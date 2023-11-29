Haryana vs Mizoram Match Prediction HAR 99 % Chance of Winning MIZ 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.001 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Haryana and Mizoram will clash for the first time ever in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 29, 2023, at Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad. The match will begin at 9:00 A.M IST.

Haryana vs Mizoram Chances of Winning

Haryana has had a surprisingly great run so far in the season with three consecutive victories. Their last match against Chandigarh was quite impressive despite having lost the toss and being relegated to bat first. They managed to post a total of 295/6 in 43 overs as the match was truncated due to the rain. Chandigarh, in their response, was unable to chase it down and lost by 84 runs. Haryana also defeated Bihar by ten wickets with 185 balls remaining and Uttarakhand by six wickets with 30 balls left unused.

Mizoram’s season has been entirely different as they have not been able to bag a single victory in three matches so far. Their defeats have all been humiliating, including their previous one against Uttarakhand wherein they won the toss and elected to field first. However, this would prove to be a mistake as Uttarakhand ended up scoring 275/5 in just 34 overs due to interruption from the rain, and Mizoram was dumbfounded in their response as they could only muster 138 runs by the end of 34 overs. They also lost to Delhi earlier this season by eight wickets with 199 balls remaining and Chandigarh by a whopping 215 runs.

Haryana chance of winning - 99%

Mizoram chance of winning - 1%

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Haryana vs Mizoram Betting Tips

Ankit Kumar has been exceptional for Haryana as he has already amassed 225 runs in just three innings. His score includes a half-century and a century. Next in line is Yuvraj Singh with 119 runs in three innings, who has managed to hit two half-centuries so far. Sumit Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal have led the bowling attack of the team, having captured seven wickets each in three innings.

Mizoram’s squad continues to struggle as no player from the team has surpassed the 100-run milestone yet; their top run scorer is Vikash Kumar with 80 runs in one innings. Mohit Jangra is a close second with 78 runs in three innings, which includes one half-century. Remruatdika Ralte is their leading wicket-taker at the moment with four wickets in three innings.

Haryana vs Mizoram Toss Prediction

The match will be held at Sardar Patel Stadium B Ground, Ahmedabad. The last match played at this venue was between Delhi and Karnataka, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to bowl first. This was a brilliant decision as they restricted Delhi to a mere 143 runs before bowling them out in just 36.3 overs. Karnataka was able to chase down the total with ease, winning by six wickets. Given this result, it seems likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt for the same strategy.

Weather Report

The weather is going to be rather conducive for a game of cricket as it is expected to be sunny with a minimal 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius.

Haryana Player List

Ashok Menaria (c), Himanshu Rana, Ankit Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Yashu Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Rohit Sharma, Sarvesh Rohilla, Aman Kumar, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yuvraj Singh, Amit Rana.

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvraj Singh Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Ashok Menaria (C) Batter Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Rohit Sharma Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia Batter Sumit Kumar Bowler Anshul Kamboj Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler Amit Rana Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Haryana has had an incredible run of form so far and are yet to encounter a setback. They are in brilliant shape.

Mizoram Player List

Lalhruai Ralte (c), Vikash Kumar, KC Cariappa, Remruatdika Ralte, Jehu Anderson, Agni Chopra, Mohit Jangra, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhriatrenga, B Lalnunfela, C Lalrinsanga, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, TC Vanlalremruata, Zothanzuala.

Predicted Playing XI

B Lalnunfela All-rounder Vikash Kumar Batter Agni Chopra Batter Jehu Anderson Wicket-keeper Joseph Lalthankhuma All-rounder Lalhriatrenga Batter Mohit Jangra All-rounder KC Cariappa Bowler Lalhruai Ralte (C) Bowler Remruatdika Ralte Bowler G Lalbiakvela Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram stands nearly no chance against Haryana as they are fighting their own battle at the moment and their woes continue to follow them into this tournament as well.

Haryana vs Mizoram Head-to-Head

Haryana and Mizoram are meeting for the first time in the tournament and, therefore, no head-to-head record has been established between the teams.

Haryana vs Mizoram Betting Odds

Ankit Kumar to score a half-century against Mizoram

Ankit Kumar, Haryana’s opening batsman, has been in exceptional form so far in the tournament. In three matches, he has amassed 225 runs, which includes a half-century against Bihar wherein he scored 61 runs from 60 balls and a century in their last match against Chandigarh, having scored 115 runs from 121 deliveries. He seems to be in great shape at the moment and considering that Mizoram’s squad has been unable to cope with their opponents so far, he has a good chance to gather another half-century in the upcoming match.

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Haryana vs Mizoram Best Batters

Ankit Kumar to be Haryana’s Best Batter

Ankit Kumar has been outstanding so far, having amassed 225 runs in three innings. He was particularly remarkable in their previous match against Chandigarh, wherein he scored a century with 115 runs from 121 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 91.09. During the match, he managed to hit 16 boundaries in total, including one six. He was showing brilliance in his batting and can be expected to be their top batsman once again.

Vikash Kumar to be Mizoram’s Best Batter

Vikash Kumar played his first match of the season in their previous match against Uttarakhand, wherein he scored 80 runs from 89 deliveries. This alone made him the top run scorer for the team despite participating in just one innings so far. The rest of the squad is fraught with struggles and Vikash Kumar, given the form he displayed against Uttarakhand, could be anticipated to be their top batter in the upcoming match, too.

Haryana vs Mizoram Best Bowlers

Amit Rana to be Haryana’s Best Bowler

Amit Rana has only participated in one match so far in the tournament, which was against Chandigarh in their previous outing. During the match, he delivered nine overs and conceded a mere 39 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 4.33. He also claimed three wickets in the process, making him the wicket-taker of the match. Considering his form, it seems likely that he could be their best bowler in the next match as well.

Remruatdika Ralte to be Mizoram’s Best Bowler

Remruatdika Ralte has been Mizoram’s top wicket-taker so far with four wickets in three innings, three of which came from a single innings. In their last match against Uttarakhand, he bowled five overs, gave away 39 runs and claimed one wicket, giving him an economy rate of 7.80. He has been their best bowler until now and can be expected to continue to maintain that position in the next game.