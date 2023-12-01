Goa vs Nagaland Match Prediction GOA 94 % Chance of Winning NAGL 6 % Place a bet Melbet 1.005 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Goa and Nagaland battle out in match 83 (Group E) of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Friday 1st December, 2023. The match will be played at Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane and the scheduled start time is 9:00 am IST.

Goa vs Nagaland Chance of Winning

Goa lost their last match against Punjab by 67 runs in the fourth round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Goa won the toss and elected to bowl first, but their bowlers failed to restrict Punjab's batsmen, conceding a par-plus total. Punjab was bowled out for 289 runs in 49.3 overs. Lakshay Garg (4/47), Darshan Misal (3/46), and Arjun Tendulkar (2/62) were the top bowlers for Goa. Chasing down a mammoth total, Goa lost wickets at regular intervals and fell short of the target, being bowled out for 222 runs in 47.5 overs. Krishnamurthy Siddharth (70 runs), Lakshay Garg (38 runs), and Suyash Prabhudessai (30 runs) were the top scorers for Goa.

Nagaland extended their losing streak to four matches, losing to Baroda by a massive margin of 140 runs in their last encounter. Nagaland chose to bowl first after winning the toss, but their opponents, Baroda, amassed a commanding total of 299/5 in 35 overs. Nagaland faltered in the chase, reaching only 159/8 in 35 overs. Hokaito Zhimomi (40 runs) and RS Jaganath Sinivas (30 runs) were Nagaland's top scorers.

Goa’s chance of winning: 94%

Nagaland’s chance of winning: 6%

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Goa vs Nagaland Betting Tips

Suyash Prabhudessai displayed good form but failed to convert his starts into match-winning knocks. He scored 30, 17, and 55 in his last three matches and possesses an excellent chance of registering a substantial score against Nagaland's weaker bowling attack. Considering his recent form, we back him to score 50 or more runs against Nagaland.

Goa vs Nagaland Toss Prediction

The pitch at Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane, is a balanced track that favors both batsmen and bowlers. In the early stages of the game, the surface favors batsmen, but as the game progresses, the pitch slows down and becomes more challenging for batsmen to score runs. In the last four List A matches played at this venue, the team batting first won four matches, and the average first innings score is 266 runs. Goa and Nagaland each lost one match at this venue while chasing. It is evident from the recent results that chasing has been tough at this venue, and the team winning the toss will likely opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane on Friday, 1st December 2023 is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 59% humidity, 10% precipitation and wind blowing at 14 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Goa Players List

Ishaan Gadekar, Snehal Kauthankar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rahul Tripathi, Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Mohit Redkar, Lakshay Garg , Vijesh Prabhudessai, Manthan Khutkar, Shubham Tari, Vikash Kanwar Singh, Heramb Parab, Samar Shravan Dubhashi

Goa Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Snehal Kauthankar Batsman Ishaan Gadekar Batsman Suyash Prabhudessai Batsman Rahul Tripathi Batsman Darshan Misal All-rounder Krishnamurthy Siddharth Wicket Keeper Deepraj Gaonkar All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar Bowler Mohit Redkar Bowler Lakshay Garg Bowler Vijesh Prabhudessai Bowler

Goa Recent Form

Goa lost four of their last five List A matches played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They lost their last match against Punjab by 67 runs and are positioned at sixth position in group E.

Nagaland Players List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Hokaito Zhimomi, Sumit Kumar (wk), Sedezhalie Rupero, Joshua Ozukum, Tahmeed Rahman, Jaganath Sinivas, Imliwati Lemtur, Shamwang Wangnao, Karan Tewatiya, Nagaho Chishi, Khrievitso Kense, Chopise Hopongkyu, Oren Ngullie, Akavi Yeptho

Nagaland Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Joshua Ozukum Batsman Sedezhalie Rupero Batsman Shamwang Wangnao Batsman Sumit Kumar Wicket Keeper Rongsen Jonathan (c) Batsman Hokaito Zhimomi All-rounder RS Jaganath Sinivas All-rounder Imliwati Lemtur Bowler Tahmeed Rahman Bowler Nagaho Chishi Bowler Karan Tewatiya Bowler

Nagaland Recent Form

Nagaland lost their last five List A matches played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They lost their last match against Baroda by 140 runs and are positioned at the bottom of the table in group E.

Goa vs Nagaland Head to Head Record

Goa and Nagaland have never faced off against each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, making this their first match-up.

Goa vs Nagaland Odds

Goa to win the Opening Partnership

Goa on an average scored 19 runs and conceded 39 for the opening wicket in the last three List A matches, on the other hand Nagaland scored 18 runs and conceded 51 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of both the openers and new ball bowlers of both teams, we predict Goa to win the opening Partnership.

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Goa vs Nagaland Top Batters

Krishnamurthy Siddharth to be the top batter for Goa

Krishnamurthy Siddharth scored 70 runs in 63 balls in the last match against Punjab. K Siddharth has scored 131 runs in two matches in the tournament and has been the mainstay batsman in the middle order in the last two matches, smashing back-to-back half-centuries. He has scored over 658 runs in 18 matches in List A cricket and can score runs in pressure situations. We back Krishnamurthy Siddharth to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Goa.

Hokaito Zhimomi to be the top batter for Nagaland

Hokaito Zhimomi scored 40 runs from 56 balls in a losing effort in the third-round match against Baroda. Zhimomi has amassed 67 runs in three matches and has been the most dependable batsman in the middle order. Given his recent form and performances in the last two matches, we believe he is the most promising batsman to bet on to be the top scorer for Nagaland in the round four clash against Goa.

Goa vs Nagaland Top Bowlers

Darshan Misal to be the top bowler for Goa

Darshan Misal has been in top form throughout the tournament, leading his team from the front. In the last match against Punjab, Misal was the top bowler for his team, picking up four wickets. He has taken eight wickets in three matches, making him Goa's leading wicket-taker in the tournament. We expect Darshan Misal to produce another match-winning spell against Nagaland.

Rongsen Jonathan to be the top bowler for Nagaland

Rongsen Jonathan impressed with match figures of 1/48 in the round three clash against Baroda. He remains the leading wicket-taker for Nagaland, having claimed two wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 8.04. Over the last 10 List A matches, he has picked 11 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Our prediction is that Rongsen Jonathan will be the top bowler for Nagaland against Goa.