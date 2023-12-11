Haryana vs Bengal Match Prediction HAR 54 % Chance of Winning BEN 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the first quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24, Haryana and Bengal will take on each other at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, on December 11, 2023 (Monday), at 9:00 AM IST. Both Haryana and Bengal were in very good form in the league stage of the tournament, with Haryana winning all seven games, whereas Bengal ended up winning five of their six encounters. So, when they come face to face in the quarter-final of the event, it will be a very interesting showdown.

Haryana vs Bengal Chance of Winning

The way Haryana went about their business in the league phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy was an education in itself. They were ruthless and executed their plans to perfection to ensure seven victories in seven games. Such has been their modus operandi that one could be hardpressed to believe that there will be a different result in the upcoming game against Bengal.

On the other hand, Bengal were very impressive in their approach in the league stage. By winning five games in six matches, they showed that their white-ball skepticism had been put to rest. One could notice that it will continue to be their major source of inspiration when they take on Haryana in Rajkot - a venue that primarily aids batting. So be on your toes as we are waiting for a very interesting game of sorts.

HAR’s chance of winning is 54%

BEN’s chance of winning is 46%

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Haryana vs Bengal Betting Tips

Be sure that Yuvraj Singh - well, not our good old Yuvi - will shine for Haryana once again. It will be a surprise if Rahul Tewatia doesn’t go on to perform well for his side. He has been in very good form both with bat and ball. Yuzvendra Chahal has been picking wickets regularly and we can trust him to deliver as well. How can you forget Bengal skipper Sudip Kumar Gharami and Anustup Majumdar too? They will surely have their tails up in the Haryana encounter.

Haryana vs Bengal Match Toss Prediction

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot is one of the flattest beds in India, and run-scoring has never been more comfortable. The batting first team have won 16 of the 33 encounters, whereas the chasing side have secured 17 wins. However, captains have shown a dramatic inclination towards batting first, having opted for it a colossal 22 times. The average first-innings score is 272, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 321.

Weather Report

Rain is not a threat for Monday. According to Accuweather.com, there is no prediction fora any thunderstorm or bad weather as well. So we can expect a full game without any interruption, setting it up nicely for the impending semi-final and final on subsequent days.

Haryana Player List

Harshal Patel, Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Menaria (c), Rohit Parmod Sharma (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yuvraj Singh, Aman Kumar, Amit Rana, Kapil Hooda, Mayank Shandilya

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvraj Singh Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Ashok Menaria Batter Nishant Sindhu Batter Rohit Parmod Sharma Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Sumit Kumar Bowler Harshal Patel All-rounder Anshul Kamboj Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Haryana have won all seven encounters in the league phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 and that is a such a perfect record. They would wish to continue the same momentum forward to ensure that Bengal lose their next game.

Bengal Player List

Shakir Gandhi, Abishek Porel (wk), Sudip Kumar Gharami (c), Anustup Majumdar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ritwik Chowdhury, Karan Lal, Pradipta Pramanik, Mohammed Kaif, Ishan Porel, Suman Das, Kaushik Maity, Akash Deep, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar, Ranjot Singh, Ravi Kumar, Sakshaim Chaudhary

Predicted Playing XI

Shakir Gandhi Batter Abishek Porel Wicket-keeper Sudip Kumar Gharami Batter Anustup Majumdar Batter Shahbaz Ahmed All-rounder Ritwik Chowdhury Batter Karan Lal All-rounder Pradipta Pramanik Bowler Mohammed Kaif Bowler Ishan Porel Bowler Suman Das Bowler

Bengal Team Form

In six league games, Bengal won five matches. In the last league game against Gujarat, they secured an eight-wicket win with Majumdar and Gharami scoring centuries. Bengal fans would hope that they continue the same form.

Haryana vs Bengal Head-To-Head

Haryana and Bengal have played each other six times - with Bengal winning five games. The steller record came at a time when Haryana were not a dominating force on the Indian domestic circuit. Now that things have changed, one could wish that it would be a different narrative now.

Haryana vs Bengal Betting Odds

Why don’t you just go ahead and bet on Sudip Kumar Gharami? There is a reason the Bengal skipper is so celebrated in white-ball cricket, especially in 50-over cricket. With Majumdar coming down him, he knows there is insurance. From the Haryana stable, Rahul Tewatia provides a pure cushion with Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel providing pedigree. We have so many good options to choose from.

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Haryana vs Bengal Best Batters

Himanshu Rana to be Haryana’s best batter (Parimatch)

Himanshu Rana has always been a reliable batter in List A cricket and knows how to bat long. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, he is averaging above 34 but what strikes the chord about him is the fact that he has a List A average of 34.47. Knowing the kind of impact that he has had on the Haryana side this season, be sure that he is going to repeat it once again.

Anustup Majumdar to be Bengal’s best batter (Parimatch)

Anustup Majumdar has amassed 298 runs from seven games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, at an average of 99.33 with a strike rate of 99.66. That he has two centuries already should convince you to go for this bet without any second thought. Overall, he has 2755 runs at an average of 43.73 with seven centuries and 12 half-centuries to his name. Then what are you waiting for?

Haryana vs Bengal Best Bowlers

Harshal Patel to be Haryana’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Harshal Patel is the highest wicket-taker for Haryana in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, having taken 15 wickets from seven games at an average of 16.66. He has an economy rate of 5.01 in the ongoing tournament, which makes him a strong contender for quarter-final dominance. Overall, he has 100 wickets in List A cricket at an average of 25.26 and an economy rate of 5.27. So be sure he is going to have his impact.

Akash Deep to be Bengal’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Akash Deep has taken 11 wickets at an average of 17.18 in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, with an economy of 4.07 that sits at the borderline of crazy. He has been extremely impactful both with new and old ball - making him such a force to be reckoned with. Then instead of waiting more, just go right ahead.