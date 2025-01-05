Facts: If Manipur lose to Haryana, this will be their 21st consecutive loss in the tournament with their last win coming back in 2021 in the Plate Group.

Haryana have won 15 of their last 16 matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy - the best run in the tournament of all teams since the 2023/24 season.

Haryana vs Manipur Chance of Winning

Haryana started the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy with a shock loss against Gujarat. However, they bounced back quickly and clocked five wins on the trot to ensure qualification into the play-off stages. With a big difference in net run rate against Gujarat, it is highly unlikely that the defending champions will be able to pip Gujarat to top spot.

Manipur have been consistent throughout the tournament, losing all the matches they have played. With six losses, they are firmly rooted at the bottom of the table and will end up there irrespective of the result in the final game.

Haryana Chance of Winning - 99%

Manipur Chance of Winning - 1%

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Haryana vs Manipur Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

A David vs Goliath battle is expected at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur. Manipur, aka the David in this scenario, however, is down and out and unlikely to even put up a fight. The Goliath, Haryana, have managed to put their blip - a loss against Gujarat in the opening match - aside and go on a five-match winning run. The best performers would be dependent on the toss. If Haryana bat first, back their openers to go big in the match.

Haryana’s bowlers will be a safer option to go for in the match as their performance wouldn’t vary depending on the toss. Manipur is likely to be bowled out and we’re backing Anshul Kamboj to wreak havoc. He is the team’s leading wicket-taker and is expected to shine in the team’s first match at the venue.

Haryana vs Manipur Match Toss Prediction

Teams chasing have won five out of the six matches played at the ground. We expect the captain that wins the toss to bowl first once again.

Weather Report

The temperature in Jaipur during the match is expected to be in the late teens with a steady breeze blowing throughout the match. We can expect a full game to be played at the KL Saini Ground.

Haryana News & Player List

Haryana Player List

Ankit Kumar (c), Dinesh Bana, Himanshu Rana, Yuvraj Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Ashok Menaria, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Harshal Patel, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Amit Rajak, Parth Vats, Rahul Tewatia

Predicted Playing XI

Himanshu Rana Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Nishant Sindhu Allrounder Dinesh Bana Wicketkeeper Rahul Tewatia Allrounder Parth Vats Allrounder Sumit Kumar Allrounder Aman Kumar Bowler Yuvraj Singh Batter Amit Rana Bowler Anshul Kamboj Allrounder

Haryana Team Form

The defending champions have dusted themselves off from the opening day defeat to Gujarat and have embarked on a five-match winning run. They guaranteed their spot in the knockout stages with a 4-wicket win over Odisha in the previous game.

Manipur News & Player List

Manipur Player List

Bishworjit Konthoujam (c), Rex Rajkumar, Ahmed Shah, Basir Rahman, Johnson Singh, Ulenyai Khwairakpam, Kishan Singha, Lamabam Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Pheiroijam Jotin, Kangabam Priyojit, Somorjit Salam, Sultan Karim, Thokchom Anand, Karnajit Yumnam, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam

Predicted Playing XI

Karnajit Yumnam Batter Kangabam Priyojit Batter Basir Rahman Batter Johnson Singh Batter Pheiroijam Jotin Allrounder Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam Batter Ulenyai Khwairakhpam Wicketkeeper Kishan Thokchom Allrounder Kishan Singha Allrounder Sultan Karim Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Team Form

Manipur’s matches are the easiest to predict in this tournament as they have lost all their matches. They have suffered six losses on the trot and are yet to win in the revamped format of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Haryana vs Manipur Head to Head

This will be the first time that the two teams will face each other in the format.

Head to Head

Haryana: 0

Manipur: 0

Draw: 0

Haryana vs Manipur Betting Odds

Haryana’s opening pair to outscore Manipur’s

Haryana have tried out three different combinations for the opening wicket with Himanshu Rana, Yuvraj Singh, and Ankit Kumar all opening for the side in the tournament. They have scored 272 runs in their six matches with a high score of 192 when Rana and Kumar decimated Goa.

Manipur’s opening pair, on the other hand, has been fixed with Karnajit Yumnam and Basir Rahman opening the batting in the last five matches. The team has managed a grand total of 125 runs for the opening wicket in the tournament so far with two ducks. They did manage two scores of 40 or more in the tournament but are not expected to do well when facing a bowling attack of Haryana’s stature.

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Haryana vs Manipur Top Batters

Ankit Kumar to be Haryana’s top batsman

The opening batsman is the only batsman from the team to score more than 200 runs in the tournament. Ankit Kumar comes into the match on the back of a knock of 62 against Odisha, which helped him reach 318 runs this season. With his teammates flattering to deceive, the 27-year-old is our pick to be the team’s best batsman in the match.

Kangabam Priyojit to be Manipur’s top batsman

Kangabam Priyojit is one of only 2 Manipuri batsmen to score more than 100 runs in the tournament so far. With 126 runs in 6 games, he is the team’s leading run scorer in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. While we’re not expecting a big score from the 30-year-old, he could be the team’s highest scorer against Haryana.

Haryana vs Manipur Top Bowlers

Anshul Kamboj to be Haryana’s top bowler

Anshul Kamboj took his time to settle into the tournament. He took just 1 wicket in his opening two matches, but in the four matches since, he has grabbed 10 wickets. With 11 wickets to his name, the medium pacer is the team’s most prolific bowler this season.

Bishworjit Konthoujam to be Manipur’s top bowler

The team captain has led from the front, taking 7 wickets in six games to emerge as Manipur’s leading wicket-taker this season. 2 of his 7 wickets came at the KL Saini Ground in the first match of the tournament against Uttarakhand. If Manipur are to find a breakthrough against Haryana, our money will be on the medium pacer to get the wicket(s).

Our Prediction Favorites to win Haryana Haryana to Win - 1.02 (Batery)

Manipur to Win - 13.00 (Batery) Haryana are huge favourites to win the match and we expect them to sweep Manipur aside in Jaipur. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







