HIM (Himachal Pradesh) vs RAJ (Rajasthan) Match Prediction HIM 40 % Chance of Winning RAJ 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Himachal Pradesh will take on Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Group D match at the Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh on Sunday, December 3. The match is scheduled to start from 9 AM IST.

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Chance of Winning

Unbeaten Rajasthan are the favourites to win the upcoming game against Himachal Pradesh. With four wins in four games, Rajasthan are high on confidence. In their last match against Andhra Pradesh, they scored 290 runs before bundling out Andhra for 252.

Abhijeet Tomar hit a hundred at the top, while Manav Suthar, Aniket Choudhary and Rahul Chahar starred with the ball at the top. The presence of Mahipal Lomror and Deepak Hooda is also a major plus point for Rajasthan.

Himachal Pradesh has also done well as a unit but they will be up against a strong and in-form opposition. Himachal Pradesh’s only defeat has come against UP. The Rajasthan squad is more like star-studded UP and therefore the chance of a Himachal Pradesh win is low.

Himachal Pradesh Chance of Winning - 40%

Rajasthan Chance of Winning - 60%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Betting Tips

Prashant Chopra played a blistering 41-run knock off just 15 balls as HP thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets in their last match. The innings consisted of seven fours and one six. The 31-year-old would aim for another cracking knock.

Rajasthan captain Deepak Hooda will also be a star attraction in the match. He scored 8 runs off 9 balls in his last outing. The 28-year-old scored a hundred in his first match and followed it with a fifty in the second. He would be aiming for a big knock against Himachal Pradesh. .

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Toss Prediction

Uttar Pradesh won the toss and elected to field first in the last match at the venue and won the match by six wickets. In the second last match Gujarat elected to field first and won by five wickets. The trend of winning the toss and opting to field is expected to continue.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Chandigarh on Friday. With a humidity level of 62 percent, the temperature will hover around 24 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 8 km/h at the ground.

Himachal Pradesh Player List

Amit Kumar, Ankit Kalsi, Ekant Sen, Mukul Negi, Nikhil Gangta, Prashant Chopra, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Rishi Dhawan, Vinay Galetiya, Ankush Bains (Wk), Shubham Arora (Wk), Arpit Guleria, Kanwar Abhinay, Vaibhav Arora

Himachal Pradesh Playing XI

Ekant Sen Batter Prashant Chopra (WK) Wicket-keeper batter Amit Kumar Batter Nikhil Gangta (CAP) Batter Akash Vasisht All-rounder Sumeet Verma Batter Rishi Dhawan All-rounder Mayank Dagar Bowler Aprit Guleria Bowler Mukul Negi Bowler Vaibhav Arora Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Recent Form

Himachal Pradesh have won their last two matches. They defeated Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets in their last match. They have lost just one of their four Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 matches.

Rajasthan Player List

Abhijeet Tomar, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Deepak Hooda (c), Kukna Ajay, Mahipal Lomror, Sahil Dhawan, Kunal Singh Rathore (Wk), Samarpit Joshi (Wk), Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar

Rajasthan Predicted Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar Batter Yash Kothari Wicket-keeper batter Sahil Dhawan All-rounder Mahipal Lomror Batter Deepak Hooda (CAP) All-rounder Karan Lamba Batter Kunal Singh Rathore (WK) Wicket-keeper batter Rahul Chahar All-Bowler Arafat Khan Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

Rajasthan Recent Form

Rajasthan have won each of their four matches in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. They defeated Andhra by 38 runs in their last match. They defeated Uttar Pradesh by 60 runs in their second-last match.

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have played just one List A game against each other till date. Himachal Pradesh won the match by four wickets in 2021.

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Rajasthan opening partnership to be over 19.5

The opening pair of Abhijeet Tomar and Ram Mohan Chouhan partnered for 139 runs against Andhra in their last match. Tomar scored 124 runs off 115 balls, while Chouhan scored 52 off 68 balls. The previous opening pairs had failed for Rajasthan. The new pair is high on confidence and look set to take on Himachal Pradesh bowlers and score at least 20 runs together. Himachal Pradesh bowling unit has done well but they are likely to face a tough challenge from Rajasthan openers.

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Test Sector 16 Stadium, null Himachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.02 Bet Now! Rajasthan Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.703 Bet Now!

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Top Batters

Shubham Arora to be the top batter for Himachal Pradesh

Shubham Arora is one of the batters who can emerge as the leading run-scorer for Himachal Pradesh. He has scored 239 runs in his last five outings at an average of 47.8. The 26-year-old southpaw has scored a total of 569 runs at an average of 43.76 from 14 List A matches.

Mahipal Lomror to be the top batter for Rajasthan

Mahipal Lomror scored 22 off 30 balls in his last match against Andhra. He scored 33 off 33 in his second-last outing against Uttar Pradesh. His innings consisted of four fours and a six. The 24-year-old scored 26 unbeaten runs in his third-last match against Gujarat. Overall, the top-order batter has featured in 50 List A matches and scored 1804 runs at an average of 40.08 and a strike rate of 82.63. He has one List A hundred and 17 fifties to his name.

Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Top Bowlers

Mayank Dagar to be the top batter for Himachal Pradesh

Mayank Dagar has picked six wickets at an average of 15.50 from his four outings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The last 10 matches have seen him pick 13 wickets at an economy rate of 4.31. The 27-year-old left-arm spinner has played 51 List A matches and picked 58 wickets at an average of 36.27.

Rahul Chahar to be the top bowler for Rajasthan

The leg-spinner picked three wickets for 43 runs in 8.4 overs against Andhra in his last match. He picked five wickets for 41 runs in 8.5 overs in his second-last outing against Uttar Pradesh. He also picked a five-fer against Arunachal Pradesh. He did not bowl against Gujarat. Overall, the 24-year-old has picked 93 wickets in 51 List A matches. He carries a bowling average of 23.19 and an economy rate of 5.01.