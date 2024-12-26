Facts: Manipur are yet to win a match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy since the plate division was removed.

If Ishaan Gadekar scores 6 runs against Manipur, he will cross the 500-run mark in List A cricket.

Goa vs Manipur Chance of Winning

Goa started well in this season’s Vijay Hazare Trophy with a win over Odisha in their opening match. Their next game saw them lose to the defending champions, Haryana. They have impressed with the bat in both matches but will need to fix their bowling if they’re to progress to the knockout stages.

Manipur have been their usual selves this season. They lost their first two matches - initially to Uttarakhand and then by Jharkhand. The team from the north east of the country is not expected to trouble Goa in the match.

Goa Chance of Winning - 98%

Manipur Chance of Winning - 2%

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Goa vs Manipur Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Both teams have a stronger batting line-up than bowling. We’re not expecting Manipur to impress in any department but there’s no doubt that Goa’s batsmen will continue to rake in the runs in Jaipur. With the way the pitch is behaving and how Manipur have bowled so far, we’re backing the Goan batters to go big in the match.

Ishaan Gadekar has impressed with the bat for Goa with two half centuries already to his name. With scores of 93 and 83 in his first two matches, we’re backing him to continue his good run of form.

We’re also backing Ishaan’s opening partner Snehal Kauthankar to perform well against Manipur. The Manipuri bowling attack is virtually toothless and Kauthankar has already got a fifty to his name. It won’t surprise us to see him smash the opposition bowling attack to shreds.

Goa vs Manipur Match Toss Prediction

It’s a batting wicket at the Dr Soni Stadium in Jaipur. In the two matches played at the ground so far, teams batting first have won once and lost once. We expect the team that wins the toss to bat first with the aim to put pressure on the opposition.

Weather Report

The only thing that can help Manipur is the weather but with no rain expected on the day, it seems like we’ll see a full game. It will be a breezy day in Jaipur and the temperature is expected to be just under 20 degrees celsius during the match.

Goa News & Player List

Goa Player List

Darshan Misal (c), DD Gaonkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Suyash Prabhudessai, Felix Alemao, Arjun Tendulkar, Kashyap Bakhale, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Manthan Khutkar, Rahul Mehta, Amulya Pandrekar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar, Ruthvik Naik, Shubham Tari, Vikas Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Ishaan Gadekar Batter Snehal Kauthankar Batter Suyash Prabhudessai Allrounder Darshan Misal Allrounder Deepraj Gaonkar Batter Krishnamurthy Siddharth Wicketkeeper Shubham Tari Bowler Arjun Tendulkar Bowler Vikas Singh Bowler Felix Alemao Bowler Mohit Redkar Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa started this year's Vijay Hazare Trophy with a win against Odisha, but their joy didn't last long. They suffered a defeat to the defending champions Haryana in the very next round.

Manipur News & Player List

Manipur Player List

Bishworjit Konthoujam (c), Rex Rajkumar, Ahmed Shah, Basir Rahman, Johnson Singh, Ulenyai Khwairakpam, Kishan Singha, Lamabam Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Pheiroijam Jotin, Kangabam Priyojit, Somorjit Salam, Sultan Karim, Thokchom Anand, Karnajit Yumnam

Predicted Playing XI

Karnajit Yumnam Batter Kangabam Priyojit Batter Basir Rahman Batter Johnson Singh Batter Pheiroijam Jotin Allrounder Rex Rajkumar Allrounder Ahmed Shah Wicketkeeper Thokchom Anand Allrounder Kishan Singha Allrounder Sultan Karim Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Team Form

Manipur extended their losing streak at the Vijay Hazare Trophy to fifteen with a loss in their first round of the ongoing tournament.

Goa vs Manipur Head to Head

The two sides have never played against each other in List A cricket.

Head to Head

Goa: 0

Manipur: 0

Draw: 0

Goa vs Manipur Betting Odds

Goa openers to go big against Manipur

The match will be played at the Dr Soni Stadium, which has seen batsmen make merry in both matches. Even a team like Manipur managed to score 257 in their game at the ground. Goan batters, on the other hand, scored 371 in their game at the ground.

The Goan openers have put together 220 runs in two matches for the first wicket. Manipur, meanwhile, have had scores of 55 and 14 in that period. We’re backing Team Goa’s openers to outshine Manipur’s opening pair by a huge margin.

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Goa vs Manipur Top Batters

Ishaan Gadekar to be Goa’s top batsman

The third highest scorer of the tournament so far, Ishaan Gadekar has scored a fifty in both the matches that he has played. The left-handed opener has missed out on a hundred on both occasions, something that we feel he might be able to achieve against Manipur if Goa bat first.

Pheiroijam Jotin to be Manipur’s top batsman

Pheiroijam Jotin is the only Manipuri batsman to have scored more than 30 runs in both matches. Coming in at no. 6, he is generally tasked with steadying the ship after the team loses their top batters. Jotin takes joy in performing that task and, getting himself 72 runs in the tournament so far and while staying unbeaten once.

Goa vs Manipur Top Bowlers

Arjun Tendulkar to be Goa’s top bowler

The left arm medium pacer took three wickets in the first match. While he returned empty handed in the second game, one of the five overs he bowled was a maiden over. Going up against a meek Manipur batting line-up, Tendulkar will want to get back among the wickets once again.

Kishan Singha be Manipur’s top bowler

Despite Manipur failing with their bowling in both matches, the spinner has not come home empty handed so far. He started the tournament with 1 wicket against Uttarakhand before taking both of Jharkhand’s wickets. Manipur will be counting on him to restrict the opposition to a respectable score.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Goa Goa to Win - 1.02 (Batery)

Manipur to Win - 16.00 (Batery) Goa are outright favourites to win the match against the minnows of the domestic cricketing circuit, Manipur. We’re not expecting an upset and are going for Goa to close out a dominating win. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







