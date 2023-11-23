Haryana vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction HAR 55 % Chance of Winning UTT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 3.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.88 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.758 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Haryana and Uttarakhand will be facing each other for the first time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 23, 2023. The match is going to be played at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad, with a scheduled start time of 9:00 A.M IST.

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Chances of Winning

Haryana has been consistently mediocre in recent tournaments. In the previous edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2022, they managed to bag three wins out of the seven matches they participated in. In their recent showing during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, they managed to replicate the exact outcome as they won three matches out of seven in total. Their victories came against Jammu & Kashmir by 73 runs, Mizoram by 95 runs and Meghalaya by five wickets. Their victories were quite dominant but they remained a middling team in the series.

Uttarakhand also achieved a comparable fate in both the aforementioned series. During the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, Uttarakhand’s performance was subpar at best as they managed to claim two wins out of six matches they participated in. They won their second match of the season against Maharashtra by 23 runs (VJD method) and ended their season with a dominant victory against Puducherry by a whopping nine wickets.

Haryana chance of winning - 55%

Uttarakhand chance of winning - 45%

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Haryana vs Uttarakhand Betting Tips

Ankit Kumar, Haryana’s opener, stood as their most valuable batsman as he was leading the run charts of his team with 234 runs in seven innings during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. The second highest was Rahul Tewatia with 126 runs in five innings. In their bowling department, they had Yuzvendra Chahal with eleven wickets under his belt.

Uttarakhand’s opening batsman, Avneesh Sudha, surpassed the 200-run milestone during the same tournament, having scored 248 runs in six innings, making him the leading run scorer of his team. Their bowling unit was quite impressive as they had Agrim Tiwari who claimed nine wickets and Swapnil Singh who claimed five.

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction

There hasn’t been a professional match played at the venue so far.

Weather Report

It is expected to be rather sunny on the day of the match in Ahmedabad as there is no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius.

Haryana Player List

Himanshu Rana (c), Ankit Kumar, Mayank Shandilya, Yashu Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Rohit Sharma, Sarvesh Rohilla, Aman Kumar, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Predicted Playing XI

Ankit Kumar Batter Harshal Patel Batter Himanshu Rana (C) Batter Mayank Shandilya All-rounder Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Dinesh Bana Wicket-keeper Rahul Tewatia All-rounder Jayant Yadav Bowler Mohit Sharma Bowler Anshul Kamboj Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

Haryana Team Form

Haryana’s form has been underwhelming in the recent past and they do not seem to be in great shape at the moment.

Uttarakhand Player List

Jiwanjot Singh (c), Aditya Tare, Dikshanshu Negi, Mayank Mishra, Deepak Dhapola, Akash Madhwal, Rajan Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Agrim Tiwari, Avneesh Sudha, Himanshu Bisht, Kunal Chandela, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Abhay Negi, Akhil Rawat, Piyush Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Avneesh Sudha Batter Yuvraj Chaudhary Batter Kunal Chandela Batter Aditya Tare Wicket-keeper Abhay Negi Batter Swapnil Singh All-rounder Dikshanshu Negi Batter Mayank Mishra All-rounder Agrim Tiwari Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler Akash Madhwal Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand’s form has been awful lately as they have been finishing at the bottom of the standings in many recent tournaments.

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Head-to-Head

Haryana and Uttarakhand have never faced each other before in the tournament, and therefore have no head-to-head record.

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Uttarakhand to have a better opening partnership than Haryana

In their last match against Hyderabad during their most recent tournament, Haryana only managed an opening partnership of ten runs between Harshal Patel and Ankit Kumar with the former’s wicket falling at the end of the first over. Uttarakhand, on the other hand, had a brilliant match against Puducherry in their last outing. Their openers, Avneesh Sudha and Yuvraj Chaudhary posted a partnership of 64 runs before the fall of their first wicket in 7.1 overs. Uttarakhand maintained an impressive scoring rate and can be expected to have a better first wicket partnership in the upcoming match.

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Haryana vs Uttarakhand Best Batters

Ankit Kumar to be Haryana’s Best Batter

Ankit Kumar recently participated in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and emerged as Haryana’s top batsman, having amassed 234 runs in seven innings. He had an overall strike rate of 132.20 and an average of 39.00. He was way ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs considering the second highest had only scored 126 runs. There is a good possibility that he could emerge as Haryana’s best batsman once again.

Avneesh Sudha to be Uttarakhand’s Best Batter

Avneesh Sudha was Uttarakhand’s highest run-getter with 248 runs in six innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He scored three half-centuries and managed to attain a strike rate of 149.39. He also had an average of 49.60. Given his form, he could continue as the primary run scorer for his team in the next game.

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Best Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal to be Haryana’s Best Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal was brilliant in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he was the highest wicket-taker for his team. Over the course of seven innings, he managed to bag 11 wickets. He had an overall economy rate of 5.82 and an average of 12.09. Considering his wicket-taking prowess and ability to contain runs, he could be the frontrunner of Haryana’s bowling unit in the upcoming match.

Agrim Tiwari to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler

Agrim Tiwari was Uttarakhand’s top wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he managed to capture nine wickets in six innings. He was also quite economical considering his overall economy rate was 7.36 and he achieved an average of 15.00. He can be relied upon to be his team’s top bowler once again in the next match.