Facts: Ankit Kumar is the leading run-scorer for Haryana after four rounds of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 matches. He has scored 220 runs in four matches at an average of 73.33

Yuvraj Chaudhary is the leading run-scorer from Uttarakhand. He has scored 211 runs in four matches at an average of 52.75

Haryana left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu picked four wickets against Assam in his last outing

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

Haryana defeated Assam by eight wickets on Saturday to register their third win on the trot. They are occupying the second spot in the Group A points table which is being led by Gujarat, the only team which has defeated Haryana so far in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25.

Uttarakhand, on the other hand, have won and lost two matches each. They bounced back after a defeat from Gujarat and Odisha with an eight-wicket win over Goa in the last match. Uttarakhand came up with an exceptional bowling performance to bundle out Goa for 92 runs only.

Both the teams have registered wins in their respective last games, but it is Haryana which should topple Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Following their defeat against Gujarat, Haryana have picked themselves beautifully in both the departments of the game. While their batters chased down a 272-run target with a lot of ease against Goa, their bowlers bundled Jharkhand out for 231 while defending 296. In the last match, Assam were bowled out for 139 runs only.

Uttarakhand have blown hot and cold in the tournament. They bundled out Goa for 92 to win by eight wickets, but were bundled out for 190 in the second-last match against Odisha. The same is expected to backfire against a team like Haryana which has the likes of Ashok Menaria, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Anshul Kamboj and Harshit Rana playing for it.

Haryana chance of winning - 70 %

Uttarakhand chance of winning - 30 %

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Haryana vs Uttarakhand Tips

Haryana's Parth Vats hit an unbeaten fifty against Assam. The innings from the 20-year-old consisted of five fours and a six. The southpaw was getting starts but struggling to convert them into big scores in the previous two innings. The unbeaten 52-run knock is expected to give him a confidence boost, and he can be a player to watch out for in the upcoming match.

Uttarakhand captain Kunal Chandela impressed once again with an unbeaten 48-ball 38-run knock against Goa on Saturday. The innings consisted of six fours. Chandela also top-scored with 42 runs off 52 balls against Odisha. The 30-year-old scored 71 in the first match against Manipur, and six in his second outing against Gujarat. With 157 runs in four matches at an average of 52.33, Chandela is the second-highest run-scorer for his team in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He is expected to play a key role for his team against Haryana as well.

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction

In the last match played at Dr Soni Stadium, Gujarat opted to bowl first against Jharkhand and won the match by six wickets. In the second-last encounter here, Manipur elected to field first but Goa won by 171 runs. In the second match at the venue of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, Manipur elected to bat first but lost to Jharkhand by eight wickets. The first match of the tournament at Dr Soni Stadium was played between Goa and Odisha. Goa won by 27 runs after Odisha opted to field first. There is a high chance of the team winning the toss opting to bowl first again.

Weather Report

A bright and sunny weather has been predicted in Jaipur on Tuesday, December 31. Temperature in the morning will be close to 17 degree celsius and it will surge to 20 in the afternoon. The humidity level will hover around 66 percent, and the wind speed at the venue will be close to 6 km/h.

Haryana Player List

Himanshu Rana, Ankit Kumar, Ashok Menaria (c), Parth Vats, Rahul Tewatia, Dinesh Bana (wk), Sumit Kumar, Aman Kumar, Amit Rana, Nishant Sindhu, Anshul Kamboj, Mayank Shandilya, Dheeru Singh, Kapil Hooda, Yuvraj Yogender Singh, Vedant Bhardwaj, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel

Haryana Playing XI







Himanshu Rana All-rounder Ankit Kumar Batter Parth Vats Batter Ashok Menaria (c) Batter Nishant Sindhu All-rounder Rahul Tewatia Batter Dinesh Bana (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Harshal Patel All-rounder Aman Kumar Bowler Amit Rana Bowler Anshul Kamboj Bowler

Haryana Recent Form

Haryana won their last match against Assam by eight wickets. They defeated Jharkhand by 64 runs in their previous match, and handed Goa an eight-wicket defeat in the second game. They kicked off their campaign with a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Gujarat.

Uttarakhand Player List

Yuvraj Chaudhary, Piyush Joshi, Ravikumar Samarth, Shashwat Dangwal, Kunal Chandela(c), Dikshanshu Negi, Aditya Tare(w), Himanshu Bisht, Prashant Bhati, Deepak Dhapola, Agrim Tiwari, Swapnil Singh, Saurabh Rawat, Abhay Negi, Avneesh Sudha, Aditya sethi, Piyush Singh, Devendra Singh Bora

Uttarakhand Playing XI











Yuvraj Chaudhary, All-rounder Piyush Joshi Batter Ravikumar Samarth Batter Shashwat Dangwal Batter Kunal Chandela(c) All-rounder Dikshanshu Negi Batter Saurabh Rawat (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Abhay Negi Bowler Prashant Bhati Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler Agrim Tiwari Bowler







Uttarakhand Recent Form

Uttarakhand thrashed Goa by eight wickets in their last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They won their first match of the tournament by 182 runs against Manipur, but lost their next two matches against Gujarat and Odisha. Overall, they have won three of their last five matches.

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Head-to-Head Record

Haryana and Uttarakhand have played one List A game against each other. In the 2023 encounter, Haryana emerged victorious by six wickets.

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Odds

Haryana opening partnership to be over 19.5

Haryana opening pair of Himashu Rana and Ankit Kumar endured a rare failure as a pair in their last outing against Assam. Harshit departed with Haryana yet to open their account. In the second-last match against, the duo joined forces to score 89 runs against Jharkhand. Himashu Rana scored 38 runs, while Ankit scored 67 off 94 balls. In their second outing of the tournament against Goa, Rana scored 101, while Ankit finished at an unbeaten 128 off 140 balls. The partnership between the two accounted for 192 runs. In their tournament opener against Gujarat, Yuvraj Singh opened with Ankit, and the duo partnered for 39 runs. Haryana openers have done well so far to give their team a stable start, and there are high chances of them scoring over 19 runs together against Uttarakhand.

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Haryana vs Uttarakhand Top Batters

Nishant Sindhu to be the top batter for Haryana

India U-19 fame Nishant Sindhu could have a perfect outing against Uttarakhand in the upcoming match. He scored unbeaten 31 runs off 30 balls in his last outing against Assam. He also picked four wickets, and will be entering the match against Uttarakhand with a lot of confidence. So far, he has scored 128 runs in three innings of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 at an average of 64. The 20-year-old southpaw scored 88 runs in his first outing against Gujarat.

Yuvraj Chaudhary to be the top batter for Uttarakhand

Yuvraj Chaudhary started his Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign with a bang, scoring 151 against Manipur, and then following it up with 50 against Gujarat. However, he has failed to get going in the next two innings. He scored nine against Odisha, and one run against Goa. Uttarakhand would want their premier batter to come out all guns blazing against Haryana, and Yuvraj himself would be determined to contribute handsomely once again. Overall, the 23-year-old has scored 436 runs in 14 List A matches at an average of 31.14. He is currently his team's leading run-scorer with 211 runs in four matches at an average of 52.75.

Haryana vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers

Harshal Patel to be the top bowler for Haryana

Harshal Patel did not play in his side's last match against Assam, but is expected to get back in the playing eleven against Uttarakhand. He has been impressive in his first two outings of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, picking just one wicket at an average of 106 and an economy rate of 8.83. A pacer of his calibre would be aching to get back on the field and find his rhythm. Harshit, who has picked 105 wickets in 72 List A matches, will be a bowler to watch out for in the Haryana vs Uttarakhand match.

Agrim Tiwari to be the top bowler for Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand left-arm pacer Agrim Tiwari did not feature in his side's last match against Goa. He is currently their second-highest wicket-taker, picking six wickets in three matches at an average of 17.50. In his last outing against Odisha, he picked one wicket for 52 runs in eight wickets. In the match against Gujarat, he picked three wickets for 39, and two wickets against Manipur. Tiwari has picked a total of 15 List A matches and picked 26 wickets at an average of 23.19.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Haryana Haryana to win @ 1.45 (Batery Bet)

Uttarakhand to win @ 1.75 (Batery Bet) Haryana look in a good shape to beat Uttarakhand in their upcoming match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Haryana have a solid bowling attack and their batters have also done well to put competitive totals on the board. Haryana also have the momentum with them after winning three matches in a row. Uttarakhand might have convincingly won their last match against Goa, but there is an air of uncertainty with the team. Only three batters have managed to score fifty or more runs in an innings so far. At the same time, six different Haryana batters have stepped up to hit fifty or more runs in the four matches played so far. There is more depth in the Haryana team which looks more settled to beat Uttarakhand. ‌‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







