Facts: Odisha’s Rajesh Mohanty is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker after five rounds of the group stage.

8 of Anshul Kamboj’s 9 wickets in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy came in just two matches.

Haryana vs Odisha Chance of Winning

Haryana started the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy with a shock loss against Gujarat. However, they bounced back quickly and clocked four wins on the trot to propel themselves into the play-off spots. With Jharkhand breathing down their necks, they need a win to stay in the hunt for a qualification spot.

Odisha have had a very inconsistent tournament so far. They lost their first two matches against Assam and Goa. They beat Uttarakhand in the third match, followed by a win over Manipur. Their most recent match saw them get decimated by Jharkhand to knock them out of the tournament.

Haryana Chance of Winning - 85%

Odisha Chance of Winning - 15%

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Haryana vs Odisha Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Teams have failed to score more than 200 in each of the last 5 innings batted at the Dr Soni Ground. This is in stark contrast to the first game which saw both teams cross 340. With the pitch changing its behaviour, we’re expecting bowlers to thrive.

Odisha’s Rajesh Mohanty is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker and we’re backing him to do well once again in Jaipur. The medium pacer has taken 12 wickets so far despite blanking in the first game.

Haryana’s Anshul Kamboj took 4 wickets in a rain-curtailed match against Uttarakhand. The 24-year-old hasn’t been consistent enough but they are playing on the same ground where he took a 4-wicket haul and hence, are expecting him to do well in the match versus Odisha.

Haryana vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction

Four times in five matches, the team that has won the toss has opted to bowl first at the Dr Soni Ground. We’re expecting the captain that wins the toss in the final group stage game for the teams to put their opposition in to bat.

Weather Report

With just 10% of a chance of rain, we can expect a result in the match. The temperature will be around the late teens and early twenties during the match, and with a good cloud cover expected, the conditions are pretty good for a game of cricket.

Haryana News & Player List

Haryana Player List

Ankit Kumar (c), Dinesh Bana, Himanshu Rana, Yuvraj Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Ashok Menaria, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Harshal Patel, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Aman Kumar, Amit Rajak, Parth Vats, Rahul Tewatia

Predicted Playing XI

Himanshu Rana Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Nishant Sindhu Allrounder Dinesh Bana Wicketkeeper Rahul Tewatia Allrounder Parth Vats Allrounder Sumit Kumar Allrounder Aman Kumar Bowler Yuvraj Singh Batter Amit Rana Bowler Anshul Kamboj Allrounder

Haryana Team Form

The defending champions are on a four-match winning run. After losing to Gujarat in the tournament opener, they picked up their act and registered three easy wins while managing to get over the line against Uttarakhand in the penultimate over.

Odisha News & Player List

Odisha Player List

Sandeep Pattnaik (c), Anil Parida, Gourav Choudhury, Kartik Biswal, Rakesh Pattnaik, Swastik Samal, Abhishek Raut, Govinda Poddar, Tapas Das, Aasirwad Swain (wk), Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Debabrata Pradhan, Jamala Mohapatra, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Mohanty, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Sumit Sharma, Tarani Sa

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Samal Batter Gourav Choudhury Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Prayash Singh Allrounder Abhishek Raut Allrounder Kartik Biswal Batter Aasirwad Swain Wicketkeeper Sarbeswar Mohanty Allrounder Rajesh Mohanty Allrounder Jamala Mohapatra Bowler Tarani Sa Bowler

Odisha Team Form

With just two wins in five matches, Odisha are virtually out of the running to qualify for the next stage. They come into the match on the back of a loss against Jharkhand.

Haryana vs Odisha Head to Head

Odisha and Hayana faced off thrice in as many seasons between 2017 and 2019. Haryana started off with a win and they have also won the most recent match between the two teams. The only time Odisha ended up on the winning side was in 2018 when they registered a dominant 9-wicket win in Bengaluru.

Head to Head

Haryana: 2

Odisha: 1

Draw: 0

Abandoned: 1

Haryana vs Odisha Betting Odds

Bowlers to rule the roost in Jaipur

Odisha batters have disappointed throughout the tournament. While the leading wicket-taker of the tournament is Odisha’s Rajesh Mohanty, none of the batters have performed well. The ground averages around 7.4 wickets per inning and we’re expecting that to continue considering the form of the Odisha batters and the nature of the pitch. Both teams’ batsmen may not do as well on the ground and it could be a game for the medium pacers to shine.

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Haryana vs Odisha Top Batters

Ankit Kumar to be Haryana’s top batsman

The only batsman from team Haryana to cross the 200-run mark this tournament. Ankit Kumar has completed a century and a half-century already. The captain will be tasked with scoring the bulk of the team's runs once again especially after experienced batter Ashok Menaria’s injury.

Kartik Biswal to be Odisha’s top batsman

The middle order batsman is the team's second highest scorer this season despite batting in just 4 innings. He has hit two fifties and scored an unbeaten 49 in another match. We expect him to do well against Haryana.

Haryana vs Odisha Top Bowlers

Anshul Kamboj to be Haryana’s top bowler

He took his time to get going, but once he did Anshul Kamboj became a big threat for the opposition batters. He took just 1 wicket in the opening two matches but two 4-wicket hauls in the last three games showed his true talent. One of those 4-wicket returns was at the Dr Soni stadium and we're backing him to do well once again.

Rajesh Mohanty to be Odisha’s top bowler

The leading wicket-taker of the entire tournament, Rajesh Mohanty is our pick to be the team's best bowler in their last game this season. He started off with a blank but since then has taken 12 wickets. We're backing the medium pacer to trouble the defending champions.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Haryana Haryana to Win - 1.18 (Batery)

Odisha to Win - 4.14 (Batery) Odisha will be playing without any pressure and might even give a couple of their youngsters a chance. Haryana are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the game and we expect them to do so with a decent margin to keep their net run rate better than Jharkhand’s. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







