Haryana vs Rajasthan Match Prediction HAR 39 % Chance of Winning RAJ 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.934 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Two of the most dominating sides of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Haryana and Rajasthan, will take on each other in the grand finale of the 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on December 16, 2023 (Saturday), at 1:30 PM IST. Both Haryana and Rajasthan are unbeaten in the tournament so far and the way they have gone about their things puts things into perspective.

Haryana vs Rajasthan Chance of Winning

After winning all seven games in the league stage, Haryana beat Bengal and Tamil Nadu along the way and secured their spot in the final. Led by former Rajasthan player Ashok Mineria, Haryana have dominated things like a few teams have in the past. Both batting-wise and bowling-wise, they have been incessantly good and ruthless in execution. That played a big role in their ascend.

While Haryana are undoubtedly good, they are going to face an opponent who have decided not to give an inch to the opposition. Deepak Hooda is steering Rajasthan in a superb way - and their biggest validation came when they beat Kerala by a margin of 200 runs. They followed that up with a six-wicket win against Karnataka, making sure the final is poised for a great finish.

HAR’s chance of winning is 39%

RAJ’s chance of winning is 61%

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Haryana vs Rajasthan Betting Tips

There is no way Himanshu Rana is failing in the encounter. Even though his short career has been a little bumpy ride, he always finds a way. Yuzvendra Chahal has been Haryana’s best bowler this season and one shouldn’t doubt his capabilities. Similarly, Deepak Hooda is having a good time with the bat and he is expected to continue doing the same once again in the final. Be sure that we are in for a classic.

Haryana vs Rajasthan Match Toss Prediction

The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot is the flattest deck out there when it comes to Indian wickets. The wicket has hardly anything for bowlers - understandable from the fact that the average first-innings winning score at the venue being a colossal 321. You can’t win here, if your batters are failing. From that perspective, one could assume that Haryana are better-placed to win the encounter.

Weather Report

There are no prediction of rain for Saturday and we should have a full game of cricket in Rajkot. It has overall been a less-interuppted tournament apart from a few games in Bangalore, but Saturday seems to be on the brighter side.

Haryana Player List

Harshal Patel, Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Menaria (c), Rohit Parmod Sharma (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yuvraj Singh, Aman Kumar, Amit Rana, Kapil Hooda, Mayank Shandilya

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvraj Singh Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Ashok Menaria Batter Nishant Sindhu Batter Rohit Parmod Sharma Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Sumit Kumar Bowler Harshal Patel All-rounder Anshul Kamboj Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Haryana dominated the Vijay Hazare Trophy league stage with an iron fist, but if they were not enough, they won the quarter-finals and semi-final without breaking a sweat. Having won nine games on a trot, they would aspire to do what the Indian team couldn’t in the World Cup final - breaking the jinx.

Rajasthan Player List

Abhijeet Tomar, Ram Mohan Chouhan, Sahil Dhiwan, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda (c), Karan Lamba, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Rahul Chahar, Arafat Khan, Kukna Ajay Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Aniket Choudhary, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Samarpit Joshi

Predicted Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar Batter Ram Mohan Chouhan Batter Sahil Dhiwan Batter Mahipal Lomror Batter Deepak Hooda Batter Karan Lamba Wicket-keeper Kunal Singh Rathore All-rounder Rahul Chahar Bowler Arafat Khan All-rounder Kukna Ajay Singh Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Like Haryana, Rajasthan are another team not to have lost a single game in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. They won all six encounters in the league phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 before beating Kerala in the quarter-final by a massive margin of 200 runs. They carried that momentum to the semi-final as where they got the better of Karnataka by four wickets to take the bull fight into the final on Saturday.

Haryana vs Rajasthan Head-To-Head

Previously, Haryana and Rajasthan have faced each other only once in List A cricket in 2018, in which the former came out victorious by by 147 runs at the TI Cycles Ground in Chennai.

Haryana vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

If I have to paint a pattern here, I am going no further than betting big on Deepak Hooda. He has been magnificent in his approach throughout VHT and the way he is batting, it is impossible to look elsewhere. Further, you know Yuzvendra Chahal’s magic and not betting on him is like losing a sure-shot money-making machine. So go right ahead and be sure that we can win a lot of money.

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Haryana vs Rajasthan Best Batters

Rahul Tewatia to be Haryana’s best batter (Parimatch)

Every time people doubted Rahul Tewatia and what he could do, Tewatia has done better. He has proven that with so much authenticity that, having amassed 328 runs already at a mind-boggling average of 328.00, no one could think of anything else. He has four fifties along the way but has only been dismissed once. So know that we have a winning bet in our hands.

Deepak Hooda to be Rajasthan’s best batter (Parimatch)

Deepak Hooda’s batting is doing the talking now. With 480 runs from eight matches at an average of 80.00, Hooda has been remarkable in his way and has led the side to become the finalists of this year. He has complimented his run-scoring consistency with high temperament, having scored them at an SR of 105.96. He already has two centuries and as many half-centuries to bolster the cause.

Haryana vs Rajasthan Best Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Haryana’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Chahal has already taken 18 wickets in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of 14.83. The way he is bowling is a clear deviation from the bad performances that saw him being ousted from the Indian team earlier this year. To stress his credentials further, here is a fact - he has an economy rate of 3.07 this season. Imagine the courage one needs to leave him out.

Rahul Chahar to be Rajasthan’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Rahul Chahar has taken 17 wickets in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy already, at a stunning average of 14.35. His economy rate of 5.32 tells you that he is slightly on the higher side, but his ability to take wickets consistently is a good enough parameter for us to bet big on him. So go bet on him without thinking much.