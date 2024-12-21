Haryana vs Gujarat Match Prediction

HAR

55%

Chance of Winning

GUJ

45%

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India

Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground

Haryana begin their defence of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a tricky tie against Gujarat in the opening match in Group A of the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The match is scheduled to be played at 9:00 AM IST on 21st December at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur.

Facts:

  • Gujarat’s opening batsman Urvil Patel holds the record for the second fastest century in T20 cricket.
  • Both teams have won the Vijay Hazare Trophy once in their history with Gujarat winning in the 2015/16 season while Haryana won their maiden campaign last season.

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Haryana vs Gujarat Chance of Winning

Team Gujarat come into the tournament having beaten Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in both teams’ last matches of the group stage. The 50-over format, however, is a different kettle of fish and Gujarat will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat to cause the defending champions problems.

Haryana are undefeated in their last 11 Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, winning 10, all of which came in their successful campaign last season. There are very few matches, if any, where they won’t go in as the favourites considering their form. They have the better team and form on paper and are expected to win the match.

Haryana Chance of Winning - 55%

Gujarat Chance of Winning - 45%

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Haryana vs Gujarat Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Historically, bowlers have dominated games between Haryana and Gujarat. 50 wickets have fallen in 6 innings with teams getting bowled out on four occasions. We don’t like going against the trend and hence are backing the bowlers to do well.

For Gujarat, captain Chintan Gaja and Ravi Bishnoi are safe picks to be among the wickets. Both bowlers have pedigree and stats to back them and we’re going for the duo to cause Haryana some trouble.

Haryana vs Gujarat Match Toss Prediction

The last two times Haryana and Gujarat played each other, the team batting first ended up on the winning side. With Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground yet to host a match, it would be wise of the captain that wins the toss to follow the historic record and bat first.

Weather Report

The match is expected to be played in a pleasant sunny weather during winter season in Jaipur. There’s no rain expected so fans can expect a full match.

Haryana vs Gujarat News & Player List

Haryana Player List

Ankit Kumar (c), Dinesh Bana, Himanshu Rana, Yuvraj Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Ashok Menaria, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Harshal Patel, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Amit Rajak, Parth Vats

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvraj Singh

Batter

Ankit Kumar

Batter

Himanshu Rana

Batter

Nishant Sindhu

Allrounder

Dinesh Bana

Wicketkeeper

Kapil Hooda

Wicketkeeper

Sumit Kumar

Allrounder

Ashok Menaria

Allrounder

Harshal Patel

Bowler

Amit Rajak

Bowler

Anshul Kamboj

Allrounder

Haryana Team Form

Haryana come into the match with a perfect record - 5 wins in as many matches. We will have to go further back to see their last loss, which came in 2022. The team is on a 10-match winning run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, however, they won just once in their last five games.

Gujarat Player List

Chintan Gaja (c), Aarya Desai, Saurav Chauhan, Kshitij Patel, Urvil Patel, Axar Patel, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Desai, Siddharth Desai, Priyajitsing Jadeja, Umang Kumar, Jayveer Parmar, Jaymeet Patel, Hemang Patel, Dhrushant Soni, Vishal Jayswal

Predicted Playing XI

Urvil Patel

Wicketkeeper

Aarya Desai

Batter

Kshitij Patel

Batter

Abhishek Desai

Batter

Hemang Patel

Allrounder

Saurav Chauhan

Batter

Umang Kumar

Batter

Vishal Jayswal

Allrounder

Chintan Gaja

Bowler

Arzan Nagwaswalla

Bowler

Ravi Bishnoi

Bowler

Gujarat Team Form

Gujarat have won three of their last five matches in the tournament last season. They won four group stage games out of six to qualify for the knockout stage before being knocked out by Bengal in the preliminary quarter-final. They could count themselves unlucky in the SMAT, failing to make the playoffs despite winning 6 of their 7 matches.

Haryana vs Gujarat Head to Head

The two teams have gone head-to-head thrice in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with Haryana winning their latest match while Gujarat ending victorious in the first two matches. The match in Jaipur will be the first time in six years that Haryana and Gujarat will face-off in one-day cricket.

Head to Head

Haryana: 1

Gujarat: 2

Draw: 0

Haryana vs Gujarat Betting Odds

Haryana boasts of a formidable bowling unit, which could pose serious questions to the Gujarat batters. Anshul Kamboj, in particular, has caught our eye and we’re backing the medium pacer to shine once again by keeping it tight with the ball and bagging crucial wickets.

Haryana vs Gujarat

India

Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, null

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Haryana

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Haryana vs Gujarat Top Batters

Nishant Sindhu to be Haryana’s top batsman

Middle order batter Nishant Sindhu comes into the tournament after becoming the only Haryana batter to cross the 200-run mark in the 2024 SMAT. The left handed batsman also scored 277 runs in 9 innings last season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. We’re backing him to be the team’s top scorer against Gujarat.

Urvil Patel to be Gujarat’s top batsman

Urvil Patel is the toast of the team at the moment. His exploits with the bat made international news as he smashed the second fastest century in T20 cricket history in the recently concluded SMAT. The wicketkeeper-batsman will be looking to continue his form in the longer format of the game as well.

Haryana vs Gujarat Top Bowlers

Anshul Kamboj to be Haryana’s top bowler

Anshul Kamboj was one of Haryana’s most prolific bowlers in the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking 17 wickets in 10 matches en route to the title. The 24-year-old medium pacer also took 5 wickets in his last two competitive appearances - T20 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Chintan Gaja to be Gujarat’s top bowler

Gujarat’s captain is our pick to be the team’s best bowler in the match. He has taken 23 wickets in the last 10 one-day matches and kept it tight at the back, bowling at an economy of under 4.5 runs per over. Gaja will need to be on top of his game to restrict the defending champions’ formidable batting line-up.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Haryana

Gujarat have a talented team with the emergence of Urvil Patel and the presence of Chintan Gaja and Ravi Bishnoi. However, Haryana are the defending champions for a reason, having won the 2023/24 season undefeated. We’re backing them to extend their winning run in the tournament to 11 games.
  • Haryana to Win -1.90 (Batery)
  • Gujarat to Win - 1.90 (Batery)
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