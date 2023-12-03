Haryana vs Karnataka Match Prediction

HAR

29%

Chance of Winning

KAR

71%

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1.30
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Megapari

1.252
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1.30
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Test

ADSA Railways Cricket Ground

Haryana and Karnataka battle out in round six (Group C) of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Sunday 3rd December, 2023. The match will be played at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad and the scheduled start time is 9:00 am IST.

Facts:

  • Devdutt Padikkal has scored 465 runs at an average of 155 in the last five matches played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
  • Nikin Jose has scored 464 runs at an average of 66.29 in the last 10 List A matches.
  • Yuvraj Singh has scored 383 runs in the last 10 List A matches.
  • Rahul Tewatia has picked up 20 wickets in the last 10 List A matches.
  • Vidhwath Kaverappa took 18 wickets in the last 9 List A matches.
  • Vasuki Koushik has bagged 17 wickets in the last 9 List A matches.

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Haryana vs Karnataka Chance of Winning

Haryana won their last match against Delhi by 50 runs. They scored 293/6 on a brilliant batting performance from Rahul Tewatia (99 runs in 70 balls), Sumit Kumar (55 runs in 35 balls and Nishanth Sandhu (68 runs in 74 balls). Anshul Kamboj, Rahul Tewatia and Yuzvendra Chahal took three wickets each as Delhi were bowled out for 240 runs and guided Haryana to their fifth win of the season.

Karnataka continued their dominance in the tournament as they registered their fifth win of the tournament against Chandigarh. Devdutt Padikkal (114 runs in 103 balls), Nikin Jose (96 runs in 114 balls) and Manish Pandey (53 runs in 48 balls) guided Karnataka to 299/6. After a solid performance with the bat, Karnataka then restricted Chandigarh to 277/7 and won the match by 22 runs.

  • Haryana’s chance of winning: 29%
  • Karnataka’s chance of winning: 71%

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Haryana vs Karnataka Betting Tips

Devdutt Padikkal has scored two hundreds and three fifties

(114, 93, 70, 117 and 71 runs) in the last five matches played in the tournament. Padikkal’s good run of form has helped Karnataka to stay on top right throughout the competition. Given his recent form, we believe Padikkal is the ideal batsman to bet on to score 50 or more runs against Haryana in the top of the table clash.

Haryana vs Karnataka Toss Prediction

The pitch at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad, is a balanced track that favors both batsmen and bowlers. In the early stages of the game, the surface favors batsmen, but as the game progresses, the pitch slows down and becomes more challenging for batsmen to score runs. In the last five List A matches played at this venue, the team batting first won three matches and the team batting second won two matches. The average first innings score is 242 runs. It is evident from the recent results that chasing has been tough at this venue, and the team winning the toss will likely opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad on Sunday, 3rd December is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius and 72% humidity, 20% precipitation and wind blowing at 14 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Haryana Players List

Yuvraj Singh, Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Ashok Menaria (c), Nishant Sindhu, Rohit Parmod Sharma (wk), Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Amit Rana, Kapil Hooda, Mayank Shandilya, Aman Kumar

Haryana Probable Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Yuvraj Singh

Batsman

Ankit Kumar

Batsman

Himanshu Rana

Batsman

Ashok Menaria

Batsman

Nishanth Sandhu

All-rounder

Rohit Pramod Sharma

Wicket Keeper

Harshal Patel

All-rounder

Rahul Tewatia

All-rounder

Sumit Kumar

Bowler

Anshul Kamboj

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal

Bowler

Haryana Recent Form

Haryana won their last five matches played in the tournament. They won their last match against Delhi by 53 runs and are positioned at the top of the table in group C.

Karnataka Players List

Sharath BR (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Vasuki Koushik, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal (c), Nikin Jose , Ravikumar Samarth, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shubhang Hegde, Manoj Bhandage, Krishnan Shrijith, Abhinav Manohar

Karnataka Probable Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Samarth Ravikumar

All-rounder

Mayank Agarwal

Batsman

Devdutt Padikkal

Batsman

Nikin Jose

Batsman

Manish Pandey

Batsman

Jagadeesha Suchith

All-rounder

Krishnappa Gowtham

All-rounder

Sharath BR

Wicket Keeper

Vasuki Koushik

Bowler

Vijaykumar Vyshakh

Bowler

Vidhwath Kaverappa

Bowler

Karnataka Recent Form

Karnataka won their last five matches played in the tournament. They won their last match against Chandigarh by 22 runs and are positioned second in group C.

Haryana vs Karnataka Head to Head Record

Haryana and Karnataka played four matches against one another in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Karnataka emerged victorious in three matches, while one match was abandoned due to rain.

  • Matches Played: 4
  • Haryana Won: 0
  • Karnataka Won: 4

Haryana vs Karnataka Betting Odds

Karnataka to win the Opening Partnership

Karnataka on an average scored 61 runs and conceded 32 for the opening wicket in the last five List A matches, on the other hand Haryana scored 44 runs and conceded 29 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of both the openers and new ball bowlers of both teams, we predict Karnataka to win the opening Partnership.

Haryana vs Karnataka

Test

ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, null

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Haryana

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3.26
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Haryana vs Karnataka Top Batters

Rahul Tewatia to be the top batter for Haryana

Rahul Tewatia scored a match winning knock (99 runs in 70 balls) against Delhi. He has been in good touch and has scored 237 runs in the last five matches played in the competition. Tewatia is the leading run-scorer for Haryana in the tournament. We expect him to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Haryana against Karnataka.

Devdutt Padikkal to be the top batter for Karnataka

Devdutt Padikkal a match winning knock in the fifth round clash against Chandigarh. The southpaw 114 runs in 103 balls and continues his good run of form. Padikkal has scored 465 runs in five matches in the tournament and has been the mainstay batsman at the top of the order in the last two matches, smashing five consecutive half centuries. We back Devdutt Padikkal to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Karnataka.

Haryana vs Karnataka Top Bowlers

Harshal Patel to be the top bowler for Haryana

Harshal Patel bowled a match winning spell in the last match against Delhi and he finished with match figures of 3/38. He has picked up 12 wickets in five matches played in the tournament and has been the strike bowler throughout the tournament for Haryana. We predict he is the best bowler to bet on to be the top bowler for Haryana against Karnataka.

Vasuki Koushik to be the top bowler for Karnataka

Vasuki Koushik was sensational with the ball in the last match against Chandigarh, he took two wickets and was the top bowler. Koushik is very effective in the powerplay overs and death overs. He has picked up 19 wickets in five matches played in the tournament. Given his recent form with the ball, we predict Vasuki Koushik to be the top bowler for Karnataka against Haryana.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Karnataka

It is the top of the table clash in group C as two inform teams Haryana and Karnataka look to finish the group stage as the table toppers. Karnataka has been dominant in both the departments, while Haryana’s top and middle order has struggled to score runs in the last two matches. Karnataka enter the contest as the favourites to win the match and our final prediction is Karnataka to emerge victorious and extend their winning streak to six matches.
  • Haryana to win the match @ 3.26 (Melbet)
  • Karnataka to win the match @ 1.30 (Melbet)
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