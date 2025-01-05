Gujarat vs Odisha Match Prediction GUJ 76 % Chance of Winning ODSA 24 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.278 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Unbeaten Gujarat will aim to end the group stage with a perfect record as they face Odisha in the last Group A game of the season. The match is scheduled to be played at 9:00 AM IST on 5th January at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Facts: Gujarat are one of only three teams in the tournament to have a 100% record in the group stage so far.

The top 3 wicket-takers at this stage of the tournament all play for Gujarat.

Gujarat vs Odisha Chance of Winning

Gujarat have been the team of the tournament so far at the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy with 6 wins in as many matches. They started the campaign with a win over defending champions Haryana and haven’t looked back since. They will be looking to emulate Haryana’s campaign from last season where they lifted the trophy after winning all their matches.

Odisha have been giving their fringe players an opportunity since getting virtually knocked out of the tournament. Odisha managed a surprise win over Uttarakhand apart from a victory over Manipur while losing four games.

Gujarat Chance of Winning - 76%

Odisha Chance of Winning - 24%

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Gujarat vs Odisha Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Gujarat’s bowlers have been on fire this season. In the 6 matches they have played so far, they have taken 59 wickets out of a possible 60. The only team that avoided suffering an all out against them was Jharkhand in a rain-affected match that reduced the overs to just 27. While Odisha have been good with the bat in the tournament, it is a safe bet to assume that they will lose all their wickets in the game.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium has traditionally been a good wicket to bat on while also supporting the bowlers. We’re backing both the teams to put up good scores and score around the 250-run mark as is the par score for the ground.

Gujarat vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction

Teams chasing at the venue have won five of the last six matches in the tournament. We don’t expect the captain that wins the toss to go against the trend and are backing the winner of the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The temperature in Jaipur is expected to hover between late teens and early twenties during the match with a gentle breeze. There’s a little chance of rain during the game, but a full match is expected.

Gujarat News & Player List

Gujarat Player List

Chintan Gaja (c), Aarya Desai, Saurav Chauhan, Kshitij Patel, Urvil Patel, Axar Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Desai, Siddharth Desai, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Umang Kumar, Jayveer Parmar, Jaymeet Patel, Hemang Patel, Dhrushant Soni, Vishal Jayswal

Predicted Playing XI

Urvil Patel Wicketkeeper Aarya Desai Batter Axar Patel Allrounder Kshitij Patel Batter Saurav Chauhan Batter Umang Kumar Batter Vishal Jayswal Allrounder Chintan Gaja Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Priyajitsing Jadeja Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

A 100% record for Gujarat at the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy has ensured the team a spot in the knockout stages as they enter the final group match. Their last match saw them defeat Goa comfortably to seal the qualification spot.

Odisha News & Player List

Odisha Player List

Sandeep Pattnaik (c), Anil Parida, Gourav Choudhury, Kartik Biswal, Rakesh Pattnaik, Swastik Samal, Abhishek Raut, Govinda Poddar, Tapas Das, Aasirwad Swain (wk), Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Debabrata Pradhan, Jamala Mohapatra, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Mohanty, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Sumit Sharma, Tarani Sa

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Samal Batter Rajesh Dhupar Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Prayash Singh Allrounder Abhishek Raut Allrounder Kartik Biswal Batter Aasirwad Swain Wicketkeeper Tapas Das Bowler Rajesh Mohanty Allrounder Jamala Mohapatra Bowler Sumit Sharma Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha gave it a tough fight in the last match against Haryana, posting a total of 268. However, the defending champions chased it down with 4 wickets in hand to condemn Odisha to a fourth loss in six matches.

Gujarat vs Odisha Head to Head

Odisha and Gujarat have faced each other just once in the history of List A cricket. The Group A table toppers were handed a 3-wicket defeat by Odisha in 2021.

Head to Head

Gujarat: 0

Odisha: 1

Draw: 0

Gujarat vs Odisha Betting Odds

A battle with the ball to determine the winner

The match will feature four of the leading wicket-takers in the tournament. Gujarat have the top 3 bowlers with 13 wickets each, but Odisha’s Rajesh Mohanty is just one wicket behind. While the batters from both teams have performed well so far in the tournament, the talk of the town is the bowling and we can safely assume the team that is on top of their game with the ball will end up on the winning side. On most, if not all, occasions, the answer to that question is Gujarat. However, with them having already sealed qualification and almost guaranteed of finishing top, they might opt to rest their deadly trio, which could hand Odisha the advantage.

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Gujarat vs Odisha Top Batters

Urvil Patel to be Gujarat’s top batsman

Aarya Desai leads the run-scoring charts for Gujarat with 270 runs in 6 games. However, his form in the last 4 games has been patchy, scoring only 107 runs. Urvil Patel, however, has been consistent throughout the tournament and barring a duck against Manipur has delivered in each match. He is just 5 runs behind Aarya and is our pick to go big in the match.

Swastik Samal to be Odisha’s top batsman

With three players scoring more than 200 runs so far, Odisha’s run-scoring duties have been split evenly. However, Swastik Samal has been the pick of the bunch giving the team a good platform at the top of the order in nearly every match. In 6 matches so far, he has scored three fifties and has scored 40 or more in all but one game.

Gujarat vs Odisha Top Bowlers

Axar Patel to be Gujarat’s top bowler

While the talk has all been about the pace trio of Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, and Priyajitsing Jadeja, Axar Patel returned to the side in the last match and took 3 wickets. With the axe of rotation looming on the tournament’s leading wicket-takers, Axar seems like a safe option to go for in the final group game.

Rajesh Mohanty to be Odisha’s top bowler

Imagine returning empty-handed in the last match and still be among the top bowlers in the tournament. Such has been Rajesh Mohanty’s performance this season. He has taken 12 wickets in 6 games and while he couldn’t trouble the Haryana bowlers, he is just 1 wicket away from the top wicket-takers in the tournament, a position he’ll be keen to reach in his last game of the season.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Gujarat Gujarat to Win - 1.32 (Parimatch)

Odisha to Win - 3.55 (Parimatch) While Gujarat are likely to rest their players, the opportunity to end the group stage with a 100% ensures they’ll give it their best against Odisha. Despite the possible rotation, we’re expecting Gujarat to win the game comfortably. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







