun Aaron, Bal Krishna, Aayush Bhardwaj, Supriyo Chakraborty, Manishi, Shikhar Mohan, Sharandeep Singh, Atul Singh Surwar, Vikas Kumar, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal

Predicted Playing XI

Vikash Vishal Batter Aayush Bhardwaj Allrounder Ishan Kishan Wicketkeeper Utkarsh Singh Allrounder Anukul Roy Allrounder Kumar Kushagra Wicketkeeper Atul Singh Surwar Allrounder Bal Krishna Bowler Surpriyo Chakraborty Allrounder Vikash Singh Bowler Manishi Allrounder

Jharkhand Team Form

With a loss to Uttarakhand, Jharkhand have been knocked out of the tournament. They have won thrice in six matches and will be playing for pride in the final game.







Goa vs Jharkhand Head to Head

The only time that Goa and Jharkhand faced each other in List A cricket was back in 2019. Goa had set a target of 267 for their opponents and got them all out for just 224 thanks to captain Darshan Misal’s 4-wicket haul.

Head to Head

Goa: 1

Jharkhand: 0

Draw: 0

Goa vs Jharkhand Betting Odds

Jharkhand to outscore Goa for the opening wicket

Jharkhand have put together 385 runs for the opening wicket in their six games, at an average of over 64. Meanwhile, Goa’s openers have scored 290 runs in their six matches. However, over half of those came in the opening match when Snehal Kauthankar and Ishaan Gadekar put together a 159-run partnership against Odisha.

Their opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Utkarsh Singh have been in good form individually as well as a duo. We’re backing them to go big once again and end the campaign on a good note.

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Goa vs Jharkhand Top Batters

Ishaan Gadekar to be Goa’s top batsman

Ishaan Gadekar started the tournament strongly with back-to-back fifties against Odisha and Haryana. However, his form has tapered since then with three single digit scores in the last four. The only match he performed well in that four-match run was against Assam. The 55 he scored came at the same venue where they’ll be playing Jharkhand.

Utkarsh Singh to be Jharkhand’s top batsman

The opening batsman is the team’s top scorer this tournament with 290 runs in six games. While his form has dwindled against the better bowling attacks (Gujarat, Haryana, and Uttarakhand), he has scores of 91*, 82, and 68 against Odisha, Assam, and Manipur. With Goa being poor with the ball, we’re expecting Singh to be the team’s top run getter in the match.

Goa vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers

Amulya Pandrekar to be Goa’s top bowler

Pandrekar was called into the side after three group games to bolster the bowling attack. In his first match of the season, he returned with figures of 5/20. While the other two matches weren’t as productive, he didn’t return empty-handed once and is the team’s leading wicket-taker despite playing just 3 games. Expect him to lead the bowling charts for the team once again.

Anukul Roy be Jharkhand’s top bowler

26-year-old all-rounder Anukul Roy has been Jharkhand’s most consistent bowler this tournament. He is yet to blank in any match and has taken 9 wickets so far in 6 games. The left-arm spinner is likely to be the team’s biggest weapon in their final match of the season.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Jharkhand Goa to Win - 4.44 (Parimatch)

Jharkhand to Win - 1.55 (Parimatch) With neither team having anything to play for except pride, the match could go either way. However, Jharkhand are the bookmakers’ favourites for the game and we’re backing them to end the campaign on a high. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







