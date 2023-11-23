GOA (Goa) vs MAP (Madhya Pradesh) Match Prediction GOA 48 % Chance of Winning MAP 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.618 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On November 23, 2023, Goa and Madhya Pradesh will face each other for the fourth time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The match will commence at 9:00 A.M IST.

Goa vs Madhya Pradesh Chances of Winning

Goa has stepped up and improved significantly from their 2022 form. In the previous Vijay Hazare Trophy season, they were only able to secure two wins out of seven matches. However, in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, they claimed four wins out of seven matches. Some of their victories were quite impressive considering they beat Andhra by 31 runs, Manipur by six wickets, Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets and Railways by two wickets.

Madhya Pradesh had a comparable progression. Their 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign was forgettable as they ended the season with just two wins out of seven matches. But their performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy was slightly better in comparison as they won three out of six matches they participated in. They defeated Tripura by 37 runs, Tamil Nadu by seven wickets and Uttar Pradesh by four wickets.

Goa chance of winning - 48%

Madhya Pradesh chance of winning - 52%

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Goa vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Tips

Ishaan Gadekar, Goa’s opener in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, was leading the run charts of his team with 258 runs in seven innings. Suyash Prabhudessai followed closely with 175 runs in seven innings. In their bowling department, they had Shubham Tari who captured a whopping 13 wickets in seven innings. Lakshay Garg was next, having claimed ten wickets in six innings.

Rajat Patidar emerged as Madhya Pradesh’s best batsman during the same tournament. He managed to score 174 runs in five innings. Venkatesh Iyer was next, having amassed 122 runs in five innings. In their bowling unit, Kumar Kartikeya emerged as the top wicket-taker with eight wickets in five innings.

Goa vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The average first innings score at this venue is around 209. The highest recorded total was 377/5 during the India vs West Indies series. Out of 20 One Day International matches held here, 12 of them have been won by teams batting first and eight of them by teams batting second. Considering the advantage of batting first, it is highly likely that the toss winner will opt for the same in the next match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts overcast conditions at Mumbai on match day but there is likely to be no rainfall and the temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius.

Goa Player List

Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rahul Tripathi, Lakshay Garg, Suyash Prabhudessai, Arjun Tendulkar, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Manthan Khutkar, Heramb Parab, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar, Vikas Singh, Shubham Tari.

Predicted Playing XI

Ishaan Gadekar Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Darshan Misal (C) All-rounder Suyash Prabhudessai Batter Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Deepraj Gaonkar All-rounder Lakshay Garg Bowler Mohit Redkar Bowler Shubham Tari Bowler Vikas Singh Bowler Samar Dubhashi Wicket-keeper

Goa Team Form

Goa’s form has been a pleasant surprise as they were quite competitive in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. There is also a good chance they will be able to carry their momentum into the next match.

Madhya Pradesh Player List

Shubham Sharma (c), Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshad Khan, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Kulwant Khejroliya, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Rahul Batham, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Ankit Kushwah, Himanshu Mantri, Ajay Rohera.

Predicted Playing XI

Ajay Rohera Wicket-keeper Shubham Sharma (C) Batter Rajat Patidar Batter Himanshu Mantri Batter Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Yash Dubey Batter Rahul Batham All-rounder Arshad Khan Batter Avesh Khan Bowler Saransh Jain Bowler Kumar Kartikeya Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh’s form has been quite average given that they won half of the matches they participated in during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. They did face the misfortune of abandonment of their first match but they recuperated pretty well.

Goa vs Madhya Pradesh Head-to-Head

Goa and Madhya Pradesh have encountered each other three times in the past and the latter was quite dominant as they overcame Goa on all three occasions.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Goa - 0

Madhya Pradesh - 3

Goa vs Madhya Pradesh Betting Odds

Rajat Patidar to score a half-century against Goa

Rajat Patidar usually arrives on the scene after the fall of the first wicket. This has worked out favourably for him as he managed to become their top scorer with 174 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. In their last match during the tournament against Uttar Pradesh, he scored 68 runs from 45 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 151.11 and making him the top batsman of the match. Given his trajectory, it seems likely that he will be able to replicate his performance.

Goa vs Madhya Pradesh Test Brabourne Stadium, null Goa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Madhya Pradesh Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.618 Bet Now!

Goa vs Madhya Pradesh Best Batters

Ishaan Gadekar to be Goa’s Best Batter

Ishaan Gadekar, Goa’s opening batsman, had quite a dominant season with the bat during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as he garnered 258 runs in seven matches. He also had a remarkable strike rate of 152.66 and an average of 36.85. He also had a decent run in the last season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He only participated in four innings but scored 166 runs. Taking his form into account, there is a great chance he will emerge as the standout batsman for Goa.

Rajat Patidar to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Batter

Rajat Patidar was Madhya Pradesh’s leading run scorer in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 174 runs in five matches. He had an impressive strike rate of 153.98 and an average of 34.80. He also managed to amass 186 runs in six innings in the previous edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Considering his trajectory, there is a good possibility that he could be their best batsman.

Goa vs Madhya Pradesh Best Bowlers

Shubham Tari to be Goa’s Best Bowler

Shubham Tari had an incredible haul of wickets during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as he claimed 13 wickets in seven innings. He also achieved an impressive economy rate of 8.52 and an average of 15.07. He appears to be in brilliant form and is likely to capitalise on this in the upcoming match as well. He can be anticipated to continue as their top bowler.

Kumar Kartikeya to be Madhya Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Kumar Katikeya captured eight wickets in five innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. His economy rate was particularly exceptional as it stood at 5.58. He also had an average of 11.87. He has the potential to carry this form into the next match and maintain his position as the top bowler of his team.