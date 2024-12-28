Goa vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction
GOA
60%
Chance of Winning
UTK
40%
India
KL Saini Ground
Facts:
- Goa wicketkeeper-batter Krishnamurthy Siddharth scored a hundred against Manipur on Thursday
- Uttarakhand's only win of the Vijay Hazare Trophy came against Manipur at the KL Saini Ground, the venue for their match against Goa
- Uttarakhand opener Yuvraj Chaudhary is the leading run-scorer for his team after three matches. He has scored 210 runs at an average of 70
Goa vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning
After two wins in three matches Goa are placed second in the eight-team Group A points table. They defeated Manipur by a whopping 171-run margin in their last match. Earlier, they defeated Odisha by 27 runs, and lost to Haryana by eight wickets.
Uttarakhand are fifth in Group A after two defeats in three matches. They defeated Manipur by 182 runs in their first match and then lost to Gujarat by five runs, and Odisha by 75 runs. Chasing a modest 266-run target, Uttarakhand were bundled out for 190 against Odisha.
Goa have a better chance of winning their fourth match and strengthening their position in the top two of Group A points table. They scored 371/4 against Odisha, 271/7 against Haryana, and then 298 against Manipur. Apart from their match against Haryana, Goa bowlers managed to bowl out Odisha and Manipur. Visibly, Goa has done better than Uttarakhand in both the departments of the game, and are therefore harbouring a strong chance of beating Uttarakhand.
Goa chance of winning - 60%
Uttarakhand chance of winning - 40%
Goa vs Uttarakhand Tips
Goa wicketkeeper-batter Krishnamurthy Siddharth smashed a hundred against Manipur on Thursday. His 101-run knock off 118 balls consisted of ten fours and a six. In the three innings so far, the 32-year-old has scored 157 runs at an average of 52.33. The right-hander would want to play another scintillating knock for his team against Uttarakhand.
Uttarakhand captain Kunal Chandela top-scored with 42 runs off 52 balls against Odisha, however his team lost by 75 runs. The 30-year-old scored 71 in the first match against Manipur, and six in his second outing against Gujarat. Chandela, who is one of the four batters from his team to score over 100 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, would be thinking to address the batting woes of his team by leading from the front. Therefore, we can expect a captain's knock from the batter, who averages over 38 in List A cricket.
Goa vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction
In the last match played at the KL Saini Ground, Gujarat defeated Assam by eight wickets after electing to bowl first. In the second-last match at the venue, Assam elected to bowl first and won by five wickets against Odisha. Manipur elected to field in the first match. The trend of winning the toss and opting to bowl first is expected to continue at KL Saini Ground in Jaipur.
Weather Report
It rained in Jaipur on Friday, but it's expected to be mostly sunny on Saturday, December 28. The precipitation level will be close to five percent, and with a humidity level of 79 percent the temperature will be around 16-18 degree celsius. The expected wind speed in Jaipur will be 11 km/h.
Goa Player List
Snehal Kauthankar, Ishaan Gadekar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth(w), Raull Bikram Mehta, Deepraj Gaonkar, Suyash Prabhudessai(c), Vikash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohit Redkar, Amulya Pandrekar, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Manthan Khutkar, Ruthvik Naik, Shubham Tari, Felix Alemao, Kashyap Bakhale, Samar Shravan Dubhashi, Darshan Misal
Goa Playing XI
|
Snehal Kauthankar
|
Batter
|
Ishaan Gadekar
|
Batter
|
Krishnamurthy Siddharth(WK
|
Batter
|
Raull Bikram Mehta
|
Batter
|
Deepraj Gaonkar
|
Batter
|
Suyash Prabhudessai (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Arjun Tendulkar
|
All-rounder
|
Vikash Singh
|
Bowler
|
Mohit Redkar
|
Bowler
|
Amulya Pandrekar
|
Bowler
|
Vijesh Prabhudessai
|
Bowler
Goa Recent Form
Goa won their last match against Manipur by 171 runs. They started their campaign with a 27-run win over Odisha, and then lost to Haryana by eight wickets. Goa have lost three of their last five matches.
Uttarakhand Player List
Yuvraj Chaudhary, Piyush Joshi, Ravikumar Samarth, Shashwat Dangwal, Kunal Chandela(c), Dikshanshu Negi, Aditya Tare(w), Himanshu Bisht, Prashant Bhati, Deepak Dhapola, Agrim Tiwari, Swapnil Singh, Saurabh Rawat, Abhay Negi, Avneesh Sudha, Aditya sethi, Piyush Singh, Devendra Singh Bora
Uttarakhand Playing XI
|
Yuvraj Chaudhary,
|
All-rounder
|
Piyush Joshi
|
Batter
|
Ravikumar Samarth
|
Batter
|
Shashwat Dangwal
|
Batter
|
Kunal Chandela(c)
|
All-rounder
|
Dikshanshu Negi
|
Batter
|
Aditya Tare (WK)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Himanshu Bisht
|
Batter
|
Prashant Bhat
|
Bowler
|
Deepak Dhapola
|
Bowler
|
Agrim Tiwari
|
Bowler
Uttarakhand Recent Form
Uttarakhand won their first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 by 182 runs against Manipur, but have gone to lose their next two matches against Gujarat and Odisha. Overall, they have won three of their last five matches.
Goa vs Uttarakhand Head-to-Head Record
Goa and Uttarakhand will be playing a List A match against each other for the first time.
Goa vs Uttarakhand Odds
Goa opening partnership to be over 19.5
Goa openers Snehal Kauthankar and Ishaan Gadekar could partner only for eight runs in their side's last match against Manipur. The opening partnership between them for the second wicket was 61 runs against Haryana. Snehal scored 26 off 48 balls, and Gadekar scored 83 off 114 balls. The duo partnered for 159 runs in the match against Odisha. The match saw Snehal score 67, and Gadekar chip in with 93 runs off 96 balls. The two batters have shown good form, and incidentally both of them failed to score in the last match against a weaker opponent in Manipur. However, they are expected to bounce back with valuable knocks and a solid partnership against Uttarakhand.
Goa vs Uttarakhand
India
KL Saini Ground, null
Goa vs Uttarakhand Top Batters
Darshan Misal to be the top batter for Goa
Goa captain Darshan Misal scored 75 runs against Haryana before getting caught and bowled by Harshal Patel. He scored 79 runs in the match against Odisha. The 32-year-old did not play in his side's last match against Manipur. The southpaw would now be looking to make his presence felt against Uttarakhand. Darshan has played 62 List A matches till date and scored 1394 runs at an average of 29.04. He has one List A hundred and nine fifties to his name.
Ravikumar Samarth to be the top batter for Uttarakhand
Ravikumar Samarth can emerge as a leading wicket-taker for Uttarakhand in the upcoming fixture against Goa. So far in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, Samarth has scored 25 against Manipur, 82 against Gujarat and 23 against Odisha. The 31-year-old opener has scored 2795 in 67 List A matches at an average of 48.18. He has eight List A hundreds to his name. m
Goa vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers
Arjun Tendulkar to be the top bowler for Goa
Left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar is looking like an improved bowler in the ongoing edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has picked four wickets in three matches at an average of 34 and an economy rate of 6.18. The 25-year-old picked a three-wicket haul in the match against Odisha. Overall, Arjun has played 18 List A matches and picked 25 wickets at an average of 31.32.
Agrim Tiwari to be the top bowler for Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand left-arm pacer Agrim Tiwari is currently the leading wicket-taker for his team. He has picked six wickets in three matches at an average of 17.50. In his last outing against Odisha, he picked one wicket for 52 runs in eight wickets. In the match against Gujarat, he picked three wickets for 39, and two wickets against Manipur. Tiwari has picked a total of 15 List A matches and picked 26 wickets at an average of 23.19.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Goa
- Chandigarh to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)
- Vidarbha to win - 1.68 (PariMatch)
Parimatch