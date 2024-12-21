Haryana vs Gujarat Match Prediction
HAR
55%
Chance of Winning
GUJ
45%
India
Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground
Facts:
- Gujarat’s opening batsman Urvil Patel holds the record for the second fastest century in T20 cricket.
- Both teams have won the Vijay Hazare Trophy once in their history with Gujarat winning in the 2015/16 season while Haryana won their maiden campaign last season.
Haryana vs Gujarat Chance of Winning
Team Gujarat come into the tournament having beaten Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in both teams’ last matches of the group stage. The 50-over format, however, is a different kettle of fish and Gujarat will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat to cause the defending champions problems.
Haryana are undefeated in their last 11 Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, winning 10, all of which came in their successful campaign last season. There are very few matches, if any, where they won’t go in as the favourites considering their form. They have the better team and form on paper and are expected to win the match.
Haryana Chance of Winning - 55%
Gujarat Chance of Winning - 45%
Haryana vs Gujarat Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Historically, bowlers have dominated games between Haryana and Gujarat. 50 wickets have fallen in 6 innings with teams getting bowled out on four occasions. We don’t like going against the trend and hence are backing the bowlers to do well.
For Gujarat, captain Chintan Gaja and Ravi Bishnoi are safe picks to be among the wickets. Both bowlers have pedigree and stats to back them and we’re going for the duo to cause Haryana some trouble.
Haryana vs Gujarat Match Toss Prediction
The last two times Haryana and Gujarat played each other, the team batting first ended up on the winning side. With Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground yet to host a match, it would be wise of the captain that wins the toss to follow the historic record and bat first.
Weather Report
The match is expected to be played in a pleasant sunny weather during winter season in Jaipur. There’s no rain expected so fans can expect a full match.
Haryana vs Gujarat News & Player List
Haryana Player List
Ankit Kumar (c), Dinesh Bana, Himanshu Rana, Yuvraj Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Ashok Menaria, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Harshal Patel, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Amit Rajak, Parth Vats
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
Batter
|
Ankit Kumar
|
Batter
|
Himanshu Rana
|
Batter
|
Nishant Sindhu
|
Allrounder
|
Dinesh Bana
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Kapil Hooda
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Sumit Kumar
|
Allrounder
|
Ashok Menaria
|
Allrounder
|
Harshal Patel
|
Bowler
|
Amit Rajak
|
Bowler
|
Anshul Kamboj
|
Allrounder
Haryana Team Form
Haryana come into the match with a perfect record - 5 wins in as many matches. We will have to go further back to see their last loss, which came in 2022. The team is on a 10-match winning run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, however, they won just once in their last five games.
Gujarat Player List
Chintan Gaja (c), Aarya Desai, Saurav Chauhan, Kshitij Patel, Urvil Patel, Axar Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Desai, Siddharth Desai, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Umang Kumar, Jayveer Parmar, Jaymeet Patel, Hemang Patel, Dhrushant Soni, Vishal Jayswal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Urvil Patel
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Aarya Desai
|
Batter
|
Kshitij Patel
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Desai
|
Batter
|
Hemang Patel
|
Allrounder
|
Saurav Chauhan
|
Batter
|
Umang Kumar
|
Batter
|
Vishal Jayswal
|
Allrounder
|
Chintan Gaja
|
Bowler
|
Arzan Nagwaswalla
|
Bowler
|
Ravi Bishnoi
|
Bowler
Gujarat Team Form
Gujarat have won three of their last five matches in the tournament last season. They won four group stage games out of six to qualify for the knockout stage before being knocked out by Bengal in the preliminary quarter-final. They could count themselves unlucky in the SMAT, failing to make the playoffs despite winning 6 of their 7 matches.
Haryana vs Gujarat Head to Head
The two teams have gone head-to-head thrice in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with Haryana winning their latest match while Gujarat ending victorious in the first two matches. The match in Jaipur will be the first time in six years that Haryana and Gujarat will face-off in one-day cricket.
Head to Head
Haryana: 1
Gujarat: 2
Draw: 0
Haryana vs Gujarat Betting Odds
Haryana boasts of a formidable bowling unit, which could pose serious questions to the Gujarat batters. Anshul Kamboj, in particular, has caught our eye and we’re backing the medium pacer to shine once again by keeping it tight with the ball and bagging crucial wickets.
Haryana vs Gujarat
India
Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, null
Haryana vs Gujarat Top Batters
Nishant Sindhu to be Haryana’s top batsman
Middle order batter Nishant Sindhu comes into the tournament after becoming the only Haryana batter to cross the 200-run mark in the 2024 SMAT. The left handed batsman also scored 277 runs in 9 innings last season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. We’re backing him to be the team’s top scorer against Gujarat.
Urvil Patel to be Gujarat’s top batsman
Urvil Patel is the toast of the team at the moment. His exploits with the bat made international news as he smashed the second fastest century in T20 cricket history in the recently concluded SMAT. The wicketkeeper-batsman will be looking to continue his form in the longer format of the game as well.
Haryana vs Gujarat Top Bowlers
Anshul Kamboj to be Haryana’s top bowler
Anshul Kamboj was one of Haryana’s most prolific bowlers in the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking 17 wickets in 10 matches en route to the title. The 24-year-old medium pacer also took 5 wickets in his last two competitive appearances - T20 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Chintan Gaja to be Gujarat’s top bowler
Gujarat’s captain is our pick to be the team’s best bowler in the match. He has taken 23 wickets in the last 10 one-day matches and kept it tight at the back, bowling at an economy of under 4.5 runs per over. Gaja will need to be on top of his game to restrict the defending champions’ formidable batting line-up.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Haryana
- Haryana to Win -1.90 (Batery)
- Gujarat to Win - 1.90 (Batery)
Batery