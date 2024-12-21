Facts: The only time the two teams faced each other was a decade ago when Odisha beat Goa by just a solitary run.

Odisha’s Sandeep Pattnaik is 105 runs away from completing 1000 runs in List A cricket.

Goa vs Odisha Chance of Winning

Despite failing to make the knockout stages last season, Odisha finished with an impressive total of 16 points. Their performances in the 2024 SMAT, however, failed to inspire as they finished bottom of Group D with just one win in six matches. They, however, are a better side in the 50-over format and are likely to start the tournament with a win.

Goa finished second last in Group E of the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy with just one win in six matches. A similar position followed in the 2024 SMAT for Goa, btu they managed to win two games in the T20 tournament. The start of the tournament isn’t ideal for them but they will be eager to test themselves against a team of Odisha’s calibre.

Goa Chance of Winning - 45%

Odisha Chance of Winning - 55%

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Goa vs Odisha Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Both Goa and Odisha have, recently, leaked runs while bowling, a weakness that the teams will try to exploit. Hence, we’re expecting both Odisha and Goa to do well with the bat.

Team Goa opener Snehal Kauthankar has scored 495 runs at an average of nearly 50 in the last 10 matches. He was the second highest run scorer for Goa last season, just 10 behind Suyash Prabhudessai. We’re backing Kauthankar to go big in the match.

Goa vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction

With the Dr Soni Stadium yet to host a match, teams will be wary of which pitch is chosen to play on. The last time that Goa and Odisha faced each other, the batting team won the match and it may very well play on the captain’s minds.

Weather Report

The temperature in Jaipur during the match would range between 20 and 26 degrees. With no chance of rain, we can expect a full match to be played out.

Goa vs Odisha News & Player List

Goa Player List

Darshan Misal (c), DD Gaonkar, Snehal Kauthankar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Suyash Prabhudessai, Felix Alemao, Arjun Tendulkar, Kashyap Bakhale, Samar Dubhashi, Ishaan Gadekar, Manthan Khutkar, Rahul Mehta, Amulya Pandrekar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Mohit Redkar, Ruthvik Naik, Shubham Tari, Vikash Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Ishaan Gadekar Batter Snehal Kauthankar Batter Suyash Prabhudessai Allrounder Kashyap Bakhale Batter Darshan Misal Allrounder Deepraj Gaonkar Batter Krishnamurthy Siddharth Wicketkeeper Arjun Tendulkar Bowler Vikash Singh Bowler Felix Alemao Bowler Mohit Redkar Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa have won just one match in their last five games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches. They did manage a win last season over Nagaland but finished second from bottom in Group E.

Odisha Player List

Sandeep Pattnaik (c), Anil Parida, Gourav Choudhury, Kartik Biswal, Rakesh Pattnaik, Swastik Samal, Abhishek Raut, Govinda Poddar, Tapas Das, Aasirwad Swain (wk), Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Debabrata Pradhan, Jamala Mohapatra, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Mohanty, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Sumit Sharma, Tarani Sa

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Samal Batter Gourav Choudhury Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Govinda Poddar Allrounder Rakesh Pattnaik Allrounder Kartik Biswal Batter Aasirwad Swain Wicketkeeper Debabrata Pradhan Bowler Rajesh Mohanty Allrounder Jamala Mohapatra Bowler Tarani Sa Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha come into the match on the back of a three-match winning run. Prior to that they suffered three losses, which meant they missed out on qualifying for the knockout stages.

Goa vs Odisha Head to Head

The only match that the two teams have played saw Odisha register a narrow 1-run win over Goa over ten years ago.

Head to Head

Goa: 0

Odisha: 1

Draw: 0

Goa vs Odisha Betting Odds

Swastik Samal has been in great form for Odisha in recent matches. In the 2024 SMAT, he smashed a hundred and two half-centuries in five matches. We expect him to continue his form in the 50-over format starting with the match against Goa.

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Goa vs Odisha Top Batters

Suyash Prabhudessai to be Goa’s top batsman

27-year-old Suyash Prabhudessai has been a figure of consistency for Goa. He comes into the tournament in great form, having scored three fifty-plus scores in the last four matches in SMAT. Prabhudessai was Goa’s topscorer last season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well with 270 runs in 6 matches.

Sandeep Pattnaik to be Odisha’s top batsman

Team Odisha’s captain Sandeep Pattnaik was the team’s topscorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. Despite playing just 4 matches, he scored 211 runs courtesy of two half-centuries. Pattnaik will be hoping to give his team a good start at the top of the order against Goa.

Goa vs Odisha Top Bowlers

Darshan Misal to be Goa’s top bowler

Goa’s captain Darshan Misal was a revelation with the ball last season. He took 15 wickets in 6 matches while conceding at a rate of only 4.5 runs per over. The left arm spinner didn’t have a great outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but he’ll be back leading from the front in the one-day format.

Debabrata Pradhan to be Odisha’s top bowler

Medium pacer Debabrata Pradhan has been Odisha’s biggest weapon in the 50-over format. In the last 10 games, he has taken 20 wickets at an economy of just over 4. He was the team’s highest wicket-taker last season with 18 wickets in just 7 matches.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Odisha Goa to Win - 1.70 (Batery)

Odisha to Win - 2.15 (Batery) Odisha are the bookmakers’ favourite to win the match but it won’t be an easy outing. We believe Goa will put up a fight but will lose by a narrow margin to the side led by Sandeep Pattnaik. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







