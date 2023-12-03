HIM (Himachal Pradesh) vs RAJ (Rajasthan) Match Prediction
HIM
40%
Chance of Winning
RAJ
60%
Test
Sector 16 Stadium
Facts:
- Rajasthan's Rahul Chahal (13) is the second-highest wicket-taker in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.
- Rajasthan's Deepak Hooda is the leading run-scorer for his team. He has scored 210 runs in four matches at an average of 70.
- Himachal Pradesh pacer Vaibhav Arora (7) has picked most wickets for his team in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.
Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Chance of Winning
Unbeaten Rajasthan are the favourites to win the upcoming game against Himachal Pradesh. With four wins in four games, Rajasthan are high on confidence. In their last match against Andhra Pradesh, they scored 290 runs before bundling out Andhra for 252.
Abhijeet Tomar hit a hundred at the top, while Manav Suthar, Aniket Choudhary and Rahul Chahar starred with the ball at the top. The presence of Mahipal Lomror and Deepak Hooda is also a major plus point for Rajasthan.
Himachal Pradesh has also done well as a unit but they will be up against a strong and in-form opposition. Himachal Pradesh’s only defeat has come against UP. The Rajasthan squad is more like star-studded UP and therefore the chance of a Himachal Pradesh win is low.
Himachal Pradesh Chance of Winning - 40%
Rajasthan Chance of Winning - 60%
Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Betting Tips
Prashant Chopra played a blistering 41-run knock off just 15 balls as HP thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets in their last match. The innings consisted of seven fours and one six. The 31-year-old would aim for another cracking knock.
Rajasthan captain Deepak Hooda will also be a star attraction in the match. He scored 8 runs off 9 balls in his last outing. The 28-year-old scored a hundred in his first match and followed it with a fifty in the second. He would be aiming for a big knock against Himachal Pradesh. .
Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Toss Prediction
Uttar Pradesh won the toss and elected to field first in the last match at the venue and won the match by six wickets. In the second last match Gujarat elected to field first and won by five wickets. The trend of winning the toss and opting to field is expected to continue.
Weather Report
No chances of rain in Chandigarh on Friday. With a humidity level of 62 percent, the temperature will hover around 24 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 8 km/h at the ground.
Himachal Pradesh Player List
Amit Kumar, Ankit Kalsi, Ekant Sen, Mukul Negi, Nikhil Gangta, Prashant Chopra, Sumeet Verma, Akash Vasisht, Mayank Dagar, Rishi Dhawan, Vinay Galetiya, Ankush Bains (Wk), Shubham Arora (Wk), Arpit Guleria, Kanwar Abhinay, Vaibhav Arora
Himachal Pradesh Playing XI
|
Ekant Sen
|
Batter
|
Prashant Chopra (WK)
|
Wicket-keeper batter
|
Amit Kumar
|
Batter
|
Nikhil Gangta (CAP)
|
Batter
|
Akash Vasisht
|
All-rounder
|
Sumeet Verma
|
Batter
|
Rishi Dhawan
|
All-rounder
|
Mayank Dagar
|
Bowler
|
Aprit Guleria
|
Bowler
|
Mukul Negi
|
Bowler
|
Vaibhav Arora
|
Bowler
Himachal Pradesh Recent Form
Himachal Pradesh have won their last two matches. They defeated Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets in their last match. They have lost just one of their four Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 matches.
Rajasthan Player List
Abhijeet Tomar, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Deepak Hooda (c), Kukna Ajay, Mahipal Lomror, Sahil Dhawan, Kunal Singh Rathore (Wk), Samarpit Joshi (Wk), Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar
Rajasthan Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhijeet Tomar
|
Batter
|
Yash Kothari
|
Wicket-keeper batter
|
Sahil Dhawan
|
All-rounder
|
Mahipal Lomror
|
Batter
|
Deepak Hooda (CAP)
|
All-rounder
|
Karan Lamba
|
Batter
|
Kunal Singh Rathore (WK)
|
Wicket-keeper batter
|
Rahul Chahar
|
All-Bowler
|
Arafat Khan
|
Bowler
|
Aniket Choudhary
|
Bowler
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Bowler
Rajasthan Recent Form
Rajasthan have won each of their four matches in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. They defeated Andhra by 38 runs in their last match. They defeated Uttar Pradesh by 60 runs in their second-last match.
Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Head-to-Head Record
The two sides have played just one List A game against each other till date. Himachal Pradesh won the match by four wickets in 2021.
Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Betting Odds
Rajasthan opening partnership to be over 19.5
The opening pair of Abhijeet Tomar and Ram Mohan Chouhan partnered for 139 runs against Andhra in their last match. Tomar scored 124 runs off 115 balls, while Chouhan scored 52 off 68 balls. The previous opening pairs had failed for Rajasthan. The new pair is high on confidence and look set to take on Himachal Pradesh bowlers and score at least 20 runs together. Himachal Pradesh bowling unit has done well but they are likely to face a tough challenge from Rajasthan openers.
Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan
Test
Sector 16 Stadium, null
Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Top Batters
Shubham Arora to be the top batter for Himachal Pradesh
Shubham Arora is one of the batters who can emerge as the leading run-scorer for Himachal Pradesh. He has scored 239 runs in his last five outings at an average of 47.8. The 26-year-old southpaw has scored a total of 569 runs at an average of 43.76 from 14 List A matches.
Mahipal Lomror to be the top batter for Rajasthan
Mahipal Lomror scored 22 off 30 balls in his last match against Andhra. He scored 33 off 33 in his second-last outing against Uttar Pradesh. His innings consisted of four fours and a six. The 24-year-old scored 26 unbeaten runs in his third-last match against Gujarat. Overall, the top-order batter has featured in 50 List A matches and scored 1804 runs at an average of 40.08 and a strike rate of 82.63. He has one List A hundred and 17 fifties to his name.
Himachal Pradesh vs Rajasthan Top Bowlers
Mayank Dagar to be the top batter for Himachal Pradesh
Mayank Dagar has picked six wickets at an average of 15.50 from his four outings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The last 10 matches have seen him pick 13 wickets at an economy rate of 4.31. The 27-year-old left-arm spinner has played 51 List A matches and picked 58 wickets at an average of 36.27.
Rahul Chahar to be the top bowler for Rajasthan
The leg-spinner picked three wickets for 43 runs in 8.4 overs against Andhra in his last match. He picked five wickets for 41 runs in 8.5 overs in his second-last outing against Uttar Pradesh. He also picked a five-fer against Arunachal Pradesh. He did not bowl against Gujarat. Overall, the 24-year-old has picked 93 wickets in 51 List A matches. He carries a bowling average of 23.19 and an economy rate of 5.01.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Rajasthan
Himachal Pradesh to win @ 2.02 (Parimatch)
Rajasthan to win @ 1.68 (Parimatch)
Parimatch