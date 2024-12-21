Facts: Prashant Chopra is just two matches away from making his 100th List A appearance.

Sumeet Verma requires 119 runs to cross the 1000-run mark in List A cricket.

Himachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Chance of Winning

Himachal Pradesh surprised everyone when they won the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2021/22 season. While their form since then has gone downhill having not qualified for the knockout stages in two attempts since, they still possess some talented players in their ranks. They are heavy favourites coming into the match.

Meghalaya have little to no chance of getting anything out of this match. Their only wins in the last two seasons have come against Manipur and Meghalaya while they’ve lost 12 times in that period. The team from the Northeast of India will need a miracle to win the match.

Himachal Pradesh Chance of Winning - 95%

Meghalaya Chance of Winning - 5%

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Himachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Himachal Pradesh should dominate with both bat and ball in the match. Their allround talent is expected to shine through and they’re expected to brush a hapless Meghalaya team aside.

We believe opener Prashant Chopra will shine with the bat for Himachal Pradesh. He scored 234 runs in 6 matches last season including a best of 96. Facing a toothless Meghalaya bowling attack, Chopra could be among the runs.

Himachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Match Toss Prediction

Wankhede has traditionally favoured batsmen while spinners can expect to get some turn from the pitch. We expect the captain that wins the toss to bat first and pose an imposing total to put pressure on the opposition.

Weather Report

A sunny day is expected in Mumbai with a gentle breeze blowing through the ground during match hours. The temperature is expected to range between 21 and 29 degrees with humidity of 50% on matchday.

Himachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya News & Player List

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Rishi Dhawan (c), Prashant Chopra, Vinay Galetiya, Nikhil Gangta, Sumeet Verma, Kanwar Abhinay, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Arpit Guleria, Divesh Sharma, Ayush Jamwal, Ankit Kalsi, Mani Sharma, Mukul Negi, Digvijay Rangi, Shubham Arora, Apporav Walia

Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Arora Batter Prashant Chopra Batter Mani Sharma Wicketkeeper Ankit Kalsi Batter Nikhil Gangta Allrounder Sumeet Verma Allrounder Kanwar Abhinay Bowler Mayank Dagar Bowler Rishi Dhawan Allrounder Divesh Sharma Bowler Arpit Guleria Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Team Form

Himachal Pradesh have won two of their last five matches in 50-over cricket. They won three and lost as many matches in the 2023/24 season, failing to make the knockout stages of the tournament. In the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Himachal won three and lost four matches to finish 6th in the group.

Meghalaya Player List

Kishan Lyngdoh, Arpit Bhatewara, Aryan Bora, Abhay Choudhary, Himan Phukan, Riboklang Hynniewta, Adarsh Joshi, Larry Sangma, Arien Sangma, Roberth Sangma, Nafees Siddique, Swarajeet Das, Ibitlang Thabah, Roshan Warbah

Predicted Playing XI

Arien Sangma Batter Ibitlang Thabah Batter Arpit Bhatewara Wicketkeeper Kishan Lyngdoh Batter Larry Sangma Batter Roshan Warbah Batter Swarajeet Das Allrounder Riboklang Hynniewta Allrounder Himan Phukan Bowler Aryan Bora Bowler Nafees Siddique Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya have won just twice in the last fourteen games they have played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy across two seasons. Their record in the shortest format is even worse as they failed to win a single match in seven attempts in the T20 tournament held recently.

Himachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Head to Head

The two teams are yet to face each other in the tournament.

Head to Head

Himachal Pradesh: 0

Meghalaya: 0

Draw: 0

Himachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Arpit Guleria has been in great form, taking wickets almost at will for the side. He has taken 13 wickets in his last four one-day matches while he took 8 wickets in 5 games in the 2024 SMAT. He is expected to cut through Meghalaya’s batting like a knife through hot butter.

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Himachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Top Batters

Prashant Chopra to be Himachal Pradesh’s top batsman

32-year-old Prashant Chopra is one of the team’s best hopes with the bat with an average of nearly 40 in List A cricket. In the last 10 matches, the opener has scored 326 runs and we believe he’ll start this season well, too.

Kishan Lyngdoh to be Meghalaya’s top batsman

The 26-year-old middle order batter was the team’s topscorer last season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kishan Lyngdoh scored 247 runs in six innings which included two fifties. Meghalaya will be hoping he can help them post a respectable total against the formidable Himachal bowling attack.

Himachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Top Bowlers

Mayank Dagar to be Himachal Pradesh’s top bowler

With the pitch favouring spinners, we’re backing Mayank Dagar to be the best bowler in the match. The left armer has taken wickets in each of his last four matches in the SMAT while he was the team’s second-highest wicket-taker last season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Aryan Bora to be Meghalaya’s top bowler

While Nafees Siddique is Meghalaya’s in-form bowler, we’re backing spinner Aryan Bora over the medium pacer. Bora has been prolific in First Class cricket and the conditions are ideal for him to replicate the form in the shorter format. We believe he could pose questions to the Himachal batsmen with his left arm spin.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh to Win - 1.07 (Batery)

Meghalaya to Win - 8.50 (Batery) We’re not expecting Meghalaya to pull off a miracle in this cricket equivalent of the David vs Goliath battle. Himachal Pradesh are way too strong for them and we’re backing them to romp home to an easy win. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







