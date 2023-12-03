Haryana vs Karnataka Match Prediction HAR 29 % Chance of Winning KAR 71 % Place a bet Melbet 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.252 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Haryana and Karnataka battle out in round six (Group C) of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Sunday 3rd December, 2023. The match will be played at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad and the scheduled start time is 9:00 am IST.

Haryana vs Karnataka Chance of Winning

Haryana won their last match against Delhi by 50 runs. They scored 293/6 on a brilliant batting performance from Rahul Tewatia (99 runs in 70 balls), Sumit Kumar (55 runs in 35 balls and Nishanth Sandhu (68 runs in 74 balls). Anshul Kamboj, Rahul Tewatia and Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets each as Delhi were bowled out for 240 runs and guided Haryana to their fifth win of the season.

Karnataka continued their dominance in the tournament as they registered their fifth win of the tournament against Chandigarh. Devdutt Padikkal (114 runs in 103 balls), Nikin Jose (96 runs in 114 balls) and Manish Pandey (53 runs in 48 balls) guided Karnataka to 299/6. After a solid performance with the bat, Karnataka then restricted Chandigarh to 277/7 and won the match by 22 runs.

Haryana’s chance of winning: 29%

Karnataka’s chance of winning: 71%

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Haryana vs Karnataka Betting Tips

Devdutt Padikkal has scored two hundreds and three fifties

(114, 93, 70, 117 and 71 runs) in the last five matches played in the tournament. Padikkal’s good run of form has helped Karnataka to stay on top right throughout the competition. Given his recent form, we believe Padikkal is the ideal batsman to bet on to score 50 or more runs against Haryana in the top of the table clash.

Haryana vs Karnataka Toss Prediction

The pitch at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad, is a balanced track that favors both batsmen and bowlers. In the early stages of the game, the surface favors batsmen, but as the game progresses, the pitch slows down and becomes more challenging for batsmen to score runs. In the last five List A matches played at this venue, the team batting first won three matches and the team batting second won two matches. The average first innings score is 242 runs. It is evident from the recent results that chasing has been tough at this venue, and the team winning the toss will likely opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad on Sunday, 3rd December is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 72% humidity, 20% precipitation and wind blowing at 14 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Haryana Players List

Yuvraj Singh, Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Ashok Menaria (c), Nishant Sindhu, Rohit Parmod Sharma (wk), Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Amit Rana, Kapil Hooda, Mayank Shandilya, Aman Kumar

Haryana Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Yuvraj Singh Batsman Ankit Kumar Batsman Himanshu Rana Batsman Ashok Menaria Batsman Nishanth Sandhu All-rounder Rohit Pramod Sharma Wicket Keeper Harshal Patel All-rounder Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Sumit Kumar Bowler Anshul Kamboj Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Haryana Recent Form

Haryana won their last five matches played in the tournament. They won their last match against Delhi by 53 runs and are positioned at the top of the table in group C.

Karnataka Players List

Sharath BR (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Vasuki Koushik, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal (c), Nikin Jose , Ravikumar Samarth, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shubhang Hegde, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnan Shrijith, Abhinav Manohar

Karnataka Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Samarth Ravikumar All-rounder Mayank Agarwal Batsman Devdutt Padikkal Batsman Nikin Jose Batsman Manish Pandey Batsman Jagadeesha Suchith All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham All-rounder Sharath BR Wicket Keeper Vasuki Koushik Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshakh Bowler Vidhwath Kaverappa Bowler

Karnataka Recent Form

Karnataka won their last five matches played in the tournament. They won their last match against Chandigarh by 22 runs and are positioned second in group C.

Haryana vs Karnataka Head to Head Record

Haryana and Karnataka played four matches against one another in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Karnataka emerged victorious in three matches, while one match was abandoned due to rain.

Matches Played: 4

Haryana Won: 0

Karnataka Won: 4

Haryana vs Karnataka Betting Odds

Karnataka to win the Opening Partnership

Karnataka on an average scored 61 runs and conceded 32 for the opening wicket in the last five List A matches, on the other hand Haryana scored 44 runs and conceded 29 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of both the openers and new ball bowlers of both teams, we predict Karnataka to win the opening Partnership.

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Haryana vs Karnataka Top Batters

Rahul Tewatia to be the top batter for Haryana

Rahul Tewatia scored a match winning knock (99 runs in 70 balls) against Delhi. He has been in good touch and has scored 237 runs in the last five matches played in the competition. Tewatia is the leading run-scorer for Haryana in the tournament. We expect him to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Haryana against Karnataka.

Devdutt Padikkal to be the top batter for Karnataka

Devdutt Padikkal a match winning knock in the fifth round clash against Chandigarh. The southpaw 114 runs in 103 balls and continues his good run of form. Padikkal has scored 465 runs in five matches in the tournament and has been the mainstay batsman at the top of the order in the last two matches, smashing five consecutive half centuries. We back Devdutt Padikkal to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Karnataka.

Haryana vs Karnataka Top Bowlers

Harshal Patel to be the top bowler for Haryana

Harshal Patel bowled a match winning spell in the last match against Delhi and he finished with match figures of 3/38. He has picked up 12 wickets in five matches played in the tournament and has been the strike bowler throughout the tournament for Haryana. We predict he is the best bowler to bet on to be the top bowler for Haryana against Karnataka.

Vasuki Koushik to be the top bowler for Karnataka

Vasuki Koushik was sensational with the ball in the last match against Chandigarh, he took two wickets and was the top bowler. Koushik is very effective in the powerplay overs and death overs. He has picked up 19 wickets in five matches played in the tournament. Given his recent form with the ball, we predict Vasuki Koushik to be the top bowler for Karnataka against Haryana.