Gujarat vs Rajasthan Match Prediction GUJ 47 % Chance of Winning RAJ 53 % Place a bet Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.753 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xbet 1.753 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Gujarat and Rajasthan battle out in match 23 (Group B) of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Saturday 25th November, 2023. The match will be played at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh and the scheduled start time is 9:00 am IST.

Gujarat vs Rajasthan Chance of winning

Gujarat won their last match against Assam by 36 runs in a group D clash on Thursday. Gujarat won the toss and elected to bat first on an excellent batting surface, their batsman made good use of the conditions and posted a huge total (320/8). Saurav Chauhan (108 runs), Chirag Gandhi (74 runs) and Kshitij Patel (49 runs) were the top scorers for Gujarat. Gujarat bowlers then successfully defended the total and bowled out Assam to 284 runs in 47.1 overs to clinch their first win of the tournament. Piyush Chawla (3/48) and Kathan Patel (2/32) were the top performers with the ball.

Rajasthan kickstarted their tournament with a huge win over Arunachal Pradesh by 161 runs. Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bat first and they got off to a bad start and half of the side were dismissed inside the first 12 overs as Rajasthan were in deep trouble at 89/5. Deepak Hooda (114 runs), Deepak Chahar (66 runs) and Manav Suthar (41 runs) helped Rajasthan reach a huge total of (347/8). Rajasthan then bowled out Arunachal Pradesh to 186 runs in 46.2 overs led by Rahul Chahar (5/34) and Manav Suthar (2/36).

Gujarat’s chance of winning: 47%

Rajasthan’s chance of winning: 53%

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Gujarat vs Rajasthan Betting Betting Tips

Saurav Chauhan scored a scintillating hundred in the last match against Assam and he has been in good form in recent times. Considering his consistency with the bat and recent form, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score 50 or more runs.

Gujarat vs Rajasthan Toss Prediction

The pitch at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh favours bowlers and the batsmen have found it tough to score on this track in the early hours and as the game progresses it gets better to bat on. In the last match played at this venue the team batting first were bowled out 206 runs and the team batting second chased it down comfortably. We predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh on Saturday, 25th November is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 55% humidity, 00% precipitation and wind blowing at 06 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Gujarat Players List

Kshitij Patel, Het Patel (wk), Priyank Panchal, Kathan Patel, Saurav Chauhan, Jayveer Parmar, Chirag Gandhi, Vishal Jayswal, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja (c), Arzan Nagwaswalla, Urvil Patel, Umang Kumar, Shen Patel, Aarya Desai.

Gujarat Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Kathan Patel All-rounder Priyank Panchal Batsman Het Patel Wicket Keeper Kshitij Patel Batsman Saurav Chauhan Batsman Chirag Gandhi Batsman Chintan Gaja (C) All-rounder Piyush Chawla Bowler Vishal Jayswal Bowler Jayveer Parmar Bowler Arzan Nagaswalla Bower

Gujarat Recent Form

Gujarat won three and lost two of the last five List A matches played. They won their last match against Assam by 36 runs.

Rajasthan Players List

Mahipal Lomror, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Deepak Hooda (c), Aniket Choudhary, Deepak Chahar, Yash Kothari, Abhijeet Tomar, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Salman Khan, Rahul Chahar, Kukna Ajay Singh, Samarpit Joshi, Arafat Khan, Sahil Dhiwan.

Rajasthan Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Abhijeet Tomar Batsman Yash Kothari Batsman Salman Khan Batsman Mahipal Lomror All-rounder Deepak Hooda (C) All-rounder Kunal Singh Rathore Wicket Keeper Manav Suthar All-rounder Deepak Chahar Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Rajasthan Recent Form

Rajasthan won three and lost two of the last five List A matches played. They won their last match against Arunachal Pradesh by 161 runs.

Gujarat vs Rajasthan Head to Head Record

In the last four head to head matches played between Gujarat and Rajasthan, Gujarat won three matches and Rajasthan emerged victorious in one match. In their last head to head encounter Gujarat defeated Rajasthan by seven wickets.

Matches Played: 04

Gujarat Won: 03

Rajasthan Won: 01

Gujarat vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Gujarat to win the opening Partnership

Gujarat on an average scored 83 runs and conceded 29 for the opening wicket in the last three List A matches, on the flip side Rajasthan scored 25 runs and conceded 16 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of both the openers and new ball bowlers of both teams, we predict Gujarat to win an opening Partnership.

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Gujarat vs Rajasthan Top Batters

Saurav Chauhan to be the top batter for Gujarat

Saurav Chauhan scored 108 runs in the last match against Assam and was the best batter for Gujarat. He has been in good touch in recent times and has scored 399 runs in the last seven List A matches at an average of 66.50 and a strike rate of 123.91. Considering his recent form, we predict Saurav Chauhan to produce a match-winning knock and be the top batter for Gujarat against Rajasthan.

Deepak Hooda to be the top batter for Rajasthan

Deepak Hooda scored 114 runs in 103 balls in the last match against Arunachal Pradesh and was the top batter for Rajasthan. After a string of low scores in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, Deepak Hooda has returned to form which is a great sign for his team moving forward in the tournament. We back Deepak Hooda to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Rajasthan against Gujarat.

Gujarat vs Rajasthan Top Bowlers

Piyush Chawla to be the top bowler for Gujarat

The experienced leg spinner is still at his best and has started the tournament with a match winning spell against Assam. Chawla finished with match figures of (3/48) and was the best bowler for Gujarat. The 34-year old has picked up seven wickets in the last five List A matches and is one the strike bowlers in the middle overs. We believe he is the best bowler to bet on to be the top bowler for Gujarat against Rajasthan.

Rahul Chahar to be the top bowler for Rajasthan

Rahul Chahar was sensational with the ball in the last game against Arunachal Pradesh finishing with match figures of 5/34. Chahar is very effective in the middle overs and he bowls wicket to wicket with accuracy. He has picked up 14 wickets in six List A games. The 24-year-old leggie is key for Rajasthan success in the tournament and Considering his form with the ball, we predict Rahul Chahar to be the top bowler for Rajasthan against Gujarat.