GOA (Goa) vs TAMI (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction GOA 28 % Chance of Winning TAMI 72 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.40 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.202 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Goa and Tamil Nadu are pooled together this season and will collide in the 25th game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane on November 25, 2023. The game will commence from 9:00 AM IST.

Goa vs Tamil Nadu Chance of Winning

Goa had a horrible season last year and finished at the 6th position in the points table. They had two wins and three losses by the end of the competition. They had a bad start to their campaign this season as they faced a loss in the first game of the tournament against Madhya Pradesh. Currently, they are placed at the 5th place of the Group E standings with a net run rate of -1.442.

Tamil Nadu has an unfathomable squad and managed to top their group table last season with five wins and no losses. However, they faced their first loss in the quarter finals by the hands of Saurashtra who later won the competition. They will be eager to lead a similar campaign this season starting with their clash against Goa in the upcoming game. Tamil Nadu have a better quality of players this season and will be expected to dominate this fixture.

Goa's chance of winning: 28%

Tamil Nadu’s chance of winning: 72%

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Goa vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips

Tamil Nadu to score higher before 1st dismissal

Tamil Nadu has an impeccable batting line-up in the competition. They have Narayan Jagadeesan and Sai Sudarshan to open for the team and they did their job pretty efficiently last season. They scored 276, 151, 416, 17 & 12 runs before their first dismissal in their last five VHT fixtures. Sudarshan and Jagadeesan averaged at 76.25 & 138.33 respectively in the previous season. Moreover, in the previous clash against Goa, Tamil Nadu posted the score of 276 runs before losing their first wicket. Their openers are pretty solid in batting and defied to lose their wicket in the previous season. Sudarshan scored 117 runs while Jagadeesan smashed 168 runs in the game. Whereas Goa will have to bow in front of the vicious bowling attack of Tamil Nadu. In their last meeting, Goa scored 102 runs before their first dismissal against Tamil Nadu, lower than that of TN. Goa have already played a game this season and posted 12 runs before losing their first wicket in the competition.

Goa vs Tamil Nadu Toss Prediction

Both teams have quality bowling attacks capable of defending a total. And considering it is their first game of the season, batting first will allow their batters to play freely and find their rhythm early on. The venue hosted one game earlier this season where the team batting first won the fixture.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 28 to 36 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain partly cloudy.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Dinesh Karthik (c), B. Sai Sudharsan, N. Jagadeesan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Vijay Shankar, B. Indrajith, R. Sai Kishore, M. Siddharth, C.V. Varun, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Warrier, T. Natarajan, M. Shahrukh Khan, R. Sonu Yadav, B. Aparajith, R. Vimal Khumar, Varun Chakaravarthy

Tamil Nadu predicted playing XI:

Sai Sudarshan Batter Narayan Jagadeesan Batter Dinesh Karthik (c) Wicket-Keeper Baba Aparajith All-Rounder Vijay Shankar All-Rounder M Shahrukh Khan Batter Baba Indrajith Batter Sandeep Warrier Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler Sai Kishore Bowler T Natarajan Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu has a very strong batting order and will play their first match of the season.

Goa Player List

Ishaan Gadekar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Rahul Tripathi, Shubham Tari, Snehal Kauthankar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Darshan Misal, Deepraj Gaonkar, Lakshay Garg, Mohit Redkar, Samar Dubhashi (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Heramb Parab, Manthan Khutkar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Vikash Kanwar Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Ishaan Gadekar Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Darshan Misal (C) All-rounder Suyash Prabhudessai Batter Arjun Tendulkar All-rounder Deepraj Gaonkar All-rounder Vijesh Prabhudessai Bowler Mohit Redkar Bowler Shubham Tari Bowler Snehal Kauthankar Batter Samar Dubhashi Wicket-keeper

Goa Team Form

Goa did pretty well with the bat and scored 272 runs in their last game. However, they need to do better with their bowling unit.

Goa vs Tamil Nadu Head-to-Head Record

In the last five matches between the sides, Tamil Nadu managed to win thrice whereas Goa won twice.

Goa Won: 2

Tamil Nadu Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Goa vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Goa faced Madhya Pradesh in their last outing but had to face defeat by a margin of 7 wickets. Goa went in to bat first and registered 272 runs in the game. Rahul Tripathi (92), Darshan Misal (66) and Suyash Prabhudessai (56) were the top scorers from the team. However, their bowling order lacked intent and leaked a lot of runs in the game. Only Misal picked 3 wickets whereas other bowlers could not get any scalps in the fixture.

This will be the first game for Tamil Nadu in the competition. They were knocked out in the quarter finals last season and will be eager to do better this time. Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been included in Tamil Nadu’s 16-man Vijay Hazare Trophy squad for the first time since his debut season in 2018. The selection committee had earlier appointed Dinesh Karthik as the skipper for the tournament and finalised the squad on Friday.

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Goa vs Tamil Nadu Top Batters

Snehal Kauthankar to be the top batter for Goa

Snehal Kauthankar was the top scorer from Goa last season with 305 runs in 6 games at an average of 50.83. He scored 67 runs in his last outing against Goa.

N Jagadeesan to be Tamil Nadu's top batter

N Jagadeesan is a highly talented player in Tamil Nadu and scored 830 runs in 8 games last season at an average of 138.33. He reeled in five centuries in his campaign. He will be instrumental in Tamil Nadu’s campaign this season. He scored 168 runs in his last meeting with Goa.

Goa vs Tamil Nadu Top Bowlers

Darshan Misal to be the top bowler for Goa

Darshan Misal was fantastic in the last game. He picked 3 wickets for 64 runs in the last game against Madhya Pradesh.

Sandeep Warrier to be the top bowler for Tamil Nadu

Sandeep Warrier can make a difference with the ball in his first game of the season against Goa. He took 10 wickets last season in 6 games with an economy rate of 6.01. He will be expected to pick wickets in the upcoming game.