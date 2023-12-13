HAR (Haryana) vs TAMI (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction HAR 28 % Chance of Winning TAMI 72 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.502 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Haryana and Tamil Nadu will be taking on each other in the first semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, on December 13, 2023 (Wednesday), at 1:30 PM IST. Haryana have remained unbeaten so far in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, whereas Tamil Nadu beat Mumbai by seven wickets in the quarter-final to secure the honours of the tournament. When both sides, who have risen to become two domestic powerhouses, will take on each other, things will be very interesting.

Haryana vs Tamil Nadu Chance of Winning

Haryana won all seven matches in the league stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and backed that up with another win against Bengal in the first quarter-final. From Rohit Prabhudas Sharma to Harshal Patel, from Yuzvendra Chahal to Himanshu Rana, everyone has performed to the best of their abilities to ensure that things are very even at the moment.

The same can be said about Tamil Nadu as well, who have just lost a single encounter. They have been the most successful white-ball sides in Indian domestic cricket in the last ten years, and it is not a surprise that they have continued to bolster the growth story. With Dinesh Karthik at the helm of the affairs, be sure that the Southern Indian side will have their tails up in this encounter.

HAR’s chance of winning is 28%

TN’s chance of winning is 72%

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Haryana vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips

There is just no way that we are not going to see an impactful innings from Tamil Nadu’s run-machine N Jagadeesan. Shahrukh Khan continues to provide a solid cushion; hence expecting him to dominate the show is only natural. Further, I have high hopes for Harshal Patel’s military medium-pace bowling, which has been the biggest factor behind Haryana dominating the show this time around.

Haryana vs Tamil Nadu Match Toss Prediction

It is not an exaggeration to suggest that the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot is one of the flattest beds in India, with the average first-innings score being 272. The average first-inning winning score is 321 at the venue, which suggests just putting up an average total wouldn’t be enough to win the matches.

Weather Report

Rain is not a threat for Wednesday in Rajkot. According to Accuweather.com, there is no prediction for any thunderstorms or bad weather as well. So we can expect a full game without any interruption, setting it up nicely for the impending semi-final and final on subsequent days.

Haryana Player List

Harshal Patel, Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Menaria (c), Rohit Parmod Sharma (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yuvraj Singh, Aman Kumar, Amit Rana, Kapil Hooda, Mayank Shandilya

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvraj Singh Batter Ankit Kumar Batter Himanshu Rana Batter Ashok Menaria Batter Nishant Sindhu Batter Rohit Parmod Sharma Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Sumit Kumar Bowler Harshal Patel All-rounder Anshul Kamboj Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Haryana were the most dominant side in the Vijay Hazare Trophy league stage, having won all seven encounters and continued the momentum to beat Bengal in the quarter-finals as well. However, they have a mountain to climb in the form of Tamil Nadu having a complete sway over things.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Baba Indrajith, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sonu Yadav, Pradosh Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, Kuldeep Sen

Predicted Playing XI

Sai Sudharsan Batter N Jagadeesan Batter Baba Aparajith Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Baba Indrajith Batter Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler T Natarajan Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

When it comes to List A cricket, very few teams match up to the standard of Tamil Nadu. They have proven the same in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, winning five of their six group games. They came face to face with Mumbai in the QF, and that still didn’t deter them from registering a convincing win.

Haryana vs Tamil Nadu Head-To-Head

Haryana and Tamil Nadu have played each other four times in List A cricket, with the latter securing three wins and Haryana managing just one win. With such a proud record to maintain, Tamil Nadu will be eager to extend that lead and ensure their record stays ahead of the curve.

Haryana vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Bank on Harshal Patel to deliver well for Haryana, but more importantly, you can be sure that Yuzvendra Chahal will be amongst the wickets in the game as well. Chahal has been the fulcrum of the Haryana bowling attack. Among batters, trusting Nishant Sidhu and Himanshu Rana to come well will help us make good money from this encounter.

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Haryana vs Tamil Nadu Best Batters

Himanshu Rana to be Haryana’s best batter (Parimatch)

Himanshu Rana has always been a reliable batter in List A cricket and knows how to bat long. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, he is averaging above 30, but what strikes the chord about him is the fact that he has a List A average of 34.47. Knowing the kind of impact that he has had on the Haryana side this season, scoring over 200 runs, be sure that he is going to repeat it once again.

N Jagadeesan to be TN’s best batter (Parimatch)

Even though N Jagadeesan’s performance in the ongoing tournament hasn’t been extraordinary, he has a terrific List A record. The Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper batter has an average of 45.53 and a strike rate of 94.41 to justify that his credentials are most feared by all bowlers on the Indian domestic circuit. He has eight centuries and eight half-centuries in the 50-over format of the same, making him such a consistent performer. Bank on him to deliver.

Haryana vs Tamil Nadu Best Bowlers

Harshal Patel to be Haryana’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Harshal Patel is the second-highest wicket-taker for Haryana in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, having taken 15 wickets from eight games at an average of 20.06. He has an economy rate of 5.01 in the ongoing tournament. Overall, he has 100 wickets in List A cricket at an average of 25.26 and an economy rate of 5.27. So be sure he is going to have his impact.

Sai Kishore to be Tamil Nadu’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sai Kishore has taken 86 wickets in List A cricket at an average of 21.15 - which proves that he is a wicket-taking machine. That he has an economy rate of 4.31 despite having a solid wicket-taking record proves that Sai Kishore can take the mantle forward in the quarter-finals as well to bolster the record.