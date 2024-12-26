Facts: Last season’s triumph for Haryana was their maiden trophy of the tournament. It was also their first appearance in the final.

Anukul Roy needs 5 wickets to complete 50 List A dismissals in his career.

Haryana vs Jharkhand Chance of Winning

Haryana started the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy with a shock loss against Gujarat. However, they bounced back quickly by defeating Goa by 8 wickets to get their campaign back on track.

Jharkhand are the table toppers in Group A after two rounds of matches have been played. With a perfect record so far and wins recorded with good margins, the team comes into, possibly, their trickiest tie of the group, in great form.

Haryana Chance of Winning - 48%

Jharkhand Chance of Winning - 52%

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Haryana vs Jharkhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The Jaipuriya Vidyalaya Ground has seen teams getting all out in three of the four innings so far in the tournament. Although the sample size is small, this indicates bowlers getting some purchase from the wicket. We’re backing Haryana’s Amit Rana to continue his good form and spin a web around the opposition once again.

Jharkhand has 2 representatives in the top 20 batters of the tournament so far. Ishan Kishan, with 161, and Utkarsh Singh, with 150, are the two players from the team to have crossed the 150-run mark. We believe the opening pair could score big once again.

Haryana vs Jharkhand Match Toss Prediction

The teams that won the toss in both matches played at the ground thus far opted to field first and we believe that’ll happen again. With the bowlers taking 33 wickets in two matches so far, it feels like bowlers will continue to rule the roost on the wicket.

Weather Report

There is no forecast of rain in Jaipur on 26th December, which means that fans will be able to witness a complete 100-over game. The weather is going to be in the late teens during the match with a steady breeze blowing throughout.

Haryana News & Player List

Haryana Player List

Ankit Kumar (c), Dinesh Bana, Himanshu Rana, Yuvraj Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Ashok Menaria, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Harshal Patel, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Amit Rajak, Parth Vats, Rahul Tewatia

Predicted Playing XI

Himanshu Rana Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Nishant Sindhu Allrounder Dinesh Bana Wicketkeeper Rahul Tewatia Allrounder Parth Vats Allrounder Sumit Kumar Allrounder Ashok Menaria Allrounder Harshal Patel Bowler Amit Rana Bowler Anshul Kamboj Allrounder

Haryana Team Form

Haryana’s 10-match winning run came to a stunning halt against Gujarat, who chased down a total of 260 with ease. They returned to winning ways soon after with Goa at the receiving end of their ire.

Jharkhand News & Player List

Jharkhand Player List

Kumar Deobrat, Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kushagra, Virat Singh, Anukul Roy, Utkarsh Singh, Varun Aaron, Bal Krishna, Aayush Bhardwaj, Supriyo Chakraborty, Manishi, Shikhar Mohan, Sharandeep Singh, Atul Singh Surwar, Vikas Kumar, Vikash Singh, Vikash Vishal

Predicted Playing XI

Kumar Deobrat Batter Virat Singh Batter Ishan Kishan Wicketkeeper Utkarsh Singh Allrounder Anukul Roy Allrounder Kumar Kushagra Wicketkeeper Atul Singh Surwar Allrounder Bal Krishna Bowler Varun Aaron Bowler Vikash Singh Bowler Vikas Kumar Bowler

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand registered two wins in two to start the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. After impressing against Assam, Jharkhand chased down Manipur’s target of 254 in just over 28 overs in the second game.

Haryana vs Jharkhand Head to Head

It is all square in the head-to-head record between Jharkhand and Haryana. The two sides have played each other thrice with both teams winning once and a third match getting abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Head to Head

Haryana: 1

Jharkhand: 1

Draw: 0

Abandoned: 1

Haryana vs Jharkhand Betting Odds

Both teams to register a high score for their respective opening partnerships

The Jharkhand openers have scored 247 runs in the two matches they have played. The first game saw the duo of Ishan Kishan and Utkarsh Singh 51 runs before the former got out in the 8th over. The team’s batsmen showed their quality in the second match of the tournament and put together a partnership of 196.

Haryana’s openers have combined to put together a total of 231 runs in the two matches. While their pair of Yuvraj Singh and Ankit Kumar could only score 39 runs in the first match, Himanshu Rana was promoted in place of Yuvraj to give the team a big start. He and Ankit Kumar did exactly that as they laid the foundations for a successful run chase before the partnership broke at 192.

We believe both teams’ opening batsmen will do well in the match.

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Haryana vs Jharkhand Top Batters

Ankit Kumar to be Haryana’s top batsman

The opening batsman comes into the match on the back of a match-winning 128 knock where he smashed 14 fours and a solitary six. We’re backing Ankit Kumar to be the team’s top scorer once again when they face the table toppers.

Utkarsh Singh to be Jharkhand’s top batsman

While Ishan Kishan is the team’s top scorer in the tournament so far, Utkarsh Singh has impressed us with his consistency. He is the only player from Jharkhand to register back-to-back 50+ scores this season. We expect the opener to be the team’s top scorer against a dangerous looking Haryana side.

Haryana vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers

Amit Rana to be Haryana’s top bowler

The off spinner is the only bowler from Team Haryana that can hold his head high after the first two matches. He took 2 wickets in each match and gave his team a chance even when his teammates failed in the first match. We expect the 29-year-old to be among the wickets once again against Jharkhand.

Anukul Roy to be Jharkhand’s top bowler

While none of Jharkhand’s bowlers have grabbed the bull by its horns, they’ve kept it tight and got rewarded for their consistency. Spinner Anukul Roy is the team’s leading wicket-taker with 3 dismissals in 2 matches and you would have to go back 8 matches across all formats to find a game where he didn’t grab any wicket.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Jharkhand Haryana to Win - 2.10 (Batery)

Jharkhand to Win - 1.75 (Batery) It would be to go against the reigning champions and we’re backing them to edge past Jharkhand to go level on points with the current Group A table toppers. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







