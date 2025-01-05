Gujarat vs Odisha Match Prediction
GUJ
76%
Chance of Winning
ODSA
24%
India
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Facts:
- Gujarat are one of only three teams in the tournament to have a 100% record in the group stage so far.
- The top 3 wicket-takers at this stage of the tournament all play for Gujarat.
Gujarat vs Odisha Chance of Winning
Gujarat have been the team of the tournament so far at the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy with 6 wins in as many matches. They started the campaign with a win over defending champions Haryana and haven’t looked back since. They will be looking to emulate Haryana’s campaign from last season where they lifted the trophy after winning all their matches.
Odisha have been giving their fringe players an opportunity since getting virtually knocked out of the tournament. Odisha managed a surprise win over Uttarakhand apart from a victory over Manipur while losing four games.
- Gujarat Chance of Winning - 76%
- Odisha Chance of Winning - 24%
Gujarat vs Odisha Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Gujarat’s bowlers have been on fire this season. In the 6 matches they have played so far, they have taken 59 wickets out of a possible 60. The only team that avoided suffering an all out against them was Jharkhand in a rain-affected match that reduced the overs to just 27. While Odisha have been good with the bat in the tournament, it is a safe bet to assume that they will lose all their wickets in the game.
The Sawai Mansingh Stadium has traditionally been a good wicket to bat on while also supporting the bowlers. We’re backing both the teams to put up good scores and score around the 250-run mark as is the par score for the ground.
Gujarat vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction
Teams chasing at the venue have won five of the last six matches in the tournament. We don’t expect the captain that wins the toss to go against the trend and are backing the winner of the toss to bowl first.
Weather Report
The temperature in Jaipur is expected to hover between late teens and early twenties during the match with a gentle breeze. There’s a little chance of rain during the game, but a full match is expected.
Gujarat News & Player List
Gujarat Player List
Chintan Gaja (c), Aarya Desai, Saurav Chauhan, Kshitij Patel, Urvil Patel, Axar Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Desai, Siddharth Desai, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Umang Kumar, Jayveer Parmar, Jaymeet Patel, Hemang Patel, Dhrushant Soni, Vishal Jayswal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Urvil Patel
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Aarya Desai
|
Batter
|
Axar Patel
|
Allrounder
|
Kshitij Patel
|
Batter
|
Saurav Chauhan
|
Batter
|
Umang Kumar
|
Batter
|
Vishal Jayswal
|
Allrounder
|
Chintan Gaja
|
Bowler
|
Arzan Nagwaswalla
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
|
Priyajitsing Jadeja
|
Bowler
Gujarat Team Form
A 100% record for Gujarat at the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy has ensured the team a spot in the knockout stages as they enter the final group match. Their last match saw them defeat Goa comfortably to seal the qualification spot.
Odisha News & Player List
Odisha Player List
Sandeep Pattnaik (c), Anil Parida, Gourav Choudhury, Kartik Biswal, Rakesh Pattnaik, Swastik Samal, Abhishek Raut, Govinda Poddar, Tapas Das, Aasirwad Swain (wk), Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Debabrata Pradhan, Jamala Mohapatra, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Mohanty, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Sumit Sharma, Tarani Sa
Predicted Playing XI
|
Swastik Samal
|
Batter
|
Rajesh Dhupar
|
Batter
|
Sandeep Pattnaik
|
Batter
|
Prayash Singh
|
Allrounder
|
Abhishek Raut
|
Allrounder
|
Kartik Biswal
|
Batter
|
Aasirwad Swain
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Tapas Das
|
Bowler
|
Rajesh Mohanty
|
Allrounder
|
Jamala Mohapatra
|
Bowler
|
Sumit Sharma
|
Bowler
Odisha Team Form
Odisha gave it a tough fight in the last match against Haryana, posting a total of 268. However, the defending champions chased it down with 4 wickets in hand to condemn Odisha to a fourth loss in six matches.
Gujarat vs Odisha Head to Head
Odisha and Gujarat have faced each other just once in the history of List A cricket. The Group A table toppers were handed a 3-wicket defeat by Odisha in 2021.
Head to Head
Gujarat: 0
Odisha: 1
Draw: 0
Gujarat vs Odisha Betting Odds
A battle with the ball to determine the winner
The match will feature four of the leading wicket-takers in the tournament. Gujarat have the top 3 bowlers with 13 wickets each, but Odisha’s Rajesh Mohanty is just one wicket behind. While the batters from both teams have performed well so far in the tournament, the talk of the town is the bowling and we can safely assume the team that is on top of their game with the ball will end up on the winning side. On most, if not all, occasions, the answer to that question is Gujarat. However, with them having already sealed qualification and almost guaranteed of finishing top, they might opt to rest their deadly trio, which could hand Odisha the advantage.
Gujarat vs Odisha
India
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, null
Gujarat vs Odisha Top Batters
Urvil Patel to be Gujarat’s top batsman
Aarya Desai leads the run-scoring charts for Gujarat with 270 runs in 6 games. However, his form in the last 4 games has been patchy, scoring only 107 runs. Urvil Patel, however, has been consistent throughout the tournament and barring a duck against Manipur has delivered in each match. He is just 5 runs behind Aarya and is our pick to go big in the match.
Swastik Samal to be Odisha’s top batsman
With three players scoring more than 200 runs so far, Odisha’s run-scoring duties have been split evenly. However, Swastik Samal has been the pick of the bunch giving the team a good platform at the top of the order in nearly every match. In 6 matches so far, he has scored three fifties and has scored 40 or more in all but one game.
Gujarat vs Odisha Top Bowlers
Axar Patel to be Gujarat’s top bowler
While the talk has all been about the pace trio of Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla, and Priyajitsing Jadeja, Axar Patel returned to the side in the last match and took 3 wickets. With the axe of rotation looming on the tournament’s leading wicket-takers, Axar seems like a safe option to go for in the final group game.
Rajesh Mohanty to be Odisha’s top bowler
Imagine returning empty-handed in the last match and still be among the top bowlers in the tournament. Such has been Rajesh Mohanty’s performance this season. He has taken 12 wickets in 6 games and while he couldn’t trouble the Haryana bowlers, he is just 1 wicket away from the top wicket-takers in the tournament, a position he’ll be keen to reach in his last game of the season.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Gujarat
- Gujarat to Win - 1.32 (Parimatch)
- Odisha to Win - 3.55 (Parimatch)
Parimatch