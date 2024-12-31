Facts: Gujarat pacers Chintan Gaja and Arzan Nagwaswalla has picked 10 wickets each in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Kangabam Priyojit is the only Manipur batter to score over 100 runs after four rounds of the ongoing tournament

Star Gujarat spinner Ravi Bishnoi has picked just two wickets in four matches so far

Gujarat vs Manipur Chance of Winning

Gujarat defeated Jharkhand by six wickets in their last match to register their fourth win on the trot in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They restricted Jharkhand to 199/9 in a rain-marred 27-over per side match and then chased down the target in 24.2 overs. Earlier, they defeated Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Assam.

Manipur, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the points table after losing each of their first four matches. In their last match Odisha defeated them by nine wickets.

The difference between the quality and experience of the two sides is massive, and therefore Gujarat have a massive chance of registering their fifth win of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25.

Gujarat chance of winning - 99%

Manipur chance of winning - 1%

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Gujarat vs Manipur Betting Tips

Gujarat pacer Chintan Gaja continued with his good run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 by picking two wickets in his last outing. He has now picked 10 wickets in the tournament at an average of 18.60. Facing the 30-year-old pacer would be a daunting task for Manipur batters, and there are very good chances of Chintan Gaja finishing with three or more wickets.

Manipur all-rounder Pheiroijam Jotin needs to up his ante once again to save his team from further batting woes. The 18-year-old kicked off his campaign with 37 against Uttarakhand, and followed it up with an unbeaten 35 against Jharkhand. However, he has scored only 14 and 12 runs in his next two innings. The right-arm pacer also picked a five-wicket haul against Goa. Jotin's all-round show could prove to be very crucial if Manipur are to put up a fight against Gujarat.

Gujarat vs Manipur Toss Prediction

In the last match played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, Haryana won the toss and defeated Assam by eight wickets after opting to field first. In the second-last match at the venue, Uttarakhand opted to field but lost to Odisha. In the third-last outing Haryana opted to field and defeated Goa by eight wickets. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first once again. 0

Weather Report

A bright and sunny weather has been predicted in Jaipur on Tuesday, December 31. Temperature in the morning will be close to 17 degree celsius and it will surge to 20 in the afternoon. The humidity level will hover around 66 percent, and the wind speed at the venue will be close to 6 km/h.







Gujarat Player List

Aarya Desai, Urvil Patel(w), Umang Kumar, Saurav Chauhan, Chintan Gaja(c), Kshitij Patel, Hemang Patel, Vishal Jayswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Jaymeet Patel, Abhishek Desai, Dhrushant Soni, Jayveer Parmar, Siddharth Desai, Axar Patel

Gujarat Playing XI

Aarya Desai Batter Urvil Patel (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Umang Kumar All-rounder Saurav Chauhan Wicketkeeper-batter Chintan Gaja(c) All-rounder Kshitij Patel Batter Hemang Patel Batter Vishal Jayswal Batter Ravi Bishnoi, Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Priyajitsing Jadeja Bowler













Gujarat Recent Form

Gujarat have won each of their first four matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They clinched a stunning six-wicket against Jharkhand in their last match. Earlier, Gujarat thrashed Assam by eight wickets in their last match.

Manipur Player List

Karnajit Yumnam, Basir Rahman, Ulenyai Khwairakpam (w), Johnson Singh, Lamabam Singh, Pheiroijam Jotin, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam(c), Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Rex Rajkumar, Somorjit Salam, Sultan Karim, Kishan Thokchom, Ahmed Shah, Thokchom Anand

Manipur Playing XI







Karnajit Yumnam Batter Basir Rahman All-rounder Ulenyai Khwairakpam (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Johnson Singh Batter Lamabam Singh All-rounder Pheiroijam Jotin All-rounder L Kishan Singha Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam(c) Bowler Kangabam Priyojit Singh Bowler Rex Rajkumar Bowler Sultan Karim Bowler













Manipur Recent Form

Manipur lost their last match against Odisha by nine wickets. Goa defeated them by 117 runs, while they were handed an eight-wicket defeat by Jharkhand in their second match. Uttarakhand defeated them by 132 runs in the first match.







Gujarat vs Manipur Head-to-Head Record

Gujarat and Manipur have played one List A match against each other. In the match played in 2022, Gujarat hammered Manipur by 152 runs.

Gujarat vs Manipur Odds

Gujarat opening partnership to be over 19.5

Gujarat opening pair of Aarya Desai and Urvil Patel partnered for 25 runs in their last outing against Jharkhand. Desai scored six, while Patel chipped in with 46 runs in the match. In the second-last match against Assam, the duo scored 67 runs together. Desai scored 28, and Urvil 37. A 19-run opening was stitched between Desai and Urvil against Uttarakhand. In their tournament-opener against Haryana, Aarya Desai scored 57, and Urvil Patel scored 115 not out runs off 92 balls as their partnership accounted for a whopping 147 runs. The weak bowling attack of Manipur will give the Gujarat openers another great opportunity to get off to a great start. They should easily manage to score at least over 20 runs together.

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Gujarat vs Manipur Top Batters

Urvil Patel to be the top batter for Gujarat

The 26-year-old Gujarat opener scored 46 runs off 34 balls against Jharkhand on Saturday, and became the first player from his side to score more than 200 runs in the ongoing edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy. The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 204 runs in four matches at an average of 68. He also smashed a hundred against Haryana. Overall, the 26-year-old has scored 619 runs in 18 List A matches at an average of 47.61.

Kangabam Priyojit to be the top batter for Manipur

Kangabam Priyojit is the leading run-scorer for Manipur in the Vijay Hazre Trophy 2024-25. He has scored 105 runs in four matches at an average of 26.25. The 30-year-old was dismissed for two in his last outing, but scored 42 against Goa, and 43 against Jharkhand. Overall, the right-hander has played in 40 List A matches and scored 748 matches at an average of 20.77.

Gujarat vs Manipur Top Bowlers

Arzan Nagwaswalla to be the top bowler for Gujarat

Arzan Nagwaswalla picked three wickets in his last outing against Jharkhand. The 27-year-old is Gujarat's joint-highest wicket-taker with his pace partner Chintan Gaja. Nagwaswalla has bowled at an average of 19.10 and an economy rate of 6.54 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. The 27-year-old's best figures came against Haryana when he picked four wickets for 56 runs. Nagawaswalla, who has picked 73 List A wickets in 41 matches, can prove to be too hot to hand for the Manipur batters.

Bishworjit Konthoujam to be the top bowler for Manipur

Manipur pacer Bishworjit Konthoujam is the leading wicket-taker for his team in four rounds of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 matches. He has picked five wickets in four matches at an average of 29.80, and an economy rate of 5.51. However, the 28-year-old has also went wicketless in two of his four matches. Konthoujam has picked at least two wickets every alternate match in the ongoing List A tournament, and going by that pattern he should be amongst wickets against Gujarat. Overall, he has picked 48 wickets in 40 matches at an average of 30.43.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Gujarat Gujarat to win @ 1.00 (Parimatch)

Manipur to win @ 12.00 (Parimatch) It's a no-brainer that Gujarat are the favourites to thrash Manipur to stay unbeaten and register their fifth consecutive win of the tournament. The Group A table-toppers have looked unstoppable so far, and have been clinical in both the departments of the game. Their bowling unit consisting of Arzan Nagwaswalla, Chintan Gaza, and Ravi Bishnoi is among one of the best in the tournament, and their batters have consistently put on a strong show. Manipur, on the flip side, have lost all their matches and are reeling at the bottom of the Group A points table. In their last match, they were bundled out for 100. The second-last match against Goa saw them get bowled out for 127. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







