HAR (Haryana) vs JAK (Jammu & Kashmir) Match Prediction HAR 94 % Chance of Winning JAK 6 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.16 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.122 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir will be up against each other in the final round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The two teams from Group C will face off at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, December 5th. The contest is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Chance Winning

Haryana have been undefeated in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, having won six out of six games. They occupy the top spot on the Group C table with 24 points and a strong net run-rate, and have qualified for the quarterfinals. Jammu and Kashmir are placed fifth with 10 points and have been eliminated from the knockouts race. They have won two and lost three games in the tournament.

In the previous round, Haryana defeated Karnataka by five wickets in what was a battle for the top spot in the group. Haryana were asked to bowl first and their bowlers responded well. Sumit Kumar claimed 3 for 28 in his full quota while Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged two scalps each as they bowled out the opponents for 143.

Chasing the target, Haryana were in a bit of trouble losing three wickets for 35 runs. But then Nishant Sindhu and Rohit Sharma added a 99-run stand for the fourth wicket. Sindhu scored 43 whereas Sharma struck 63 off 70 as they chased down the target in 31.1 overs.

Jammu and Kashmir won a couple of games on the trot but lost the previous game against Uttarakhand by five wickets. Having been sent in to bat first, Qamran Iqbal scored 46 off 64 and Shubham Khajuria made 51 off 74 to give them steady base. Vivrant Sharma then smashed an excellent 83 off 74 while Shubham Pundir provided a strong finish with his 45 off 30.

Defending the total, J & K had reduced Uttarakhand to 85 for 4 in 15.2 overs but were then smashed by Aditya Tare and Kunal Chandela. The pair added 158 for the fifth wicket to put Uttarakhand on top. Auqib Nabi was the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 39 but didn't have any support as they lost the match with five overs to spare.

Taking into account the current form of these teams and their overall squad strengths, Haryana will head into this match as favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Haryana's chance of winning: 94%

Jammu & Kashmir’s chance of winning: 6%

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Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Tips

Himanshu Rana has done a good job for Haryana in the ongoing VHT season, scoring 180 runs in five innings. He has one century and has had a few good starts. Betting on him to score over 18.5 runs in the match would be a good punt.

Jammu & Kashmir's Shubham Khajuria has scored 200 runs from five innings in the ongoing tournament. He scored a century against Delhi and a fifty in the most recent outing. You can back him to score over 18.5 runs in the match.

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Toss Prediction

We have seen most of the teams prefer bowling first in this tournament to try and capitalise on seamer-friendly conditions in early morning. Haryana won the toss twice in the tournament and opted to chase. J & K have not won the toss in any of their matches and lost the previous game while batting first. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, the weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be mostly sunny and pleasant for this game on Tuesday. Expect around 26% cloud cover but with only around a 5% chance of precipitation. The temperature should range between 22 to 28 degree Celsius during the match-time, with the wind gusts blowing at around 20 kmph.

Haryana Player List

Ankit Kumar, Yuvraj Singh, Himanshu Rana, Ashok Menaria (c), Nishant Sindhu, Rohit Parmod Sharma (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aman Kumar, Amit Rana, Kapil Hooda, Mayank Shandilya

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ankit Kumar Batter Yuvraj Singh Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Ashok Menaria (c) Batter Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Rohit Parmod Sharma Wicketkeeper Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Sumit Kumar All-rounder Anshul Kamboj Bowler Harshal Patel Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Haryana Recent Form

Haryana have been unbeaten in the competition, winning six games on the bounce. Most recently, they defeated Karnataka by five wickets after bowling them out for 143. Their bowlers have been in incredible form, with three of them picking more than 10 wickets.

Jammu & Kashmir Players List

Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria (c), Fazil Rashid (wk), Henan Nazir Malik, Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Shubham Pundir, Abhinav Puri, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Rasikh Dar Salam, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sahil Lotra, Abid Mushtaq, Umran Malik

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shubham Khajuria (c) Batter Qamran Iqbal Batter Vivrant Sharma Batter Abdul Samad All-rounder Henan Nazir Batter Fazil Rashid Wicket-keeper Sahil Lotra All-rounder Abid Mushtaq Bowler Umran Malik Bowler Yudhvir Singh Bowler Rasikh Salam Bowler

Jammu & Kashmir Recent Form

Jammu & Kashmir recently beat Delhi by 75 runs and followed it up with a 182-run hammering of Mizoram. But they lost in the last round against Uttarakhand by five wickets after posting 283 on the board.

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Head-to-Head Record

Since 2014, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir have competed against each other five times in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Haryana have won four of these games while J & K managed to come out on top once.

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Betting Odds

Haryana to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

Haryana have a good batting unit comprising Ankit Kumar, Yuvraj Singh, Himanshu Rana, Ashok Menaria, Nishant Sindhu, Rohit Parmod Sharma and Rahul Tewatia. J&K will be facing a tougher bowling attack. Betting on Haryana to hit most fours in this match seems a wise move.

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Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Batters

Ankit Kumar to be the top batter for Haryana

Ankit Kumar has been pretty good for his side in the ongoing competition. He has scored 227 runs at an average of 45 while striking at 86. He has hit one century and a half century in the season. Back him to be Haryana's top batter in this game.

Vivrant Sharma to be the top batter for Jammu & Kashmir

Vivrant Sharma is coming off a superb knock of 83 off 74. He has scored 300 runs in the tournament at an average of 60 while striking at 114. He has registered one century and a half century in the season. Bet on him to be Jammu & Kashmir's top batter.

Haryana vs Jammu & Kashmir Top Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal to be the top bowler for Haryana

The veteran India leg-spinner has been superb in the ongoing VHT season. He has taken 12 wickets from six innings at an economy of 3.57, including best figures of 6 for 26. In the previous game, he picked two wickets while conceding just 16 off his full quota.

Rasikh Salam to be the top bowler for Jammu & Kashmir

The right arm pacer has taken nine wickets from four innings in the competition. He picked 4 for 23 against Delhi and followed it up with 3 for 28 versus Mizoram. Backing him to be the top bowler for J & K in this match would be a good punt.