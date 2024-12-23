Facts: Urvil Patel crossed the 500-run mark in List A cricket with a century in the first match.

If Aditya Tare scores 65 runs or more, he would get a total of 2500 runs in the format.

Gujarat vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

Gujarat started their 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign with a stunning victory over defending champions Haryana. They restricted Haryana to just 260 runs in a batting-friendly wicket before chasing the total down in just 36.2 overs with 7 wickets to spare.

Uttarakhand also started the tournament with a win, a dominant one over Manipur. They set an imposing target of 365 courtesy of Yuvraj Chaudhary’s knock of 151. Their bowlers did the rest of the job, bowling Manipur out on 183.

Gujarat Chance of Winning - 60%

Uttarakhand Chance of Winning - 40%

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Gujarat vs Uttarakhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

A batting pitch in Jaipur backs the batters to go big. Gujarat’s wicketkeeper-batsman Urvil Patel was mighty impressive in the opening match, scoring 115 and we’re expecting him to be the team’s top scorer against Uttarakhand, too.

It would be foolish to bet against one of the early-tournament top scorers, Yuvraj Chaudhary. The Uttarakhand opener scored 151 against a hapless Manipur attack and will be coming into the match high on confidence.

Gujarat vs Uttarakhand Match Toss Prediction

The Jaipuriya Vidyalaya Ground is a batter’s paradise with scores above 300 common. We can expect a high-scoring match and with Gujarat successfully chasing in the first game, we believe the captain that wins the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

Rain is predicted for the afternoon of 23rd December in Jaipur, which coincides with the match hours. The weather is likely to play spoilsport but the fans and teams will be hoping it doesn’t cause a complete washout.

Gujarat News & Player List

Gujarat Player List

Chintan Gaja (c), Aarya Desai, Saurav Chauhan, Kshitij Patel, Urvil Patel, Axar Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Desai, Siddharth Desai, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Umang Kumar, Jayveer Parmar, Jaymeet Patel, Hemang Patel, Dhrushant Soni, Vishal Jayswal

Predicted Playing XI

Urvil Patel Wicketkeeper Aarya Desai Batter Kshitij Patel Batter Hemang Patel Allrounder Saurav Chauhan Batter Umang Kumar Batter Vishal Jayswal Allrounder Chintan Gaja Bowler Arzan Nagwaswalla Bowler Ravi Bishnoi Bowler Priyajitsing Jadeja Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat started their campaign with an impressive win over Haryana. This was their third win in the last five matches. A winning start in the 2024/25 season would give them the confidence to qualify for the knockout stages.

Uttarakhand News & Player List

Uttarakhand Player List

Piyush Joshi, Ravikumar Samarth, Aditya Tare, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Abhay Negi, Dikshanshu Negi, Deepak Dhapola, Swapnil Singh, Agrim Tiwari, Aditya Sethi, Avneesh Sudha, Prashant Bhati, Himanshu Bisht, Devendra Singh Bora, Kunal Chandela, Shashwat Dangwal, Saurabh Rawat, Piyush Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Piyush Joshi Batter Yuvraj Chaudhary Allrounder Dikshanshu Negi Allrounder Aditya Tare Wicketkeeper Ravikumar Samarth Batter Kunal Chandela Batter Swapnil Singh Allrounder Devendra Singh Bora Bowler Himanshu Bisht Allrounder Deepak Dhapola Bowler Agrim Tiwari Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

With the win over Manipur, Uttarakhand took their winning run at the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy to six. It was an ideal start to the tournament for Uttarakhand with the team dominating with both bat and ball.

Gujarat vs Uttarakhand Head to Head

Uttarakhand and Gujarat are yet to play a match against each other in the format.

Head to Head

Gujarat: 0

Uttarakhand: 0

Draw: 0

Gujarat vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Gujarat openers to go big against Uttarakhand

Gujarat’s openers are in great touch with the pair putting together a 147-run partnership against defending champions Haryana. Urvil Patel, the man with the second-fastest T20 century, scored another hundred in the 50-over format to start the tournament while Aarya Desai smashed a fifty.

While Yuvraj Chaudhary top scored with 151, the opening pair was broken at 40 against Manipur. Gujarat’s bowling attack is much better than Manipur’s and we believe their openers will outscore Uttarakhand’s in the match.

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Gujarat vs Uttarakhand Top Batters

Urvil Patel to be Gujarat’s top batsman

The explosive batter scored an unbeaten 115 runs that was laced with 11 boundaries and four sixes. He holds the record for the fastest century by an Indian in T20s and the second-fastest hundred in the world in List A cricket. We’re backing him to go big once again.

Yuvraj Chaudhary to be Uttarakhand’s top batsman

With a knock like Yuvraj’s in the opening match, we have to back him to be the team’s best batter in the match against Gujarat. He smashed 14 fours and four sixesen routeto a match-winning inning. If Uttarakhand harbours any hopes of beating Gujarat, Chaudhary will have to put up a big score once again.

Gujarat vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers

Arzan Nagwaswalla to be Gujarat’s top bowler

14 of the 19 wickets taken at the venue in the first match were by spinners and hence, we’re backing Ravi Bishnoi to be among the wickets against Uttarakhand. The Indian international only returned with 1 wicket against Haryana but could be in line for a handful in Jaipur.

Himanshu Bisht to be Uttarakhand’s top bowler

Leg spinner Himanshu Bisht is our pick to be Uttarakhand’s best bowler against Gujarat. He was the team’s best bowler against Manipur with figures of 3/41. With the pitch favouring spinners over pacers, Bisht could come out on top once again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Gujarat Gujarat to Win - 1.49 (Parimatch)

Uttarakhand to Win - 2.60 (Parimatch) While Uttarakhand have a really good team with quality across both their batting and bowling attack, Gujarat are one of the favourites to win the trophy. We are expecting a close contest but backing Gujarat to get the win if the weather stays clear. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





