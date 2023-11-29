Goa vs Punjab Match Prediction GOA 27 % Chance of Winning PUN 73 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.402 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Fresh from a solid campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Goa and Punjab wished to continue their same performance in the 50-Over competition, but things have been starkly different. Both sides have lost their first two games of the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far, and when they meet each other in the Group E match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on November 29, 2023 (Wednesday), a win at any cost will be the primary focus this time around.

Goa vs Punjab Chance of Winning

Purely on pedigree, Punjab trumps Goa every single day. But cricket is hardly played on pedigree or paper. If it were, India would have been the champions of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Just like that, Goa would wish to dominate the Punjab side that is filled with stars and just won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Led by Darsan Misal, they have the talents to do so and the power to alter the dynamics.

Punjab, on the other hand, will bank on their recent performances - focusing on positives rather than negatives. Sure, they lost to Baroda and Madhya Pradesh, but those two sides match up to their abilities with some ease. The Mandeep Singh-led side would know when the push comes to shove; they have always shone. It is that belief that would count for everything at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Goa’s chance of winning is 27%

PUN’s chance of winning is 73%

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Goa vs Punjab Betting Tips

In a game where every single batter struggled to get going, Prabhsimran Singh was the biggest source of runs for Punjab. He was in his element right from the word go, just like Sidharth Kaul. The former Indian pacer was at his devastating best, picking four wickets against Madhya Pradesh. Goa’s Snehal Kauthankar is another prospect I would bet on for the kind of innings he has played throughout this season. He is going to be a very good addition to the market.

Goa vs Punjab Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2015, the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai has hosted eight List A matches, in which the batting first teams have won three games, and the chasing sides have come out on the winning side in five encounters. It has always been a high-scoring venue, with the average first innings score being 293, but the first innings winning score goes up to 367. That is a clear case of batters dominating the contest with an iron fist.

Weather Report

Mumbai in November doesn’t see enough rain. Even though winter doesn’t weigh in so early, the atmosphere will be slightly cooler. There will be dew early on, so batting first in the day game is an ideal approach.

Goa Player List

Ishaan Gadekar, Snehal Kauthankar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnamurthy Siddharth (wk), Darshan Misal (c), Deepraj Gaonkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohit Redkar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Lakshay Garg, Samar Shravan Dubhashi, Shubham Tari, Heramb Parab, Manthan Khutkar, Vikash Kanwar Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Ishaan Gadekar Batter Snehal Kauthankar Batter Suyash Prabhudessai Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Krishnamurthy Siddharth Wicket-keeper Darshan Misal All-rounder Deepraj Gaonkar All-rounder Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Mohit Redkar Bowler Vijesh Prabhudessai Bowler Lakshay Garg Bowler

Goa Team Form

Goa have lost both their games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy already and a win on Wednesday is no more an option but an obligation. The fact that Goa have produced some incredible results in the SMAT 2023 inspires confidence that they can turn around the result very soon.

Punjab Player List

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh (c), Nehal Wadhera, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Harpreet Brar, Siddarth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Gaurav Chaudhary, Jassinder Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Prerit Dutta, Naman Dhir, Vikrant Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Abhishek Sharma Batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Mandeep Singh (c) Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Sanvir Singh Batter Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Mayank Markande Bowler Harpreet Brar Bowler Siddharth Kaul Bowler Baltej Singh Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab are a solid domestic team, capable of doing great things in limited-overs cricket. That was understandable from the impact they created in the SMAT, winning it with absolute precision. However, two games into the Vijay Hazare Trophy, they have failed to make inroads in the tournament, losing both their games to Baroda and Madhya Pradesh, respectively.

Goa vs Punjab Head-To-Head

Goa and Punjab have never played against each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This is going to be their first head-to-head encounter.

Goa vs Punjab Betting Odds

While Abhishek Sharma continues to don the top spot of my prediction, I would also like to go with Sidharth Kaul for the kind of consistency he has showcased with the ball. He knows how to make the best out of such conditions and at Brabourne, where a slight mistake may create havoc, Kaul should be trusted with. Darshan Misal has always been a big guy for Goa, who knows how to get the stuff done.

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Goa vs Punjab Best Batters

Rahul Tripathi to be Goa’s best batter (Parimatch)

Rahul Tripathi made a move to Goa ahead of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy for better opportunities, and he can very well dominate the show. With 1933 runs at an average of 36.47 in the VHT, Tripathi knows the technical know-how. Further, with the help of four centuries and 11 half-centuries, the former Maharashtra batter has a credential to boast. He will reap dividends if we bet on this market.

Mandeep Singh to be Punjab’s best batter (Parimatch)

Mandeep Singh loves batting. List A cricket especially liberates him, for he can take his own sweet time to accustom and then anchor accordingly. One of the most likable cricketers in India, Mandeep has an average of 37.04 with four hundreds and 27 half-centuries. Steering Punjab’s ship at the time of need, he would know how to deliver big.

Goa vs Punjab Best Bowlers

Lakhya Garg to be Goa’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Lakhya Garg has been a spectacular performer with the ball for Goa, having a List-A bowling average of 30.57 at an economy rate of 5.75. Even though Garg has only one five-wicket haul in his career, his overall performance of 56 wickets in 40 games bears testimony to how he has performed in his career. So be sure that he will continue to add value to the table.

Siddarth Kaul to be Punjab’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Siddarth Kaul is a tireless workhorse. Even when the prospects of playing for India have diminished by a great deal, he continues to ply his trade in domestic cricket and how! With 186 wickets in List A cricket at an average of 24.93, Kaul shows his versatility. 10 four-wicket hauls and six five-wicket hauls testifies to his longevity.